Secretary of State Hargett, Sen. Jackson, & Rep. Haston Announce $10,365 Technology Grant for Perry Co. Public Library

September 18, 2024

NASHVILLE, Tenn. – Secretary of State Tre Hargett, State Sen. Ed Jackson, and State Rep. Kirk Haston today announced a Technology Grant totaling $10,365 for the Perry County Public Library. These funds will help cover the cost of desktops, laptops, a children's workstation, networking hardware, monitors, and a printer.

“Libraries are essential in providing citizens with access to technological and educational opportunities,” said Sen. Jackson. “This funding will allow Perry County Public Library to remain a vibrant center for community engagement.”

Technology grants are administered by the Tennessee State Library & Archives, a division of the Secretary of State’s Office. These grants are funded through the Library Services Act (LSTA), as administered through the Institute of Museum and Library Services. Each grant is matched with local funds.

“This significant grant underscores our dedication to advancing education through enhanced technological resources,” said Rep. Haston. “Our library is an invaluable resource, providing free access to knowledge, and this funding opportunity enhances the services provided to all who visit.”

This year $373,869 in technology grants was awarded at 98 libraries across the state. These grants are used to purchase or replace computers, software, networking software, and other electronic equipment for library staff and patrons.

“Thank you to Sen. Jackson and Rep. Haston for their continued support of our local libraries,” said Secretary Hargett. “Technological upgrades at libraries address the unique needs of patrons in the communities these facilities serve. I appreciate Sen. Jackson’s and Rep. Haston’s partnership, dedication, and advocacy on behalf of Tennessee’s libraries.”

To learn more about grants for public libraries administered by the Library & Archives, visit sos.tn.gov/tsla.

