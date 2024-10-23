National Advertising Division Finds Certain HEPA Claims for PuroAir 400 Air Purifiers and Filters Supported

In a challenge brought by competitor Vesync Corporation d/b/a Levoit, BBB National Programs’ National Advertising Division determined that Yalla Ventures, Inc. d/b/a PuroAir provided a reasonable basis for claims that its PuroAir 400 air purifiers and filters have passed high-efficiency particulate air (HEPA) standards.

New York, NY, Oct. 23, 2024 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- In a challenge brought by competitor Vesync Corporation d/b/a Levoit, BBB National Programs’ National Advertising Division determined that Yalla Ventures, Inc. d/b/a PuroAir provided a reasonable basis for claims that its PuroAir 400 air purifiers and filters have passed high-efficiency particulate air (HEPA) standards.

The challenged HEPA claims appeared on PuroAir 400 packaging, Amazon storefronts, and PuroAir webpages.

The National Advertising Division (NAD) has noted in previous cases that, in the U.S., HEPA is generally defined as a filter’s ability to capture 99.97% of airborne particles that are 0.3 microns in size. NAD determined that reasonable consumers would view HEPA-advertised products as having met this minimum standard regardless of their ultimate use (whether consumer, medical, or industrial).

NAD determined that the submitted testing of PuroAir 400 filters provided a reasonable basis that the PuroAir 400 air purifiers’ filters can capture 99.97% of airborne particles that are 0.3 microns in size, and as a result determined that Puro Air has a reasonable basis for claims that its PuroAir 400 air purifiers and filters have passed HEPA standards.

During the proceeding, PuroAir permanently discontinued certain claims for its air purifier and filter products. Therefore, NAD did not review these claims on their merits and will treat the claims, for compliance purposes, as though NAD recommended they be discontinued.

In its advertiser statement, PuroAir stated that it “appreciates NAD’s careful consideration of the issues presented and will comply with NAD’s decision.”

