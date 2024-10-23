Submit Release
First Bank Announces Third Quarter 2024 Net Income of $8.2 Million

Results reflect strong loan and deposit growth, solid asset quality, and balance sheet optimization initiatives

HAMILTON, N.J., Oct. 23, 2024 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- First Bank (Nasdaq Global Market: FRBA) (the Bank) today announced results for the third quarter of 2024. Net income for the third quarter of 2024 was $8.2 million, or $0.32 per diluted share. Return on average assets, return on average equity and return on average tangible equity[i] for the third quarter of 2024 were 0.88%, 8.15% and 9.42%, respectively. The Bank recorded a net loss of $1.3 million, or a loss of $0.05 per diluted share, and losses on average assets, equity, and tangible equityi of 0.14%, 1.43%, and 1.66%, respectively, for the third quarter of 2023. Financial results for the third quarter of 2023 were negatively impacted by the Malvern Bancorp acquisition, completed in July 2023, primarily due to the merger-related expenses and the initial credit loss expense on acquired loans.

Third Quarter 2024 Performance Highlights:

  • Total loans of $3.09 billion at September 30, 2024 grew $89.5 million, or 11.9%, annualized, from the linked quarter ended June 30, 2024. Loan growth occurred late in the quarter, which is reflected in average loan balance increase of only $12.2 million during the quarter ended September 30, 2024. The growth was primarily driven by $56.9 million expansion within the Commercial and Industrial and Owner-occupied commercial real estate loan categories.
  • Total deposits of $3.05 billion at September 30, 2024 grew $82.4 million, or 11.1%, annualized, from the linked quarter. Growth occurred across all deposit categories, as non-interest bearing demand, interest bearing demand, money market and savings, and time deposits increased $19.3 million, $23.3 million, $36.3 million, and $3.6 million, respectively, from the second quarter of 2024.
  • Tangible book value per share[ii] grew to $13.84 at September 30, 2024, increasing 11.2%, annualized, from $13.46 at June 30, 2024.
  • The Bank continued to prioritize balance sheet efficiency, selling approximately $11.7 million of investment securities during the quarter ended September 30, 2024 which resulted in a $555,000 net loss on the sale of investments during the quarter. The Bank also completed a restructuring of its bank-owned life insurance (BOLI) portfolio during the quarter which resulted in approximately $24 million in terminated policies and the acquisition of approximately $20 million in new policies. As a result of the restructure, the Bank recorded a $1.1 million enhancement to the cash surrender value and recognized additional income tax expense totaling $1.2 million.
  • Strong asset quality continued, with nonperforming assets decreasing by 9 basis points to 0.47% of total assets at September 30, 2024 from 0.56% at June 30, 2024.

Patrick L. Ryan, President and CEO of First Bank, reflected on the Bank’s performance, stating, “First Bank’s outstanding third quarter growth is an outcome of a well-executed long-term strategy. We have worked to build teams, products, and operating structures that promote quality growth over the long term, and the results are evident. Our teams added high-quality loans and deposits across all categories. We also continued to optimize the Bank’s efficiency as our efficiency ratio[iii] remained below 60% for the 21st consecutive quarter. We continued to enact strategies to enhance future profitability and complement our organic growth efforts including ongoing balance sheet restructuring through the sale of certain lower-yielding investment securities, and we opportunistically restructured our BOLI policies during the quarter, an initiative that will be accretive to future earnings. The current quarter highlighted our efforts to build our core community banking customer base while we expand our specialty banking teams and continued investment in technology to improve the customer experience.”   

Mr. Ryan added, “We are pleased with our ability to generate solid returns for our shareholders, including this quarter’s 11% annualized growth in tangible book value per share. We continue to explore a variety of opportunities to drive future earnings. Our recent receipt of regulatory approval to initiate stock repurchases also adds to our toolkit of options to support continued and growing returns for our shareholders.”

Income Statement

In the third quarter of 2024, the Bank’s net interest income increased to $30.1 million, growing $1.5 million, or 5.2%, compared to the same period in 2023. The increase was primarily due to net interest margin expansion in the third quarter of 2024 compared to the third quarter of 2023. Net interest income decreased $446,000, or 1.5%, from the linked second quarter of 2024. The modest decrease was primarily due to net interest margin compression and the timing of our loan growth, which occurred late in the third quarter, limiting interest income received during the quarter. During the third quarter, a $606,000 increase in interest income compared to the second quarter of 2024 was primarily related to higher earning asset balances, which was offset by a $1.1 million increase in interest expense, resulting from increased deposit costs and a higher level of average borrowings.

The Bank’s tax equivalent net interest margin of 3.49% for the third quarter of 2024 represented an increase of 13 basis points from the quarter ended September 30, 2023 and a decrease of 13 basis points from the linked quarter ended June 30, 2024. The Bank’s tax equivalent net interest margin includes the impact of amortization and accretion of premiums and discounts from fair value measurements of assets acquired and liabilities assumed in acquisitions. Amortization of premiums and accretion of discounts from fair value measurements of assets acquired and liabilities assumed in acquisitions totaled $3.4 million during the third quarter of 2024, compared to $2.7 million for the quarter ended September 30, 2023 and $3.6 million for the quarter ended June 30, 2024. The Bank’s net interest margin declined compared to the linked second quarter due to lower acquisition accounting accretion income, increased levels of average borrowings, lower average loan yields, and higher interest bearing deposit costs.

The Bank recorded a credit loss expense totaling $1.6 million during the third quarter of 2024, compared to $63,000 recorded during the second quarter of 2024 and $6.7 million recorded for the third quarter of 2023. The Bank’s credit loss expense for the third quarter of 2024 was commensurate with robust organic loan growth during the quarter and continued to reflect strong and stable asset quality. Credit loss expense for the third quarter of 2023 included a $5.5 million credit loss recorded to establish the allowance for credit losses on the acquired Malvern loan portfolio.

In the third quarter of 2024, the Bank recorded non-interest income of $2.5 million, compared to $193,000 during the same period in 2023 and $689,000 in the second quarter of 2024. The increase in non-interest income was primarily related to approximately $1.1 million in one-time enhancement to the cash surrender value of BOLI that resulted from the aforementioned BOLI restructuring transaction during the quarter, as well as higher yields earned on the new BOLI policies purchased during the quarter. Additionally, the Bank recorded $135,000 in net gains on the sale of loans during third quarter 2024, compared to net losses on the sale of loans totaling $900,000 and $704,000 in the linked and prior year quarters, respectively. This was partially offset by $555,000 in net losses on the sale of investment securities during third quarter 2024, while no investment securities sales were executed in the linked quarter, and $527,000 in net losses were recognized during the third quarter of 2023.

Non-interest expense for the third quarter of 2024 was $18.6 million, a decrease of $4.8 million, or 20.6%, compared to $23.4 million for the prior year quarter. Lower non-interest expense was largely due to $7.0 million in merger-related expenses recorded during the third quarter of 2023. Excluding merger-related expenses, non-interest expense grew $2.2 million, or 13.3%, including an increase of $849,000 in salaries and employee benefits due to merit increases and a larger employee base. Other real estate owned (OREO) expense totaled $662,000 during third quarter 2024, with no similar expense recorded in third quarter 2023. The increase reflects a $363,000 impairment of an OREO asset along with other legal and real estate tax expenses recorded during the quarter. Additionally, other professional fees increased $312,000 primarily related to increases in personnel placement costs, consulting fees, and tax services.

On a linked quarter basis, non-interest expense increased $691,000, or 3.8%, from $18.0 million for the second quarter of 2024. The largest impact on expenses compared to the linked quarter is the aforementioned $363,000 OREO impairment expense during third quarter 2024. Salaries and employee benefits expense increased by $207,000 primarily due to a larger employee base. These were partially offset by modest decreases in marketing and advertising costs, as well as travel and entertainment expenses.

Income tax expense for the three months ended September 30, 2024 was $4.2 million with an effective tax rate of 33.9%, compared to an income tax benefit of $78,000 for the third quarter of 2023 and an income tax expense of $2.1 million with an effective tax rate of 16.2% for the second quarter of 2024. The effective tax rate for the third quarter of 2024 included approximately $1.2 million of tax expense recorded related to the BOLI restructuring. Excluding this impact, the effective tax rate would have been approximately 24% for the third quarter of 2024. The effective tax rate for the second quarter of 2024 was lower compared to the first quarter due to the recently enacted New Jersey Corporate Transit Fee, which resulted in a change in tax rate and a revaluation of the Bank’s deferred tax assets. A tax benefit of $1.1 million was booked as a discrete item in the second quarter for this change in tax rate.  With the expected negative ongoing impact of the New Jersey Corporate Transit Fee, we anticipate our future effective tax rate will range between 24% and 25%.

Balance Sheet

Total assets increased $148.3 million, or 4.1%, from December 31, 2023 to September 30, 2024. Total loans increased $66.0 million, or 2.2%, from December 31, 2023 to September 30, 2024. Growth totaling $116.3 million across the owner-occupied commercial real estate and commercial and industrial loan portfolios was partially offset by a decline of commercial investor real estate loans totaling $47.8 million, including multi-family and construction and development, during the first nine months of 2024. The Bank continues to prioritize relationship-based commercial and industrial lending while actively managing our exposure in investor real estate lending.

Total assets grew $141.9 million, or 15.6% annualized, during the quarter ended September 30, 2024. Growth included an increase of $71.5 million in cash and cash equivalents related to the opportunistic addition of FHLB advances when interest rates declined during the quarter. Total loans increased by $89.5 million, or 11.9%, annualized, during the quarter ended September 30, 2024. Growth across the owner-occupied commercial real estate and commercial and industrial loan portfolios totaled $56.9 million, while commercial investor real estate loans, including multi-family and construction and development, grew $27.5 million, and consumer and residential real estate loans grew $5.2 million.

Total deposits increased by $82.4 million, or 11.1% annualized, during the quarter ended September 30, 2024. Growth occurred across all categories, with non-interest bearing demand, interest bearing demand, money market and savings, and time deposits increasing $19.3 million, $23.3 million, $36.3 million, and $3.6 million, respectively, from the second quarter of 2024. Our team continued to focus on attracting new deposit relationships while maintaining existing core balances.

Nearly all of the Bank’s deposit growth for the first nine months of 2024 occurred during the quarter ended September 30, 2024. We also experienced a slight shift in the mix of customer balances over the nine-month period. The Bank grew non-interest bearing demand deposits by $17.3 million in a challenging interest rate environment, while total interest-bearing deposits experienced a shift toward higher-costing deposits. During the first nine months of 2024, increases in money market and savings deposits and time deposits totaled $64.2 million and $32.3 million, respectively, partially offset by a decline in interest bearing demand deposits totaling $31.3 million.

During the nine months ended September 30, 2024, stockholders’ equity increased by $31.2 million, primarily due to net income, partially offset by dividends.

As of September 30, 2024, the Bank continued to exceed all regulatory capital requirements to be considered well-capitalized, with a Tier 1 Leverage ratio of 9.53%, a Tier 1 Risk-Based capital ratio of 9.65%, a Common Equity Tier 1 Capital ratio of 9.65%, and a Total Risk-Based capital ratio of 11.55%. The tangible stockholders' equity to tangible assets ratio[IV] increased to 9.41% as of September 30, 2024 compared to 8.89% at December 31, 2023.

Asset Quality

First Bank's asset quality metrics for the third quarter of 2024 remained favorable. Total nonperforming loans declined from $25.0 million at December 31, 2023 to $12.0 million at September 30, 2024, while total nonperforming assets declined from $25.0 million to $17.7 million during the same period. 

The Bank recorded net charge-offs of $386,000 during the third quarter of 2024, compared to net charge-offs of $175,000 during the second quarter of 2024 and net charge-offs of $1.1 million in the third quarter of 2023. The allowance for credit losses on loans as a percentage of total loans measured 1.21% at September 30, 2024, compared to 1.21% at June 30, 2024 and 1.40% at December 31, 2023.  The decline from December 31, 2023 to September 30, 2024 reflected the $5.5 million charge-off and elimination of the Bank’s reserves on a purchase credit deteriorated loan transferred to OREO during the first quarter of 2024.

Liquidity and Borrowings

The Bank increased its liquidity position in the third quarter of 2024. Total cash and cash equivalents increased by $71.5 million to $312.3 million at September 30, 2024. Borrowings increased by $49.9 million compared to June 30, 2024, as the Bank increased its FHLB borrowings.

Management believes the Bank’s current liquidity position, coupled with our various contingent funding sources, provides us with a strong liquidity base and a diverse source of funding options.    

Cash Dividend Declared

On October 15, 2024, the Bank’s Board of Directors declared a quarterly cash dividend of $0.06 per share to common stockholders of record at the close of business on November 8, 2024, payable on November 22, 2024.

Share Repurchase Program

The Board of Directors has authorized and the Bank has received regulatory approvals for a new share repurchase program. The program provides for the repurchase of up to 1.0 million shares of First Bank common stock for an aggregate repurchase amount of up to $16.0 million. The timing, price and volume of repurchases will be based on market conditions, relevant securities laws and other factors. The stock repurchases may be made from time to time on the open market or in privately negotiated transactions. The stock repurchase program does not require First Bank to repurchase any specific number of shares, and First Bank may terminate the repurchase program at any time. The share repurchase program will expire on September 30, 2025.

Conference Call and Earnings Release Supplement

Additional details on the quarterly results and the Bank are included in the attached earnings release supplement. http://ml.globenewswire.com/Resource/Download/8c344bfa-6975-4f79-872b-2307433b1520

First Bank will host its earnings call on Thursday, October 24, 2024 at 9:00 AM Eastern Time. The direct dial toll free number for the live call is 1-800-715-9871 and the access code is 1578641. For those unable to participate in the call, a replay will be available by dialing 1-800-770-2030 (access code 8550862) from one hour after the end of the conference call until January 22, 2025. Replay information will also be available on First Bank’s website at www.firstbanknj.com under the “About Us” tab. Click on “Investor Relations” to access the replay of the conference call.

About First Bank

First Bank is a New Jersey state-chartered bank with 26 full-service branches in Cinnaminson, Delanco, Denville, Ewing, Fairfield, Flemington (2), Hamilton, Lawrence, Monroe, Morristown, Pennington, Randolph, Somerset and Williamstown, New Jersey; and Coventry, Devon, Doylestown, Glenn Mills, Lionville, Malvern, Paoli, Trevose, Warminster and West Chester, Pennsylvania; and Palm Beach, Florida. With $3.76 billion in assets as of September 30, 2024, First Bank offers a full range of deposit and loan products to individuals and businesses throughout the New York City to Philadelphia corridor. First Bank's common stock is listed on the Nasdaq Global Market under the symbol “FRBA.”

Forward Looking Statements

This press release contains certain forward-looking statements, either express or implied, within the meaning of the Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995. Forward-looking statements include information regarding First Bank’s future financial performance, business and growth strategy, projected plans and objectives, and related transactions, integration of acquired businesses, ability to recognize anticipated operational efficiencies, and other projections based on macroeconomic and industry trends, which are inherently unreliable due to the multiple factors that impact economic trends, and any such variations may be material. Such forward-looking statements are based on various facts and derived utilizing important assumptions, current expectations, estimates and projections about First Bank, any of which may change over time and some of which may be beyond First Bank’s control. Statements preceded by, followed by or that otherwise include the words “believes,” “expects,” “anticipates,” “intends,” “projects,” “estimates,” “plans” and similar expressions or future or conditional verbs such as “will,” “should,” “would,” “may” and “could” are generally forward-looking in nature and not historical facts, although not all forward-looking statements include the foregoing. Further, certain factors that could affect our future results and cause actual results to differ materially from those expressed in the forward-looking statements include, but are not limited to: changes in market interest rates on funding costs, yield on interest earning assets, credit quality and strength of underlying collateral and the effect of such changes on the market value of First Bank's investment securities portfolio; whether First Bank can: successfully implement its growth strategy, including identifying acquisition targets and consummating suitable acquisitions, integrate acquired entities and realize anticipated efficiencies, sustain its internal growth rate, and provide competitive products and services that appeal to its customers and target markets; difficult market conditions and unfavorable economic trends in the United States generally, and particularly in the market areas in which First Bank operates and in which its loans are concentrated, including the effects of declines in housing market values; the effects of the recent turmoil in the banking industry (including the failures of two financial institutions in early 2023); the impact of public health emergencies, such as COVID-19, on First Bank, its operations and its customers and employees; an increase in unemployment levels and slowdowns in economic growth; First Bank's level of nonperforming assets and the costs associated with resolving any problem loans including litigation and other costs; the extensive federal and state regulation, supervision and examination governing almost every aspect of First Bank's operations, including changes in regulations affecting financial institutions and expenses associated with complying with such regulations; uncertainties in tax estimates and valuations, including due to changes in state and federal tax law; First Bank's ability to comply with applicable capital and liquidity requirements, including First Bank’s ability to generate liquidity internally or raise capital on favorable terms, including continued access to the debt and equity capital markets; and possible changes in trade, monetary and fiscal policies, laws and regulations and other activities of governments, agencies, and similar organizations. For discussion of these and other risks that may cause actual results to differ from expectations, please refer to “Forward-Looking Statements” and “Risk Factors” in First Bank’s Annual Report on Form 10-K and any updates to those risk factors set forth in First Bank’s proxy statement, subsequent Quarterly Reports on Form 10-Q or Current Reports on Form 8-K. If one or more events related to these or other risks or uncertainties materialize, or if First Bank’s underlying assumptions prove to be incorrect, actual results may differ materially from what First Bank anticipates. Accordingly, you should not place undue reliance on any such forward-looking statements. Any forward-looking statement speaks only as of the date on which it is made, and First Bank does not undertake any obligation to publicly update or review any forward-looking statement, whether as a result of new information, future developments or otherwise. All forward-looking statements, expressed or implied, included in this communication are expressly qualified in their entirety by this cautionary statement. This cautionary statement should also be considered in connection with any subsequent written or oral forward-looking statements that First Bank or persons acting on First Bank’s behalf may issue.

_____________

i Return on average tangible equity is a non-U.S. GAAP financial measure and is calculated by dividing net income by average tangible equity (average equity minus average goodwill and other intangible assets).  For a reconciliation of this non-U.S. GAAP financial measure, along with the other non-U.S. GAAP financial measures in this press release, to their comparable U.S. GAAP measures, see the financial reconciliations at the end of this press release.

ii Tangible book value per share is a non-U.S. GAAP financial measure and is calculated by dividing common shares outstanding by tangible equity (equity minus goodwill and other intangible assets).  For a reconciliation of this non-U.S. GAAP financial measure, along with the other non-U.S. GAAP financial measures in this press release, to their comparable U.S. GAAP measures, see the financial reconciliations at the end of this press release.

iii The efficiency ratio is a non-U.S. GAAP financial measure and is calculated by dividing non-interest expense less merger-related expenses by adjusted total revenue (net interest income plus non-interest income).  For a reconciliation of this non-U.S. GAAP financial measure, along with the other non-U.S. GAAP financial measures in this press release, to their comparable U.S. GAAP measures, see the financial reconciliations at the end of this press release.

iv Tangible stockholders' equity to tangible assets ratio is a non-U.S. GAAP financial measure and is calculated by dividing tangible equity (equity minus goodwill and other intangible assets) by tangible assets (total assets minus goodwill and other intangible assets).  For a reconciliation of this non-U.S. GAAP financial measure, along with the other non-U.S. GAAP financial measures in this press release, to their comparable U.S. GAAP measures, see the financial reconciliations at the end of this press release.

FIRST BANK
CONSOLIDATED STATEMENTS OF FINANCIAL CONDITION
(in thousands, except for share data, unaudited)
 
  September 30,
2024		   December 31,
2023
Assets          
Cash and due from banks $ 35,456     $ 25,652  
Restricted cash   9,200       13,770  
Interest bearing deposits with banks   267,643       188,529  
Cash and cash equivalents   312,299       227,951  
Interest bearing time deposits with banks   743       996  
Investment securities available for sale, at fair value   74,549       94,142  
Investment securities held to maturity, net of allowance for credit losses of $206 at September 30, 2024 and $200 at December 31, 2023 (fair value of $39,049 and $38,486 at September 30, 2024 and December 31, 2023, respectively)   43,659       44,059  
Equity securities, at fair value   1,860       1,888  
Restricted investment in bank stocks   13,845       10,469  
Other investments   11,141       9,841  
Loans, net of deferred fees and costs   3,087,488       3,021,501  
Less: Allowance for credit losses   (37,434 )     (42,397 )
Net loans   3,050,054       2,979,104  
Premises and equipment, net   20,331       21,627  
Other real estate owned, net   5,637       -  
Accrued interest receivable   13,502       14,763  
Bank-owned life insurance   84,727       86,435  
Goodwill   44,166       44,166  
Other intangible assets, net   9,318       10,812  
Deferred income taxes, net   31,448       30,875  
Other assets   40,374       32,199  
Total assets $ 3,757,653     $ 3,609,327  
           
Liabilities and Stockholders' Equity          
Liabilities:          
Non-interest bearing deposits $ 519,079     $ 501,763  
Interest bearing deposits   2,530,991       2,465,806  
Total deposits   3,050,070       2,967,569  
Borrowings   236,999       179,140  
Subordinated debentures   29,926       55,261  
Accrued interest payable   5,078       2,813  
Other liabilities   33,510       33,644  
Total liabilities   3,355,583       3,238,427  
Stockholders' Equity:          
Preferred stock, par value $2 per share; 10,000,000 shares authorized; no shares issued and outstanding   -       -  
Common stock, par value $5 per share; 40,000,000 shares authorized; 27,367,984 shares issued and 25,186,920 shares outstanding at September 30, 2024 and 27,149,186 shares issued and 24,968,122 shares outstanding at December 31, 2023   135,415       134,552  
Additional paid-in capital   124,014       122,881  
Retained earnings   167,792       140,563  
Accumulated other comprehensive loss   (3,773 )     (5,718 )
Treasury stock, 2,181,064 shares at September 30, 2024 and December 31, 2023   (21,378 )     (21,378 )
Total stockholders' equity   402,070       370,900  
Total liabilities and stockholders' equity $ 3,757,653     $ 3,609,327  
               


FIRST BANK
CONSOLIDATED STATEMENTS OF INCOME (LOSS)
(in thousands, except for share data, unaudited)
 
  Three Months Ended   Nine Months Ended
  September 30,   September 30,
  2024
   2023
   2024
   2023
Interest and Dividend Income                      
Investment securities—taxable $ 1,201     $ 1,151     $ 3,661     $ 3,128  
Investment securities—tax-exempt   35       86       109       158  
Interest bearing deposits with banks, Federal funds sold and other   3,972       2,593       10,479       6,029  
Loans, including fees   50,957       46,088       151,039       111,536  
Total interest and dividend income   56,165       49,918       165,288       120,851  
                       
Interest Expense                      
Deposits   23,081       18,470       66,253       40,574  
Borrowings   2,550       1,914       6,859       4,939  
Subordinated debentures   440       940       1,224       1,821  
Total interest expense   26,071       21,324       74,336       47,334  
Net interest income   30,094       28,594       90,952       73,517  
Credit loss expense   1,579       6,650       944       8,237  
Net interest income after credit loss expense   28,515       21,944       90,008       65,280  
                       
Non-Interest Income                      
Service fees on deposit accounts   362       280       1,056       741  
Loan fees   218       152       437       259  
Income from bank-owned life insurance   1,819       544       3,213       1,291  
Losses on sale of investment securities, net   (555 )     (527 )     (555 )     (734 )
Gains (losses) on sale of loans, net   135       (704 )     (536 )     (393 )
Gains on recovery of acquired loans   35       24       209       95  
Other non-interest income   465       424       1,308       1,026  
Total non-interest income   2,479       193       5,132       2,285  
                       
Non-Interest Expense                      
Salaries and employee benefits   10,175       9,326       30,181       25,320  
Occupancy and equipment   2,080       1,915       6,188       5,107  
Legal fees   245       270       801       671  
Other professional fees   943       631       2,628       1,880  
Regulatory fees   728       595       1,970       1,345  
Directors' fees   272       224       784       631  
Data processing   800       907       2,355       2,206  
Marketing and advertising   310       220       983       693  
Travel and entertainment   233       140       762       519  
Insurance   245       272       740       624  
Other real estate owned expense, net   662       -       879       38  
Merger-related expenses   -       7,028       -       7,710  
Other expense   1,951       1,958       6,136       4,020  
Total non-interest expense   18,644       23,486       54,407       50,764  
Income Before Income Taxes   12,350       (1,349 )     40,733       16,801  
Income tax expense   4,188       (78 )     8,986       4,284  
Net Income (loss) $ 8,162     $ (1,271 )   $ 31,747     $ 12,517  
                       
Basic earnings (loss) per common share $ 0.32     $ (0.05 )   $ 1.26     $ 0.60  
Diluted earnings (loss) per common share $ 0.32     $ (0.05 )   $ 1.26     $ 0.59  
                       
Basic weighted average common shares outstanding   25,172,927       23,902,478       25,114,685       20,928,847  
Diluted weighted average common shares outstanding   25,342,462       23,902,478       25,265,250       21,057,655  
                               


FIRST BANK
AVERAGE BALANCE SHEETS WITH INTEREST AND AVERAGE RATES
(dollars in thousands, unaudited)
 
  Three Months Ended September 30,
  2024   2023
  Average         Average   Average         Average
  Balance   Interest   Rate(5)   Balance   Interest   Rate(5)
Interest earning assets                                
Investment securities (1) (2) $ 137,216     $ 1,244     3.61 %   $ 169,244     $ 1,255       2.94 %
Loans (3)   3,010,116       50,957     6.73 %     3,003,703       46,088       6.09 %
Interest bearing deposits with banks,                                
Federal funds sold and other   265,474       3,593     5.38 %     182,128       2,395       5.22 %
Restricted investment in bank stocks   12,768       257     8.01 %     10,284       196       7.56 %
Other investments   12,776       122     3.80 %     9,162       2       0.09 %
Total interest earning assets (2)   3,438,350       56,173     6.50 %     3,374,521       49,936       5.87 %
Allowance for credit losses   (36,612 )               (41,216 )            
Non-interest earning assets   271,105                 232,045              
Total assets $ 3,672,843               $ 3,565,350              
                                 
Interest bearing liabilities                                
Interest bearing demand deposits $ 587,045     $ 3,974     2.69 %   $ 674,417     $ 4,038       2.38 %
Money market deposits   1,064,045       10,573     3.95 %     952,042       8,386       3.49 %
Savings deposits   149,057       563     1.50 %     174,412       490       1.11 %
Time deposits   690,723       7,902     4.55 %     655,288       5,556       3.36 %
Total interest bearing deposits   2,490,870       23,012     3.68 %     2,456,159       18,470       2.98 %
Borrowings   206,588       2,550     4.91 %     163,746       1,914       4.64 %
Subordinated debentures   29,908       440     5.88 %     51,101       940       7.36 %
Total interest bearing liabilities   2,727,366       26,002     3.79 %     2,671,006       21,324       3.17 %
Non-interest bearing deposits   506,084                 507,866              
Other liabilities   40,858                 33,106              
Stockholders' equity   398,535                 353,372              
Total liabilities and stockholders' equity $ 3,672,843               $ 3,565,350              
Net interest income/interest rate spread (2)         30,171     2.71 %           28,612       2.70 %
Net interest margin (2) (4)             3.49 %                 3.36 %
Tax equivalent adjustment (2)         (8 )               (18 )      
Net interest income       $ 30,163               $ 28,594        
                                     

(1) Average balance of investment securities available for sale is based on amortized cost. 
(2) Interest and average rates are presented on a tax equivalent basis using a federal income tax rate of 21%. 
(3) Average balances of loans include loans on nonaccrual status. 
(4) Net interest income divided by average total interest earning assets. 
(5) Annualized.

FIRST BANK
AVERAGE BALANCE SHEETS WITH INTEREST AND AVERAGE RATES
(dollars in thousands, unaudited)
 
  Nine Months Ended September 30,
  2024
   2023
  Average         Average   Average         Average
  Balance   Interest   Rate(5)   Balance   Interest   Rate(5)
Interest earning assets                              
Investment securities (1) (2) $ 143,528     $ 3,793     3.53 %   $ 155,128     $ 3,319     2.86 %
Loans (3)   2,995,895       151,039     6.73 %     2,590,409       111,536     5.76 %
Interest bearing deposits with banks,                              
Federal funds sold and other   231,171       9,404     5.43 %     143,922       5,403     5.02 %
Restricted investment in bank stocks   11,461       699     8.15 %     9,327       454     6.51 %
Other investments   12,262       376     4.10 %     8,902       172     2.58 %
Total interest earning assets (2)   3,394,317       165,311     6.51 %     2,907,688       120,884     5.56 %
Allowance for credit losses   (37,000 )               (33,664 )          
Non-interest earning assets   265,368                 174,246            
Total assets $ 3,622,685               $ 3,048,270            
                               
Interest bearing liabilities                              
Interest bearing demand deposits $ 599,025     $ 11,453     2.55 %   $ 445,318     $ 6,492     1.95 %
Money market deposits   1,046,911       30,921     3.95 %     840,688       20,177     3.21 %
Savings deposits   156,416       1,756     1.50 %     155,370       1,202     1.03 %
Time deposits   680,194       22,054     4.33 %     586,827       12,703     2.89 %
Total interest bearing deposits   2,482,546       66,184     3.56 %     2,028,203       40,574     2.67 %
Borrowings   181,844       6,859     5.04 %     149,042       4,939     4.43 %
Subordinated debentures   34,071       1,224     4.79 %     36,949       1,821     6.57 %
Total interest bearing liabilities   2,698,461       74,267     3.68 %     2,214,194       47,334     2.86 %
Non-interest bearing deposits   494,971                 490,211            
Other liabilities   41,971                 29,939            
Stockholders' equity   387,282                 313,926            
Total liabilities and stockholders' equity $ 3,622,685               $ 3,048,270            
Net interest income/interest rate spread (2)         91,044     2.83 %           73,550     2.70 %
Net interest margin (2) (4)             3.58 %               3.38 %
Tax equivalent adjustment (2)         (23 )               (33 )    
Net interest income       $ 91,021               $ 73,517      
                                   

(1) Average balance of investment securities available for sale is based on amortized cost.
(2) Interest and average rates are presented on a tax equivalent basis using a federal income tax rate of 21%.
(3) Average balances of loans include loans on nonaccrual status.
(4) Net interest income divided by average total interest earning assets.
(5) Annualized.

FIRST BANK
QUARTERLY FINANCIAL HIGHLIGHTS
(in thousands, except for share and employee data, unaudited)
 
  As of or For the Quarter Ended
  9/30/2024   6/30/2024   3/31/2024   12/31/2023   9/30/2023
EARNINGS                            
Net interest income $ 30,094     $ 30,540     $ 30,318     $ 30,999     $ 28,594  
Credit loss (benefit) expense   1,579       63       (698 )     (294 )     6,650  
Non-interest income   2,479       689       1,964       (3,000 )     193  
Non-interest expense   18,644       17,953       17,810       17,936       23,486  
Income tax expense   4,188       2,140       2,658       1,977       (78 )
Net income   8,162       11,073       12,512       8,380       (1,271 )
                             
PERFORMANCE RATIOS                            
Return on average assets (1)   0.88 %     1.23 %     1.41 %     0.93 %     (0.14 %)
Adjusted return on average assets (1) (2)   0.93 %     1.31 %     1.39 %     1.38 %     1.07 %
Return on average equity (1)   8.15 %     11.52 %     13.36 %     9.06 %     (1.43 %)
Adjusted return on average equity (1) (2)   8.56 %     12.26 %     13.17 %     13.38 %     10.75 %
Return on average tangible equity (1) (2)   9.42 %     13.40 %     15.64 %     10.67 %     (1.66 %)
Adjusted return on average tangible equity (1) (2)   9.89 %     14.26 %     15.41 %     15.75 %     12.50 %
Net interest margin (1) (3)   3.49 %     3.62 %     3.64 %     3.68 %     3.36 %
Yield on loans (1)   6.73 %     6.81 %     6.66 %     6.49 %     6.09 %
Total cost of deposits (1)   3.05 %     3.01 %     2.83 %     2.63 %     2.47 %
Efficiency ratio (2)   58.49 %     55.88 %     55.56 %     53.79 %     54.83 %
                             
SHARE DATA                            
Common shares outstanding   25,186,920       25,144,983       25,096,449       24,968,122       24,926,919  
Basic earnings per share $ 0.32     $ 0.44     $ 0.50     $ 0.34     $ (0.05 )
Diluted earnings per share   0.32       0.44       0.50       0.33       (0.05 )
Adjusted diluted earnings per share (2)   0.34       0.47       0.49       0.49       0.40  
Book value per share   15.96       15.61       15.23       14.85       14.48  
Tangible book value per share (2)   13.84       13.46       13.06       12.65       12.26  
                             
MARKET DATA                            
Market value per share $ 15.20     $ 12.74     $ 13.74     $ 14.70     $ 10.78  
Market value / Tangible book value   109.83 %     94.65 %     105.20 %     116.18 %     87.96 %
Market capitalization $ 382,841     $ 320,347     $ 344,825     $ 367,031     $ 268,712  
                             
CAPITAL & LIQUIDITY                            
Stockholders' equity / assets   10.70 %     10.86 %     10.64 %     10.28 %     10.15 %
Tangible stockholders' equity / tangible assets (2)   9.41 %     9.50 %     9.27 %     8.89 %     8.72 %
Loans / deposits   101.23 %     101.02 %     100.75 %     101.82 %     101.80 %
                             
ASSET QUALITY                            
Net charge-offs $ 386     $ 175     $ 5,293     $ 209     $ 1,122  
Net charge-offs (recoveries), excluding PCD loan charge-off (4)   386       175       (201 )     209       1,122  
Nonperforming loans   12,014       14,227       17,054       24,989       24,158  
Nonperforming assets   17,651       20,226       23,053       24,989       24,158  
Net charge offs / average loans (1)   0.05 %     0.02 %     0.72 %     0.03 %     0.15 %
Net charge offs (recoveries), excluding PCD loan charge-off / average loans (1) (4)   0.05 %     0.02 %     (0.03 %)     0.03 %     0.15 %
Nonperforming loans / total loans   0.39 %     0.47 %     0.57 %     0.83 %     0.80 %
Nonperforming assets / total assets   0.47 %     0.56 %     0.64 %     0.69 %     0.68 %
Allowance for credit losses on loans / total loans   1.21 %     1.21 %     1.22 %     1.40 %     1.42 %
Allowance for credit losses on loans / nonperforming loans   311.59 %     254.81 %     213.42 %     169.66 %     177.50 %
                             
OTHER DATA                            
Total assets $ 3,757,653     $ 3,615,731     $ 3,591,398     $ 3,609,327     $ 3,558,426  
Total loans   3,087,488       2,998,029       2,992,423       3,021,501       3,020,778  
Total deposits   3,050,070       2,967,634       2,970,262       2,967,569       2,967,455  
Total stockholders' equity   402,070       392,489       382,254       370,900       361,037  
Number of full-time equivalent employees   313       294       288       286       286  
                                       

(1) Annualized.
(2) Non-U.S. GAAP financial measure that we believe provides management and investors with information that is useful in understanding our financial performance and condition.  See accompanying table, "Non-U.S. GAAP Financial Measures," for calculation and reconciliation.
(3) Tax equivalent using a federal income tax rate of 21%.
(4) Excludes $5.5 million in a PCD loan charge-off in first quarter of 2024, which was reserved for through purchase accounting marks at the time of the Malvern acquisition.

FIRST BANK
QUARTERLY FINANCIAL HIGHLIGHTS
(dollars in thousands, unaudited)
 
  As of the Quarter Ended
  9/30/2024   6/30/2024   3/31/2024   12/31/2023   9/30/2023
LOAN COMPOSITION                            
Commercial and industrial $ 546,541     $ 530,996     $ 508,911     $ 506,849     $ 478,120  
Commercial real estate:                            
Owner-occupied   688,988       647,625       625,643       612,352       607,888  
Investor   1,170,508       1,143,954       1,172,311       1,221,702       1,269,134  
Construction and development   193,460       190,108       184,816       186,829       168,192  
Multi-family   267,861       270,238       279,668       271,058       275,825  
Total commercial real estate   2,320,817       2,251,925       2,262,438       2,291,941       2,321,039  
Residential real estate:                            
Residential mortgage and first lien home equity loans   143,953       144,978       154,704       156,024       158,487  
Home equity–second lien loans and revolving lines of credit   49,891       46,882       45,869       44,698       46,239  
Total residential real estate   193,844       191,860       200,573       200,722       204,726  
Consumer and other   29,518       26,321       23,702       25,343       20,208  
Total loans prior to deferred loan fees and costs   3,090,720       3,001,102       2,995,624       3,024,855       3,024,093  
Net deferred loan fees and costs   (3,232 )     (3,073 )     (3,201 )     (3,354 )     (3,315 )
Total loans $ 3,087,488     $ 2,998,029     $ 2,992,423     $ 3,021,501     $ 3,020,778  
                             
LOAN MIX                            
Commercial and industrial   17.7 %     17.7 %     17.0 %     16.8 %     15.8 %
Commercial real estate:                            
Owner-occupied   22.3 %     21.6 %     20.9 %     20.3 %     20.1 %
Investor   37.9 %     38.2 %     39.2 %     40.4 %     42.0 %
Construction and development   6.3 %     6.3 %     6.2 %     6.2 %     5.6 %
Multi-family   8.7 %     9.0 %     9.3 %     9.0 %     9.1 %
Total commercial real estate   75.2 %     75.1 %     75.6 %     75.9 %     76.8 %
Residential real estate:                            
Residential mortgage and first lien home equity loans   4.7 %     4.8 %     5.2 %     5.1 %     5.3 %
Home equity–second lien loans and revolving lines of credit   1.6 %     1.6 %     1.5 %     1.5 %     1.5 %
Total residential real estate   6.3 %     6.4 %     6.7 %     6.6 %     6.8 %
Consumer and other   0.9 %     0.9 %     0.8 %     0.8 %     0.7 %
Net deferred loan fees and costs   (0.1 %)     (0.1 %)     (0.1 %)     (0.1 %)     (0.1 %)
Total loans   100.0 %     100.0 %     100.0 %     100.0 %     100.0 %
                                       


FIRST BANK
QUARTERLY FINANCIAL HIGHLIGHTS
(dollars in thousands, unaudited)
 
  As of the Quarter Ended
  9/30/2024   6/30/2024   3/31/2024   12/31/2023   9/30/2023
DEPOSIT COMPOSITION                            
Non-interest bearing demand deposits $ 519,079     $ 499,765     $ 470,749     $ 501,763     $ 493,703  
Interest bearing demand deposits   597,802       574,515       580,864       629,110       623,338  
Money market and savings deposits   1,235,637       1,199,382       1,219,634       1,171,440       1,228,832  
Time deposits   697,552       693,972       699,015       665,256       621,582  
Total Deposits $ 3,050,070     $ 2,967,634     $ 2,970,262     $ 2,967,569     $ 2,967,455  
                             
DEPOSIT MIX                            
Non-interest bearing demand deposits   17.0 %     16.8 %     15.8 %     16.9 %     16.6 %
Interest bearing demand deposits   19.6 %     19.4 %     19.6 %     21.2 %     21.0 %
Money market and savings deposits   40.5 %     40.4 %     41.1 %     39.5 %     41.4 %
Time deposits   22.9 %     23.4 %     23.5 %     22.4 %     21.0 %
Total Deposits   100.0 %     100.0 %     100.0 %     100.0 %     100.0 %
                                       


FIRST BANK
NON-U.S. GAAP FINANCIAL MEASURES
(in thousands, except for share data, unaudited)
 
  As of or For the Quarter Ended
  9/30/2024   6/30/2024   3/31/2024   12/31/2023   9/30/2023
Return on Average Tangible Equity                            
Net income (numerator) $ 8,162     $ 11,073     $ 12,512     $ 8,380     $ (1,271 )
                             
Average stockholders' equity $ 398,535     $ 386,644     $ 376,542     $ 366,950     $ 353,372  
Less: Average Goodwill and other intangible assets, net   53,823       54,347       54,790       55,324       49,491  
Average Tangible stockholders' equity (denominator) $ 344,712     $ 332,297     $ 321,752     $ 311,626     $ 303,881  
                             
Return on Average Tangible equity (1)   9.42 %     13.40 %     15.64 %     10.67 %     -1.66 %
                             
Tangible Book Value Per Share                            
Stockholders' equity $ 402,070     $ 392,489     $ 382,254     $ 370,900     $ 361,037  
Less: Goodwill and other intangible assets, net   53,484       54,026       54,483       54,978       55,554  
Tangible stockholders' equity (numerator) $ 348,586     $ 338,463     $ 327,771     $ 315,922     $ 305,483  
                             
Common shares outstanding (denominator)   25,186,920       25,144,983       25,096,449       24,968,122       24,926,919  
                             
Tangible book value per share $ 13.84     $ 13.46     $ 13.06     $ 12.65     $ 12.26  
                             
Tangible Equity / Tangible Assets                            
Stockholders' equity $ 402,070     $ 392,489     $ 382,254     $ 370,900     $ 361,037  
Less: Goodwill and other intangible assets, net   53,484       54,026       54,483       54,978       55,554  
Tangible stockholders' equity (numerator) $ 348,586     $ 338,463     $ 327,771     $ 315,922     $ 305,483  
                             
Total assets $ 3,757,653     $ 3,615,731     $ 3,591,398     $ 3,609,327     $ 3,558,426  
Less: Goodwill and other intangible assets, net   53,484       54,026       54,483       54,978       55,554  
Tangible total assets (denominator) $ 3,704,169     $ 3,561,705     $ 3,536,915     $ 3,554,349     $ 3,502,872  
                             
Tangible stockholders' equity / tangible assets   9.41 %     9.50 %     9.27 %     8.89 %     8.72 %
                             
Efficiency Ratio                            
Non-interest expense $ 18,644     $ 17,953     $ 17,810     $ 17,936     $ 23,486  
Less: Merger-related expenses   -       -       -       338       7,028  
Adjusted non-interest expense (numerator) $ 18,644     $ 17,953     $ 17,810     $ 17,598     $ 16,458  
                             
Net interest income $ 30,094     $ 30,540     $ 30,318     $ 30,999     $ 28,594  
Non-interest income   2,479       689       1,964       (3,000 )     193  
Total revenue   32,573       31,229       32,282       27,999       28,787  
Add: Losses on sale of investment securities, net   555       -       -       916       527  
(Subtract) Add: (Gains) losses on sale of loans, net   (135 )     900       (229 )     3,799       704  
Less: Bank Owned Life Insurance Enhancement   (1,116 )     -       -       -       -  
Adjusted total revenue (denominator) $ 31,877     $ 32,129     $ 32,053     $ 32,714     $ 30,018  
                             
Efficiency ratio   58.49 %     55.88 %     55.56 %     53.79 %     54.83 %
                                       

(1) Annualized.

FIRST BANK
NON-U.S. GAAP FINANCIAL MEASURES
(dollars in thousands, except for share data, unaudited)
 
  For the Quarter Ended
  9/30/2024   6/30/2024   3/31/2024   12/31/2023   9/30/2023
                             
Adjusted diluted earnings per share,                            
Adjusted return on average assets, and                            
Adjusted return on average equity                            
                             
Net income $ 8,162     $ 11,073     $ 12,512     $ 8,380     $ (1,271 )
Add: Merger-related expenses(1)   -       -       -       267       5,552  
Add: Credit loss expense on acquired loan portfolio(1)   -       -       -       -       4,323  
Add (subtract): Losses (gains) on sale of loans, net(1)   (107 )     711       (181 )     3,001       556  
Add: Losses on sale of investment securities, net(1)   438       -       -       724       416  
Add: Net Impact of Bank Owned Life Insurance Restructuring(2)   79       -       -       -       -  
Adjusted net income $ 8,572     $ 11,784     $ 12,331     $ 12,372     $ 9,576  
                             
Diluted weighted average common shares outstanding   25,342,462       25,258,785       25,199,381       25,089,495       24,029,910  
Average assets $ 3,672,843     $ 3,618,912     $ 3,575,748     $ 3,561,261     $ 3,565,350  
Average equity $ 398,535     $ 386,644     $ 376,542     $ 366,950     $ 353,372  
Average Tangible Equity $ 344,712     $ 332,297     $ 321,752     $ 311,626     $ 303,881  
                             
Adjusted diluted earnings per share $ 0.34     $ 0.47     $ 0.49     $ 0.49     $ 0.40  
Adjusted return on average assets(3)   0.93 %     1.31 %     1.39 %     1.38 %     1.07 %
Adjusted return on average equity(3)   8.56 %     12.26 %     13.17 %     13.38 %     10.75 %
Adjusted return on average tangible equity(3)   9.89 %     14.26 %     15.41 %     15.75 %     12.50 %
                                       

(1) Items are tax-effected using a federal income tax rate of 21%.
(2) Includes the net impact of the new Bank Owned Life Insurance enhancement and the increased tax expense on the terminated policies.
(3) Annualized.

CONTACT: Andrew Hibshman, Chief Financial Officer
(609) 643-0058, andrew.hibshman@firstbanknj.com

