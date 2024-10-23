First Bank Announces Third Quarter 2024 Net Income of $8.2 Million

Results reflect strong loan and deposit growth, solid asset quality, and balance sheet optimization initiatives

HAMILTON, N.J., Oct. 23, 2024 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- First Bank (Nasdaq Global Market: FRBA) (the Bank) today announced results for the third quarter of 2024. Net income for the third quarter of 2024 was $8.2 million, or $0.32 per diluted share. Return on average assets, return on average equity and return on average tangible equity [i] for the third quarter of 2024 were 0.88%, 8.15% and 9.42%, respectively. The Bank recorded a net loss of $1.3 million, or a loss of $0.05 per diluted share, and losses on average assets, equity, and tangible equityi of 0.14%, 1.43%, and 1.66%, respectively, for the third quarter of 2023. Financial results for the third quarter of 2023 were negatively impacted by the Malvern Bancorp acquisition, completed in July 2023, primarily due to the merger-related expenses and the initial credit loss expense on acquired loans.

Third Quarter 2024 Performance Highlights:

Total loans of $3.09 billion at September 30, 2024 grew $89.5 million, or 11.9%, annualized, from the linked quarter ended June 30, 2024. Loan growth occurred late in the quarter, which is reflected in average loan balance increase of only $12.2 million during the quarter ended September 30, 2024. The growth was primarily driven by $56.9 million expansion within the Commercial and Industrial and Owner-occupied commercial real estate loan categories.

Total deposits of $3.05 billion at September 30, 2024 grew $82.4 million, or 11.1%, annualized, from the linked quarter. Growth occurred across all deposit categories, as non-interest bearing demand, interest bearing demand, money market and savings, and time deposits increased $19.3 million, $23.3 million, $36.3 million, and $3.6 million, respectively, from the second quarter of 2024.

Tangible book value per share [ii] grew to $13.84 at September 30, 2024, increasing 11.2%, annualized, from $13.46 at June 30, 2024.

grew to $13.84 at September 30, 2024, increasing 11.2%, annualized, from $13.46 at June 30, 2024. The Bank continued to prioritize balance sheet efficiency, selling approximately $11.7 million of investment securities during the quarter ended September 30, 2024 which resulted in a $555,000 net loss on the sale of investments during the quarter. The Bank also completed a restructuring of its bank-owned life insurance (BOLI) portfolio during the quarter which resulted in approximately $24 million in terminated policies and the acquisition of approximately $20 million in new policies. As a result of the restructure, the Bank recorded a $1.1 million enhancement to the cash surrender value and recognized additional income tax expense totaling $1.2 million.

Strong asset quality continued, with nonperforming assets decreasing by 9 basis points to 0.47% of total assets at September 30, 2024 from 0.56% at June 30, 2024.

Patrick L. Ryan, President and CEO of First Bank, reflected on the Bank’s performance, stating, “First Bank’s outstanding third quarter growth is an outcome of a well-executed long-term strategy. We have worked to build teams, products, and operating structures that promote quality growth over the long term, and the results are evident. Our teams added high-quality loans and deposits across all categories. We also continued to optimize the Bank’s efficiency as our efficiency ratio [iii] remained below 60% for the 21st consecutive quarter. We continued to enact strategies to enhance future profitability and complement our organic growth efforts including ongoing balance sheet restructuring through the sale of certain lower-yielding investment securities, and we opportunistically restructured our BOLI policies during the quarter, an initiative that will be accretive to future earnings. The current quarter highlighted our efforts to build our core community banking customer base while we expand our specialty banking teams and continued investment in technology to improve the customer experience.”

Mr. Ryan added, “We are pleased with our ability to generate solid returns for our shareholders, including this quarter’s 11% annualized growth in tangible book value per share. We continue to explore a variety of opportunities to drive future earnings. Our recent receipt of regulatory approval to initiate stock repurchases also adds to our toolkit of options to support continued and growing returns for our shareholders.”

Income Statement

In the third quarter of 2024, the Bank’s net interest income increased to $30.1 million, growing $1.5 million, or 5.2%, compared to the same period in 2023. The increase was primarily due to net interest margin expansion in the third quarter of 2024 compared to the third quarter of 2023. Net interest income decreased $446,000, or 1.5%, from the linked second quarter of 2024. The modest decrease was primarily due to net interest margin compression and the timing of our loan growth, which occurred late in the third quarter, limiting interest income received during the quarter. During the third quarter, a $606,000 increase in interest income compared to the second quarter of 2024 was primarily related to higher earning asset balances, which was offset by a $1.1 million increase in interest expense, resulting from increased deposit costs and a higher level of average borrowings.

The Bank’s tax equivalent net interest margin of 3.49% for the third quarter of 2024 represented an increase of 13 basis points from the quarter ended September 30, 2023 and a decrease of 13 basis points from the linked quarter ended June 30, 2024. The Bank’s tax equivalent net interest margin includes the impact of amortization and accretion of premiums and discounts from fair value measurements of assets acquired and liabilities assumed in acquisitions. Amortization of premiums and accretion of discounts from fair value measurements of assets acquired and liabilities assumed in acquisitions totaled $3.4 million during the third quarter of 2024, compared to $2.7 million for the quarter ended September 30, 2023 and $3.6 million for the quarter ended June 30, 2024. The Bank’s net interest margin declined compared to the linked second quarter due to lower acquisition accounting accretion income, increased levels of average borrowings, lower average loan yields, and higher interest bearing deposit costs.

The Bank recorded a credit loss expense totaling $1.6 million during the third quarter of 2024, compared to $63,000 recorded during the second quarter of 2024 and $6.7 million recorded for the third quarter of 2023. The Bank’s credit loss expense for the third quarter of 2024 was commensurate with robust organic loan growth during the quarter and continued to reflect strong and stable asset quality. Credit loss expense for the third quarter of 2023 included a $5.5 million credit loss recorded to establish the allowance for credit losses on the acquired Malvern loan portfolio.

In the third quarter of 2024, the Bank recorded non-interest income of $2.5 million, compared to $193,000 during the same period in 2023 and $689,000 in the second quarter of 2024. The increase in non-interest income was primarily related to approximately $1.1 million in one-time enhancement to the cash surrender value of BOLI that resulted from the aforementioned BOLI restructuring transaction during the quarter, as well as higher yields earned on the new BOLI policies purchased during the quarter. Additionally, the Bank recorded $135,000 in net gains on the sale of loans during third quarter 2024, compared to net losses on the sale of loans totaling $900,000 and $704,000 in the linked and prior year quarters, respectively. This was partially offset by $555,000 in net losses on the sale of investment securities during third quarter 2024, while no investment securities sales were executed in the linked quarter, and $527,000 in net losses were recognized during the third quarter of 2023.

Non-interest expense for the third quarter of 2024 was $18.6 million, a decrease of $4.8 million, or 20.6%, compared to $23.4 million for the prior year quarter. Lower non-interest expense was largely due to $7.0 million in merger-related expenses recorded during the third quarter of 2023. Excluding merger-related expenses, non-interest expense grew $2.2 million, or 13.3%, including an increase of $849,000 in salaries and employee benefits due to merit increases and a larger employee base. Other real estate owned (OREO) expense totaled $662,000 during third quarter 2024, with no similar expense recorded in third quarter 2023. The increase reflects a $363,000 impairment of an OREO asset along with other legal and real estate tax expenses recorded during the quarter. Additionally, other professional fees increased $312,000 primarily related to increases in personnel placement costs, consulting fees, and tax services.

On a linked quarter basis, non-interest expense increased $691,000, or 3.8%, from $18.0 million for the second quarter of 2024. The largest impact on expenses compared to the linked quarter is the aforementioned $363,000 OREO impairment expense during third quarter 2024. Salaries and employee benefits expense increased by $207,000 primarily due to a larger employee base. These were partially offset by modest decreases in marketing and advertising costs, as well as travel and entertainment expenses.

Income tax expense for the three months ended September 30, 2024 was $4.2 million with an effective tax rate of 33.9%, compared to an income tax benefit of $78,000 for the third quarter of 2023 and an income tax expense of $2.1 million with an effective tax rate of 16.2% for the second quarter of 2024. The effective tax rate for the third quarter of 2024 included approximately $1.2 million of tax expense recorded related to the BOLI restructuring. Excluding this impact, the effective tax rate would have been approximately 24% for the third quarter of 2024. The effective tax rate for the second quarter of 2024 was lower compared to the first quarter due to the recently enacted New Jersey Corporate Transit Fee, which resulted in a change in tax rate and a revaluation of the Bank’s deferred tax assets. A tax benefit of $1.1 million was booked as a discrete item in the second quarter for this change in tax rate. With the expected negative ongoing impact of the New Jersey Corporate Transit Fee, we anticipate our future effective tax rate will range between 24% and 25%.

Balance Sheet

Total assets increased $148.3 million, or 4.1%, from December 31, 2023 to September 30, 2024. Total loans increased $66.0 million, or 2.2%, from December 31, 2023 to September 30, 2024. Growth totaling $116.3 million across the owner-occupied commercial real estate and commercial and industrial loan portfolios was partially offset by a decline of commercial investor real estate loans totaling $47.8 million, including multi-family and construction and development, during the first nine months of 2024. The Bank continues to prioritize relationship-based commercial and industrial lending while actively managing our exposure in investor real estate lending.

Total assets grew $141.9 million, or 15.6% annualized, during the quarter ended September 30, 2024. Growth included an increase of $71.5 million in cash and cash equivalents related to the opportunistic addition of FHLB advances when interest rates declined during the quarter. Total loans increased by $89.5 million, or 11.9%, annualized, during the quarter ended September 30, 2024. Growth across the owner-occupied commercial real estate and commercial and industrial loan portfolios totaled $56.9 million, while commercial investor real estate loans, including multi-family and construction and development, grew $27.5 million, and consumer and residential real estate loans grew $5.2 million.

Total deposits increased by $82.4 million, or 11.1% annualized, during the quarter ended September 30, 2024. Growth occurred across all categories, with non-interest bearing demand, interest bearing demand, money market and savings, and time deposits increasing $19.3 million, $23.3 million, $36.3 million, and $3.6 million, respectively, from the second quarter of 2024. Our team continued to focus on attracting new deposit relationships while maintaining existing core balances.

Nearly all of the Bank’s deposit growth for the first nine months of 2024 occurred during the quarter ended September 30, 2024. We also experienced a slight shift in the mix of customer balances over the nine-month period. The Bank grew non-interest bearing demand deposits by $17.3 million in a challenging interest rate environment, while total interest-bearing deposits experienced a shift toward higher-costing deposits. During the first nine months of 2024, increases in money market and savings deposits and time deposits totaled $64.2 million and $32.3 million, respectively, partially offset by a decline in interest bearing demand deposits totaling $31.3 million.

During the nine months ended September 30, 2024, stockholders’ equity increased by $31.2 million, primarily due to net income, partially offset by dividends.

As of September 30, 2024, the Bank continued to exceed all regulatory capital requirements to be considered well-capitalized, with a Tier 1 Leverage ratio of 9.53%, a Tier 1 Risk-Based capital ratio of 9.65%, a Common Equity Tier 1 Capital ratio of 9.65%, and a Total Risk-Based capital ratio of 11.55%. The tangible stockholders' equity to tangible assets ratio [IV] increased to 9.41% as of September 30, 2024 compared to 8.89% at December 31, 2023.

Asset Quality

First Bank's asset quality metrics for the third quarter of 2024 remained favorable. Total nonperforming loans declined from $25.0 million at December 31, 2023 to $12.0 million at September 30, 2024, while total nonperforming assets declined from $25.0 million to $17.7 million during the same period.

The Bank recorded net charge-offs of $386,000 during the third quarter of 2024, compared to net charge-offs of $175,000 during the second quarter of 2024 and net charge-offs of $1.1 million in the third quarter of 2023. The allowance for credit losses on loans as a percentage of total loans measured 1.21% at September 30, 2024, compared to 1.21% at June 30, 2024 and 1.40% at December 31, 2023. The decline from December 31, 2023 to September 30, 2024 reflected the $5.5 million charge-off and elimination of the Bank’s reserves on a purchase credit deteriorated loan transferred to OREO during the first quarter of 2024.

Liquidity and Borrowings

The Bank increased its liquidity position in the third quarter of 2024. Total cash and cash equivalents increased by $71.5 million to $312.3 million at September 30, 2024. Borrowings increased by $49.9 million compared to June 30, 2024, as the Bank increased its FHLB borrowings.

Management believes the Bank’s current liquidity position, coupled with our various contingent funding sources, provides us with a strong liquidity base and a diverse source of funding options.

Cash Dividend Declared

On October 15, 2024, the Bank’s Board of Directors declared a quarterly cash dividend of $0.06 per share to common stockholders of record at the close of business on November 8, 2024, payable on November 22, 2024.

Share Repurchase Program

The Board of Directors has authorized and the Bank has received regulatory approvals for a new share repurchase program. The program provides for the repurchase of up to 1.0 million shares of First Bank common stock for an aggregate repurchase amount of up to $16.0 million. The timing, price and volume of repurchases will be based on market conditions, relevant securities laws and other factors. The stock repurchases may be made from time to time on the open market or in privately negotiated transactions. The stock repurchase program does not require First Bank to repurchase any specific number of shares, and First Bank may terminate the repurchase program at any time. The share repurchase program will expire on September 30, 2025.

Conference Call and Earnings Release Supplement

Additional details on the quarterly results and the Bank are included in the attached earnings release supplement. http://ml.globenewswire.com/Resource/Download/8c344bfa-6975-4f79-872b-2307433b1520

First Bank will host its earnings call on Thursday, October 24, 2024 at 9:00 AM Eastern Time. The direct dial toll free number for the live call is 1-800-715-9871 and the access code is 1578641. For those unable to participate in the call, a replay will be available by dialing 1-800-770-2030 (access code 8550862) from one hour after the end of the conference call until January 22, 2025. Replay information will also be available on First Bank’s website at www.firstbanknj.com under the “About Us” tab. Click on “Investor Relations” to access the replay of the conference call.

About First Bank

First Bank is a New Jersey state-chartered bank with 26 full-service branches in Cinnaminson, Delanco, Denville, Ewing, Fairfield, Flemington (2), Hamilton, Lawrence, Monroe, Morristown, Pennington, Randolph, Somerset and Williamstown, New Jersey; and Coventry, Devon, Doylestown, Glenn Mills, Lionville, Malvern, Paoli, Trevose, Warminster and West Chester, Pennsylvania; and Palm Beach, Florida. With $3.76 billion in assets as of September 30, 2024, First Bank offers a full range of deposit and loan products to individuals and businesses throughout the New York City to Philadelphia corridor. First Bank's common stock is listed on the Nasdaq Global Market under the symbol “FRBA.”

Forward Looking Statements

This press release contains certain forward-looking statements, either express or implied, within the meaning of the Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995. Forward-looking statements include information regarding First Bank’s future financial performance, business and growth strategy, projected plans and objectives, and related transactions, integration of acquired businesses, ability to recognize anticipated operational efficiencies, and other projections based on macroeconomic and industry trends, which are inherently unreliable due to the multiple factors that impact economic trends, and any such variations may be material. Such forward-looking statements are based on various facts and derived utilizing important assumptions, current expectations, estimates and projections about First Bank, any of which may change over time and some of which may be beyond First Bank’s control. Statements preceded by, followed by or that otherwise include the words “believes,” “expects,” “anticipates,” “intends,” “projects,” “estimates,” “plans” and similar expressions or future or conditional verbs such as “will,” “should,” “would,” “may” and “could” are generally forward-looking in nature and not historical facts, although not all forward-looking statements include the foregoing. Further, certain factors that could affect our future results and cause actual results to differ materially from those expressed in the forward-looking statements include, but are not limited to: changes in market interest rates on funding costs, yield on interest earning assets, credit quality and strength of underlying collateral and the effect of such changes on the market value of First Bank's investment securities portfolio; whether First Bank can: successfully implement its growth strategy, including identifying acquisition targets and consummating suitable acquisitions, integrate acquired entities and realize anticipated efficiencies, sustain its internal growth rate, and provide competitive products and services that appeal to its customers and target markets; difficult market conditions and unfavorable economic trends in the United States generally, and particularly in the market areas in which First Bank operates and in which its loans are concentrated, including the effects of declines in housing market values; the effects of the recent turmoil in the banking industry (including the failures of two financial institutions in early 2023); the impact of public health emergencies, such as COVID-19, on First Bank, its operations and its customers and employees; an increase in unemployment levels and slowdowns in economic growth; First Bank's level of nonperforming assets and the costs associated with resolving any problem loans including litigation and other costs; the extensive federal and state regulation, supervision and examination governing almost every aspect of First Bank's operations, including changes in regulations affecting financial institutions and expenses associated with complying with such regulations; uncertainties in tax estimates and valuations, including due to changes in state and federal tax law; First Bank's ability to comply with applicable capital and liquidity requirements, including First Bank’s ability to generate liquidity internally or raise capital on favorable terms, including continued access to the debt and equity capital markets; and possible changes in trade, monetary and fiscal policies, laws and regulations and other activities of governments, agencies, and similar organizations. For discussion of these and other risks that may cause actual results to differ from expectations, please refer to “Forward-Looking Statements” and “Risk Factors” in First Bank’s Annual Report on Form 10-K and any updates to those risk factors set forth in First Bank’s proxy statement, subsequent Quarterly Reports on Form 10-Q or Current Reports on Form 8-K. If one or more events related to these or other risks or uncertainties materialize, or if First Bank’s underlying assumptions prove to be incorrect, actual results may differ materially from what First Bank anticipates. Accordingly, you should not place undue reliance on any such forward-looking statements. Any forward-looking statement speaks only as of the date on which it is made, and First Bank does not undertake any obligation to publicly update or review any forward-looking statement, whether as a result of new information, future developments or otherwise. All forward-looking statements, expressed or implied, included in this communication are expressly qualified in their entirety by this cautionary statement. This cautionary statement should also be considered in connection with any subsequent written or oral forward-looking statements that First Bank or persons acting on First Bank’s behalf may issue.

i Return on average tangible equity is a non-U.S. GAAP financial measure and is calculated by dividing net income by average tangible equity (average equity minus average goodwill and other intangible assets). For a reconciliation of this non-U.S. GAAP financial measure, along with the other non-U.S. GAAP financial measures in this press release, to their comparable U.S. GAAP measures, see the financial reconciliations at the end of this press release.

ii Tangible book value per share is a non-U.S. GAAP financial measure and is calculated by dividing common shares outstanding by tangible equity (equity minus goodwill and other intangible assets). For a reconciliation of this non-U.S. GAAP financial measure, along with the other non-U.S. GAAP financial measures in this press release, to their comparable U.S. GAAP measures, see the financial reconciliations at the end of this press release.

iii The efficiency ratio is a non-U.S. GAAP financial measure and is calculated by dividing non-interest expense less merger-related expenses by adjusted total revenue (net interest income plus non-interest income). For a reconciliation of this non-U.S. GAAP financial measure, along with the other non-U.S. GAAP financial measures in this press release, to their comparable U.S. GAAP measures, see the financial reconciliations at the end of this press release.

iv Tangible stockholders' equity to tangible assets ratio is a non-U.S. GAAP financial measure and is calculated by dividing tangible equity (equity minus goodwill and other intangible assets) by tangible assets (total assets minus goodwill and other intangible assets). For a reconciliation of this non-U.S. GAAP financial measure, along with the other non-U.S. GAAP financial measures in this press release, to their comparable U.S. GAAP measures, see the financial reconciliations at the end of this press release.

FIRST BANK CONSOLIDATED STATEMENTS OF FINANCIAL CONDITION (in thousands, except for share data, unaudited) September 30,

2024 December 31,

2023 Assets Cash and due from banks $ 35,456 $ 25,652 Restricted cash 9,200 13,770 Interest bearing deposits with banks 267,643 188,529 Cash and cash equivalents 312,299 227,951 Interest bearing time deposits with banks 743 996 Investment securities available for sale, at fair value 74,549 94,142 Investment securities held to maturity, net of allowance for credit losses of $206 at September 30, 2024 and $200 at December 31, 2023 (fair value of $39,049 and $38,486 at September 30, 2024 and December 31, 2023, respectively) 43,659 44,059 Equity securities, at fair value 1,860 1,888 Restricted investment in bank stocks 13,845 10,469 Other investments 11,141 9,841 Loans, net of deferred fees and costs 3,087,488 3,021,501 Less: Allowance for credit losses (37,434 ) (42,397 ) Net loans 3,050,054 2,979,104 Premises and equipment, net 20,331 21,627 Other real estate owned, net 5,637 - Accrued interest receivable 13,502 14,763 Bank-owned life insurance 84,727 86,435 Goodwill 44,166 44,166 Other intangible assets, net 9,318 10,812 Deferred income taxes, net 31,448 30,875 Other assets 40,374 32,199 Total assets $ 3,757,653 $ 3,609,327 Liabilities and Stockholders' Equity Liabilities: Non-interest bearing deposits $ 519,079 $ 501,763 Interest bearing deposits 2,530,991 2,465,806 Total deposits 3,050,070 2,967,569 Borrowings 236,999 179,140 Subordinated debentures 29,926 55,261 Accrued interest payable 5,078 2,813 Other liabilities 33,510 33,644 Total liabilities 3,355,583 3,238,427 Stockholders' Equity: Preferred stock, par value $2 per share; 10,000,000 shares authorized; no shares issued and outstanding - - Common stock, par value $5 per share; 40,000,000 shares authorized; 27,367,984 shares issued and 25,186,920 shares outstanding at September 30, 2024 and 27,149,186 shares issued and 24,968,122 shares outstanding at December 31, 2023 135,415 134,552 Additional paid-in capital 124,014 122,881 Retained earnings 167,792 140,563 Accumulated other comprehensive loss (3,773 ) (5,718 ) Treasury stock, 2,181,064 shares at September 30, 2024 and December 31, 2023 (21,378 ) (21,378 ) Total stockholders' equity 402,070 370,900 Total liabilities and stockholders' equity $ 3,757,653 $ 3,609,327





FIRST BANK CONSOLIDATED STATEMENTS OF INCOME (LOSS) (in thousands, except for share data, unaudited) Three Months Ended Nine Months Ended September 30, September 30, 2024

2023

2024

2023

Interest and Dividend Income Investment securities—taxable $ 1,201 $ 1,151 $ 3,661 $ 3,128 Investment securities—tax-exempt 35 86 109 158 Interest bearing deposits with banks, Federal funds sold and other 3,972 2,593 10,479 6,029 Loans, including fees 50,957 46,088 151,039 111,536 Total interest and dividend income 56,165 49,918 165,288 120,851 Interest Expense Deposits 23,081 18,470 66,253 40,574 Borrowings 2,550 1,914 6,859 4,939 Subordinated debentures 440 940 1,224 1,821 Total interest expense 26,071 21,324 74,336 47,334 Net interest income 30,094 28,594 90,952 73,517 Credit loss expense 1,579 6,650 944 8,237 Net interest income after credit loss expense 28,515 21,944 90,008 65,280 Non-Interest Income Service fees on deposit accounts 362 280 1,056 741 Loan fees 218 152 437 259 Income from bank-owned life insurance 1,819 544 3,213 1,291 Losses on sale of investment securities, net (555 ) (527 ) (555 ) (734 ) Gains (losses) on sale of loans, net 135 (704 ) (536 ) (393 ) Gains on recovery of acquired loans 35 24 209 95 Other non-interest income 465 424 1,308 1,026 Total non-interest income 2,479 193 5,132 2,285 Non-Interest Expense Salaries and employee benefits 10,175 9,326 30,181 25,320 Occupancy and equipment 2,080 1,915 6,188 5,107 Legal fees 245 270 801 671 Other professional fees 943 631 2,628 1,880 Regulatory fees 728 595 1,970 1,345 Directors' fees 272 224 784 631 Data processing 800 907 2,355 2,206 Marketing and advertising 310 220 983 693 Travel and entertainment 233 140 762 519 Insurance 245 272 740 624 Other real estate owned expense, net 662 - 879 38 Merger-related expenses - 7,028 - 7,710 Other expense 1,951 1,958 6,136 4,020 Total non-interest expense 18,644 23,486 54,407 50,764 Income Before Income Taxes 12,350 (1,349 ) 40,733 16,801 Income tax expense 4,188 (78 ) 8,986 4,284 Net Income (loss) $ 8,162 $ (1,271 ) $ 31,747 $ 12,517 Basic earnings (loss) per common share $ 0.32 $ (0.05 ) $ 1.26 $ 0.60 Diluted earnings (loss) per common share $ 0.32 $ (0.05 ) $ 1.26 $ 0.59 Basic weighted average common shares outstanding 25,172,927 23,902,478 25,114,685 20,928,847 Diluted weighted average common shares outstanding 25,342,462 23,902,478 25,265,250 21,057,655





FIRST BANK AVERAGE BALANCE SHEETS WITH INTEREST AND AVERAGE RATES (dollars in thousands, unaudited) Three Months Ended September 30, 2024 2023 Average Average Average Average Balance Interest Rate(5) Balance Interest Rate(5) Interest earning assets Investment securities (1) (2) $ 137,216 $ 1,244 3.61 % $ 169,244 $ 1,255 2.94 % Loans (3) 3,010,116 50,957 6.73 % 3,003,703 46,088 6.09 % Interest bearing deposits with banks, Federal funds sold and other 265,474 3,593 5.38 % 182,128 2,395 5.22 % Restricted investment in bank stocks 12,768 257 8.01 % 10,284 196 7.56 % Other investments 12,776 122 3.80 % 9,162 2 0.09 % Total interest earning assets (2) 3,438,350 56,173 6.50 % 3,374,521 49,936 5.87 % Allowance for credit losses (36,612 ) (41,216 ) Non-interest earning assets 271,105 232,045 Total assets $ 3,672,843 $ 3,565,350 Interest bearing liabilities Interest bearing demand deposits $ 587,045 $ 3,974 2.69 % $ 674,417 $ 4,038 2.38 % Money market deposits 1,064,045 10,573 3.95 % 952,042 8,386 3.49 % Savings deposits 149,057 563 1.50 % 174,412 490 1.11 % Time deposits 690,723 7,902 4.55 % 655,288 5,556 3.36 % Total interest bearing deposits 2,490,870 23,012 3.68 % 2,456,159 18,470 2.98 % Borrowings 206,588 2,550 4.91 % 163,746 1,914 4.64 % Subordinated debentures 29,908 440 5.88 % 51,101 940 7.36 % Total interest bearing liabilities 2,727,366 26,002 3.79 % 2,671,006 21,324 3.17 % Non-interest bearing deposits 506,084 507,866 Other liabilities 40,858 33,106 Stockholders' equity 398,535 353,372 Total liabilities and stockholders' equity $ 3,672,843 $ 3,565,350 Net interest income/interest rate spread (2) 30,171 2.71 % 28,612 2.70 % Net interest margin (2) (4) 3.49 % 3.36 % Tax equivalent adjustment (2) (8 ) (18 ) Net interest income $ 30,163 $ 28,594

(1) Average balance of investment securities available for sale is based on amortized cost.

(2) Interest and average rates are presented on a tax equivalent basis using a federal income tax rate of 21%.

(3) Average balances of loans include loans on nonaccrual status.

(4) Net interest income divided by average total interest earning assets.

(5) Annualized.

FIRST BANK AVERAGE BALANCE SHEETS WITH INTEREST AND AVERAGE RATES (dollars in thousands, unaudited) Nine Months Ended September 30, 2024

2023

Average Average Average Average Balance Interest Rate(5) Balance Interest Rate(5) Interest earning assets Investment securities (1) (2) $ 143,528 $ 3,793 3.53 % $ 155,128 $ 3,319 2.86 % Loans (3) 2,995,895 151,039 6.73 % 2,590,409 111,536 5.76 % Interest bearing deposits with banks, Federal funds sold and other 231,171 9,404 5.43 % 143,922 5,403 5.02 % Restricted investment in bank stocks 11,461 699 8.15 % 9,327 454 6.51 % Other investments 12,262 376 4.10 % 8,902 172 2.58 % Total interest earning assets (2) 3,394,317 165,311 6.51 % 2,907,688 120,884 5.56 % Allowance for credit losses (37,000 ) (33,664 ) Non-interest earning assets 265,368 174,246 Total assets $ 3,622,685 $ 3,048,270 Interest bearing liabilities Interest bearing demand deposits $ 599,025 $ 11,453 2.55 % $ 445,318 $ 6,492 1.95 % Money market deposits 1,046,911 30,921 3.95 % 840,688 20,177 3.21 % Savings deposits 156,416 1,756 1.50 % 155,370 1,202 1.03 % Time deposits 680,194 22,054 4.33 % 586,827 12,703 2.89 % Total interest bearing deposits 2,482,546 66,184 3.56 % 2,028,203 40,574 2.67 % Borrowings 181,844 6,859 5.04 % 149,042 4,939 4.43 % Subordinated debentures 34,071 1,224 4.79 % 36,949 1,821 6.57 % Total interest bearing liabilities 2,698,461 74,267 3.68 % 2,214,194 47,334 2.86 % Non-interest bearing deposits 494,971 490,211 Other liabilities 41,971 29,939 Stockholders' equity 387,282 313,926 Total liabilities and stockholders' equity $ 3,622,685 $ 3,048,270 Net interest income/interest rate spread (2) 91,044 2.83 % 73,550 2.70 % Net interest margin (2) (4) 3.58 % 3.38 % Tax equivalent adjustment (2) (23 ) (33 ) Net interest income $ 91,021 $ 73,517

(1) Average balance of investment securities available for sale is based on amortized cost.

(2) Interest and average rates are presented on a tax equivalent basis using a federal income tax rate of 21%.

(3) Average balances of loans include loans on nonaccrual status.

(4) Net interest income divided by average total interest earning assets.

(5) Annualized.

FIRST BANK QUARTERLY FINANCIAL HIGHLIGHTS (in thousands, except for share and employee data, unaudited) As of or For the Quarter Ended 9/30/2024 6/30/2024 3/31/2024 12/31/2023 9/30/2023 EARNINGS Net interest income $ 30,094 $ 30,540 $ 30,318 $ 30,999 $ 28,594 Credit loss (benefit) expense 1,579 63 (698 ) (294 ) 6,650 Non-interest income 2,479 689 1,964 (3,000 ) 193 Non-interest expense 18,644 17,953 17,810 17,936 23,486 Income tax expense 4,188 2,140 2,658 1,977 (78 ) Net income 8,162 11,073 12,512 8,380 (1,271 ) PERFORMANCE RATIOS Return on average assets (1) 0.88 % 1.23 % 1.41 % 0.93 % (0.14 %) Adjusted return on average assets (1) (2) 0.93 % 1.31 % 1.39 % 1.38 % 1.07 % Return on average equity (1) 8.15 % 11.52 % 13.36 % 9.06 % (1.43 %) Adjusted return on average equity (1) (2) 8.56 % 12.26 % 13.17 % 13.38 % 10.75 % Return on average tangible equity (1) (2) 9.42 % 13.40 % 15.64 % 10.67 % (1.66 %) Adjusted return on average tangible equity (1) (2) 9.89 % 14.26 % 15.41 % 15.75 % 12.50 % Net interest margin (1) (3) 3.49 % 3.62 % 3.64 % 3.68 % 3.36 % Yield on loans (1) 6.73 % 6.81 % 6.66 % 6.49 % 6.09 % Total cost of deposits (1) 3.05 % 3.01 % 2.83 % 2.63 % 2.47 % Efficiency ratio (2) 58.49 % 55.88 % 55.56 % 53.79 % 54.83 % SHARE DATA Common shares outstanding 25,186,920 25,144,983 25,096,449 24,968,122 24,926,919 Basic earnings per share $ 0.32 $ 0.44 $ 0.50 $ 0.34 $ (0.05 ) Diluted earnings per share 0.32 0.44 0.50 0.33 (0.05 ) Adjusted diluted earnings per share (2) 0.34 0.47 0.49 0.49 0.40 Book value per share 15.96 15.61 15.23 14.85 14.48 Tangible book value per share (2) 13.84 13.46 13.06 12.65 12.26 MARKET DATA Market value per share $ 15.20 $ 12.74 $ 13.74 $ 14.70 $ 10.78 Market value / Tangible book value 109.83 % 94.65 % 105.20 % 116.18 % 87.96 % Market capitalization $ 382,841 $ 320,347 $ 344,825 $ 367,031 $ 268,712 CAPITAL & LIQUIDITY Stockholders' equity / assets 10.70 % 10.86 % 10.64 % 10.28 % 10.15 % Tangible stockholders' equity / tangible assets (2) 9.41 % 9.50 % 9.27 % 8.89 % 8.72 % Loans / deposits 101.23 % 101.02 % 100.75 % 101.82 % 101.80 % ASSET QUALITY Net charge-offs $ 386 $ 175 $ 5,293 $ 209 $ 1,122 Net charge-offs (recoveries), excluding PCD loan charge-off (4) 386 175 (201 ) 209 1,122 Nonperforming loans 12,014 14,227 17,054 24,989 24,158 Nonperforming assets 17,651 20,226 23,053 24,989 24,158 Net charge offs / average loans (1) 0.05 % 0.02 % 0.72 % 0.03 % 0.15 % Net charge offs (recoveries), excluding PCD loan charge-off / average loans (1) (4) 0.05 % 0.02 % (0.03 %) 0.03 % 0.15 % Nonperforming loans / total loans 0.39 % 0.47 % 0.57 % 0.83 % 0.80 % Nonperforming assets / total assets 0.47 % 0.56 % 0.64 % 0.69 % 0.68 % Allowance for credit losses on loans / total loans 1.21 % 1.21 % 1.22 % 1.40 % 1.42 % Allowance for credit losses on loans / nonperforming loans 311.59 % 254.81 % 213.42 % 169.66 % 177.50 % OTHER DATA Total assets $ 3,757,653 $ 3,615,731 $ 3,591,398 $ 3,609,327 $ 3,558,426 Total loans 3,087,488 2,998,029 2,992,423 3,021,501 3,020,778 Total deposits 3,050,070 2,967,634 2,970,262 2,967,569 2,967,455 Total stockholders' equity 402,070 392,489 382,254 370,900 361,037 Number of full-time equivalent employees 313 294 288 286 286

(1) Annualized.

(2) Non-U.S. GAAP financial measure that we believe provides management and investors with information that is useful in understanding our financial performance and condition. See accompanying table, "Non-U.S. GAAP Financial Measures," for calculation and reconciliation.

(3) Tax equivalent using a federal income tax rate of 21%.

(4) Excludes $5.5 million in a PCD loan charge-off in first quarter of 2024, which was reserved for through purchase accounting marks at the time of the Malvern acquisition.

FIRST BANK QUARTERLY FINANCIAL HIGHLIGHTS (dollars in thousands, unaudited) As of the Quarter Ended 9/30/2024 6/30/2024 3/31/2024 12/31/2023 9/30/2023 LOAN COMPOSITION Commercial and industrial $ 546,541 $ 530,996 $ 508,911 $ 506,849 $ 478,120 Commercial real estate: Owner-occupied 688,988 647,625 625,643 612,352 607,888 Investor 1,170,508 1,143,954 1,172,311 1,221,702 1,269,134 Construction and development 193,460 190,108 184,816 186,829 168,192 Multi-family 267,861 270,238 279,668 271,058 275,825 Total commercial real estate 2,320,817 2,251,925 2,262,438 2,291,941 2,321,039 Residential real estate: Residential mortgage and first lien home equity loans 143,953 144,978 154,704 156,024 158,487 Home equity–second lien loans and revolving lines of credit 49,891 46,882 45,869 44,698 46,239 Total residential real estate 193,844 191,860 200,573 200,722 204,726 Consumer and other 29,518 26,321 23,702 25,343 20,208 Total loans prior to deferred loan fees and costs 3,090,720 3,001,102 2,995,624 3,024,855 3,024,093 Net deferred loan fees and costs (3,232 ) (3,073 ) (3,201 ) (3,354 ) (3,315 ) Total loans $ 3,087,488 $ 2,998,029 $ 2,992,423 $ 3,021,501 $ 3,020,778 LOAN MIX Commercial and industrial 17.7 % 17.7 % 17.0 % 16.8 % 15.8 % Commercial real estate: Owner-occupied 22.3 % 21.6 % 20.9 % 20.3 % 20.1 % Investor 37.9 % 38.2 % 39.2 % 40.4 % 42.0 % Construction and development 6.3 % 6.3 % 6.2 % 6.2 % 5.6 % Multi-family 8.7 % 9.0 % 9.3 % 9.0 % 9.1 % Total commercial real estate 75.2 % 75.1 % 75.6 % 75.9 % 76.8 % Residential real estate: Residential mortgage and first lien home equity loans 4.7 % 4.8 % 5.2 % 5.1 % 5.3 % Home equity–second lien loans and revolving lines of credit 1.6 % 1.6 % 1.5 % 1.5 % 1.5 % Total residential real estate 6.3 % 6.4 % 6.7 % 6.6 % 6.8 % Consumer and other 0.9 % 0.9 % 0.8 % 0.8 % 0.7 % Net deferred loan fees and costs (0.1 %) (0.1 %) (0.1 %) (0.1 %) (0.1 %) Total loans 100.0 % 100.0 % 100.0 % 100.0 % 100.0 %





FIRST BANK QUARTERLY FINANCIAL HIGHLIGHTS (dollars in thousands, unaudited) As of the Quarter Ended 9/30/2024 6/30/2024 3/31/2024 12/31/2023 9/30/2023 DEPOSIT COMPOSITION Non-interest bearing demand deposits $ 519,079 $ 499,765 $ 470,749 $ 501,763 $ 493,703 Interest bearing demand deposits 597,802 574,515 580,864 629,110 623,338 Money market and savings deposits 1,235,637 1,199,382 1,219,634 1,171,440 1,228,832 Time deposits 697,552 693,972 699,015 665,256 621,582 Total Deposits $ 3,050,070 $ 2,967,634 $ 2,970,262 $ 2,967,569 $ 2,967,455 DEPOSIT MIX Non-interest bearing demand deposits 17.0 % 16.8 % 15.8 % 16.9 % 16.6 % Interest bearing demand deposits 19.6 % 19.4 % 19.6 % 21.2 % 21.0 % Money market and savings deposits 40.5 % 40.4 % 41.1 % 39.5 % 41.4 % Time deposits 22.9 % 23.4 % 23.5 % 22.4 % 21.0 % Total Deposits 100.0 % 100.0 % 100.0 % 100.0 % 100.0 %





FIRST BANK NON-U.S. GAAP FINANCIAL MEASURES (in thousands, except for share data, unaudited) As of or For the Quarter Ended 9/30/2024 6/30/2024 3/31/2024 12/31/2023 9/30/2023 Return on Average Tangible Equity Net income (numerator) $ 8,162 $ 11,073 $ 12,512 $ 8,380 $ (1,271 ) Average stockholders' equity $ 398,535 $ 386,644 $ 376,542 $ 366,950 $ 353,372 Less: Average Goodwill and other intangible assets, net 53,823 54,347 54,790 55,324 49,491 Average Tangible stockholders' equity (denominator) $ 344,712 $ 332,297 $ 321,752 $ 311,626 $ 303,881 Return on Average Tangible equity (1) 9.42 % 13.40 % 15.64 % 10.67 % -1.66 % Tangible Book Value Per Share Stockholders' equity $ 402,070 $ 392,489 $ 382,254 $ 370,900 $ 361,037 Less: Goodwill and other intangible assets, net 53,484 54,026 54,483 54,978 55,554 Tangible stockholders' equity (numerator) $ 348,586 $ 338,463 $ 327,771 $ 315,922 $ 305,483 Common shares outstanding (denominator) 25,186,920 25,144,983 25,096,449 24,968,122 24,926,919 Tangible book value per share $ 13.84 $ 13.46 $ 13.06 $ 12.65 $ 12.26 Tangible Equity / Tangible Assets Stockholders' equity $ 402,070 $ 392,489 $ 382,254 $ 370,900 $ 361,037 Less: Goodwill and other intangible assets, net 53,484 54,026 54,483 54,978 55,554 Tangible stockholders' equity (numerator) $ 348,586 $ 338,463 $ 327,771 $ 315,922 $ 305,483 Total assets $ 3,757,653 $ 3,615,731 $ 3,591,398 $ 3,609,327 $ 3,558,426 Less: Goodwill and other intangible assets, net 53,484 54,026 54,483 54,978 55,554 Tangible total assets (denominator) $ 3,704,169 $ 3,561,705 $ 3,536,915 $ 3,554,349 $ 3,502,872 Tangible stockholders' equity / tangible assets 9.41 % 9.50 % 9.27 % 8.89 % 8.72 % Efficiency Ratio Non-interest expense $ 18,644 $ 17,953 $ 17,810 $ 17,936 $ 23,486 Less: Merger-related expenses - - - 338 7,028 Adjusted non-interest expense (numerator) $ 18,644 $ 17,953 $ 17,810 $ 17,598 $ 16,458 Net interest income $ 30,094 $ 30,540 $ 30,318 $ 30,999 $ 28,594 Non-interest income 2,479 689 1,964 (3,000 ) 193 Total revenue 32,573 31,229 32,282 27,999 28,787 Add: Losses on sale of investment securities, net 555 - - 916 527 (Subtract) Add: (Gains) losses on sale of loans, net (135 ) 900 (229 ) 3,799 704 Less: Bank Owned Life Insurance Enhancement (1,116 ) - - - - Adjusted total revenue (denominator) $ 31,877 $ 32,129 $ 32,053 $ 32,714 $ 30,018 Efficiency ratio 58.49 % 55.88 % 55.56 % 53.79 % 54.83 %

(1) Annualized.

FIRST BANK NON-U.S. GAAP FINANCIAL MEASURES (dollars in thousands, except for share data, unaudited) For the Quarter Ended 9/30/2024 6/30/2024 3/31/2024 12/31/2023 9/30/2023 Adjusted diluted earnings per share, Adjusted return on average assets, and Adjusted return on average equity Net income $ 8,162 $ 11,073 $ 12,512 $ 8,380 $ (1,271 ) Add: Merger-related expenses(1) - - - 267 5,552 Add: Credit loss expense on acquired loan portfolio(1) - - - - 4,323 Add (subtract): Losses (gains) on sale of loans, net(1) (107 ) 711 (181 ) 3,001 556 Add: Losses on sale of investment securities, net(1) 438 - - 724 416 Add: Net Impact of Bank Owned Life Insurance Restructuring(2) 79 - - - - Adjusted net income $ 8,572 $ 11,784 $ 12,331 $ 12,372 $ 9,576 Diluted weighted average common shares outstanding 25,342,462 25,258,785 25,199,381 25,089,495 24,029,910 Average assets $ 3,672,843 $ 3,618,912 $ 3,575,748 $ 3,561,261 $ 3,565,350 Average equity $ 398,535 $ 386,644 $ 376,542 $ 366,950 $ 353,372 Average Tangible Equity $ 344,712 $ 332,297 $ 321,752 $ 311,626 $ 303,881 Adjusted diluted earnings per share $ 0.34 $ 0.47 $ 0.49 $ 0.49 $ 0.40 Adjusted return on average assets(3) 0.93 % 1.31 % 1.39 % 1.38 % 1.07 % Adjusted return on average equity(3) 8.56 % 12.26 % 13.17 % 13.38 % 10.75 % Adjusted return on average tangible equity(3) 9.89 % 14.26 % 15.41 % 15.75 % 12.50 %

(1) Items are tax-effected using a federal income tax rate of 21%.

(2) Includes the net impact of the new Bank Owned Life Insurance enhancement and the increased tax expense on the terminated policies.

(3) Annualized.

