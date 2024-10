Brown & Brown, Inc. announces 15% increase in quarterly cash dividend rate

DAYTONA BEACH, Fla., Oct. 23, 2024 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Brown & Brown, Inc. (NYSE: BRO) today announced that the board of directors has declared a regular quarterly cash dividend of $0.15 per share. The dividend is payable on November 13, 2024, to shareholders of record on November 6, 2024. The dividend represents a 15% increase from the previous regular quarterly cash dividend of $0.13 per share and is Brown & Brown’s 31st consecutive annual dividend increase.

About Brown & Brown, Inc.

Brown & Brown, Inc. (NYSE: BRO) is a leading insurance brokerage firm, delivering risk management solutions to individuals and businesses since 1939. With over 16,000 teammates and 500+ locations worldwide, we are committed to providing innovative strategies to help protect what our customers value most. For more information or to find an office near you, please visit bbinsurance.com.

For more information:

R. Andrew Watts

Chief Financial Officer

(386) 239-5770

