Black History Month | From a grade 3 dropout in Nakaseke to fellow of the Royal College of Physicians

International fellow Dr Robert Kalyesubula is one of the 30% of our fellows based outside the UK who are supported by the RCP Global team . During Black History Month, Dr Kalyesubula shares his inspirational journey from a small village to becoming a leading nephrologist and founder of the Uganda Kidney Foundation.

Life has a way of presenting challenges we never expect, but it’s through these challenges that we discover who we truly are. My story begins in a small village called Nakaseke, Uganda, where, at the tender age of 6, my entire world was torn apart. The Luwero war claimed my father’s life and, soon after, my mother disappeared without a trace for 8 years. I was left, along with my siblings, wondering what the future held for us – or if there would even be a future. But as they say, in times of darkness, light has a way of finding us.

That light came in the form of my aunt, a remarkable woman who, despite her own struggles, took me and my brothers into her small, one-bedroom house. Already packed with seven other relatives, her home became our refuge. She was a petty trader, scraping together a living for all of us, but the weight of our needs soon became too much. By grade 3 (primary 3 in Uganda), the school fees were no longer affordable and I dropped out of school. I vividly remember the feelings of hopelessness as I watched my friends continue their education while my dreams seemed to slip away. At that point, the future seemed like a distant and unreachable goal.

But life, in its unpredictable way, had more in store for me. A Canadian gentleman named Barnett Ray heard of our situation and extended a hand of kindness. He took me and my three brothers to the African Children’s Choir orphanage, a place that would become the turning point in my life. It was here that I returned to school and, for the first time, put on a pair of shoes. I remember looking down at my feet, feeling a strange sense of both joy and disbelief – those shoes symbolised more than just protection for my feet. They represented hope, dignity and the beginning of a new chapter in my life.

With the support of the orphanage and an unshakable resolve, I threw myself into my studies. Against all odds, I earned a government scholarship to attend Makerere University, one of the top medical schools in Uganda. Becoming a doctor was a dream that had once seemed so far out of reach, but through sheer determination and the help of people who believed in me, that dream became a reality.

Upon completing my studies, many of my peers stayed in the capital city, Kampala, seeking better opportunities. But my heart was in Nakaseke, my home. I returned to work at Nakaseke Hospital, where I witnessed firsthand the overwhelming number of orphans – children who had lost their parents just as I had. I couldn’t stand by and do nothing.

This realisation drove me to establish the African Community Center for Social Sustainability (ACCESS Uganda), a programme designed to provide support to orphans and vulnerable children. What started as a small initiative has now grown to support 478 orphans, giving them access to education, healthcare and hope for a better future. Every time I see one of these children, I’m reminded of my own journey and how important it is to give back to those who are still on theirs.

In 2004, I had another blessing. I won a highly competitive Fogarty National Institutes of Health scholarship to pursue my master’s degree. During this time, I was introduced to Professor Majid Sadigh, a brilliant physician from Yale School of Medicine who would become an influential figure in my life. Majid wasn’t easy on me; he made me read six medical journals every week, in addition to handling the most complex cases at Mulago Hospital. There were days when I felt completely overwhelmed but, looking back, I realise how much I grew during that time. Majid challenged me to think critically, to question everything and to push beyond what I thought were my limits.

One day, he asked me a simple but profound question: 'Robert, what do you want to become?'

I hesitated, unsure if I was ready to voice the dream that had been growing inside me.

'I want to be a nephrologist,’ I finally told him.

Despite Majid’s own specialty in infectious diseases, he didn’t try to steer me in another direction. Instead, he introduced me to one of his colleagues, Professor Asghar Rastegar, a renowned nephrologist. This connection changed the course of my life once again. With Asghar’s mentorship, along with the unwavering support of my Ugandan mentor, Dr Emmanuel Sekasanvu, I applied for and was awarded an International Society of Nephrology fellowship, which allowed me to study nephrology at Yale School of Medicine.

Yale was both exhilarating and intimidating. The doctors I worked alongside were some of the most brilliant minds in the world. Every day felt like a mental marathon, stretching me in ways I hadn’t imagined.

To add to the challenge, my wife was back home in Uganda, pregnant with our first child. The hardest part was knowing I wouldn’t be there when our son was born. When the day finally came, I received the news with a mixture of joy and sadness, realising that I had missed such an important moment. It’s something I still carry with me, a reminder of the sacrifices that often come with the pursuit of a dream.

After completing my fellowship, I returned to Mulago Hospital, eager to bring my new skills to my home country. But life threw another curveball my way. Despite my qualifications, I found myself sitting through six job interviews without success. I spent 4 years volunteering, unsure if I would ever find a place where I could fully contribute. Those were difficult years, filled with uncertainty. But through it all, I remained determined. Finally, after years of persistence, I secured a position at Makerere University College of Health Science School of Medicine, where I now head the department of physiology and continue my work in nephrology.

In 2017, another incredible opportunity came my way. I was awarded the GSK OpenLab and Medical Research Council / Uganda Virus Research Institute & London School of Hygiene and Tropical Medicine (LSHTM) Uganda Research Unit scholarship to pursue a PhD at the prestigious LSHTM.

My time in London was a whirlwind of learning, collaboration and discovery. I worked alongside some of the brightest minds in public health, including Professors Laurie Tomlinson, Liam Smeeth and Gavin Dreyer, who pushed me to think even more critically about global health challenges. Unfortunately, due to a visa delay, I missed my own graduation ceremony – a disappointment that was hard to swallow after all the hard work. But, as I’ve learned, life has a way of balancing disappointments with triumphs.

The ultimate triumph came when I was nominated and awarded one of the highest honours in medicine: fellowship of the Royal College of Physicians (FRCP). This recognition is more than just a title; it is the culmination of years of hard work, perseverance and the belief that no matter where you start, your destination can be extraordinary. From a barefoot child who dropped out of school in grade 3 in Nakaseke to a fellow of the Royal College of Physicians, my journey has been anything but ordinary.

I owe this honour to my wife, Estherloy Katali Kalyesubula, and our children, my mentors who have stood by my side through every challenge, and my family, who have supported me through every step. Above all, I am deeply grateful to God, whose grace has guided me through every obstacle.

I invite you to join me in celebrating this incredible milestone – the FRCP, an honour I was proud to collect in person in London.