Activu Announces vis/ability 6.7G, the Software Platform for Federal and Military Command Centers

ROCKAWAY, NJ, UNITED STATES, October 23, 2024 / EINPresswire.com / -- Building on the success of Activu’s visualization and collaboration platform in sensitive Military and Federal command centers, the company has now launched the latest version of the most secure, flexible, and reliable command center software in the industry: vis/ability 6.7G.Developed entirely in the U.S.A. by Activu’s in-house software team, vis/ability expands high-security command center functionality with the flexibility only possible through a software-based AV solution, and relieves teams of the need for dedicated specialists, often required for complex video wall solutions.• The most flexible platform available for top security environmentsVis/ability 6.7G makes command center information seamless, drawing from any real-time or stored digital resource on the network, without proprietary, specialized hardware and infrastructure. Cameras, dashboards, maps, documents, and any other any digital content are available for use by simply opening a file on your desktop or accessing a website. Virtual layouts and visualizations can be combined to create custom views, which are saved or shared to support any Command and Control use case. The end result is a comprehensive real-time, interactive, shareable Common Operating Picture.Security has been prioritized in vis/ability 6.7G, delivering many features reserved for the most highly-secured environments, operated by customers in federal and heavily-regulated industries. For these customers, vis/ability 6.7G ensures multi-class environments maintain the appropriate security posture in any enclave.• Software-based AV and collaborationVis/ability 6.7G provides a software-based approach that replaces the excessive cabling and proprietary hardware that litters many current Command and Control environments. Vis/ability 6.7G takes advantage of an organization’s existing secure network, empowering teams to collaborate using virtual video walls displayed on workstations, laptops, and mobile devices, without changing physical video walls. By decoupling visualizations from physical walls, vis/ability 6.7g allows users share “virtual,” real-time video wall contents with any network user who has access to a secure web browser and the proper security credentials.Since vis/ability 6.7G delivers all the needed AV Command Center capabilities through software, upgrades and system enhancements are transparent and quick. No need to pull cables and go dark while endless hardware installs keep teams sidelined. Less hardware dependencies mean faster system implementations, less expense, and more effective maintenance.Should anything happen to interrupt the physical command center, vis/ability 6.7G can also be configured with a fully redundant hot backup, ready to stand up in a COOP facility instantly. Further increasing the platform’s value, transparent failover redundancy is available for mission critical operations. Virtual video walls and seamless collaboration add further redundancy to an operation, since vis/ability 6.7G runs in the secure network, untethered to any one room’s AV setup.• No specialists neededVis/ability 6.7G frees customers from AV integrator lock-in—allowing their non-technical users to configure custom Command Center layouts and virtual visualizations. Vis/ability 6.7G Command and Control environments do not require on-site AV specialists to reprogram video walls and conference room displays. The vis/ability interface—modeled after Microsoft’s fileroom metaphor—provides simple-to-use design tools and methods, like drag-and-drop and resizable grids. The end result empowers non-technical Control Room operators to create, customize, and share Common Operating Pictures with a few mouse clicks.Vis/abilty 6.7G from Activu is available now for customers in federal and other highly-regulated industries. Visit activu.com and contact Activu for more information and a demonstration.• About ActivuActivu makes any information visible, collaborative, and proactive for people tasked with monitoring critical operations. Users of Activu’s software platform see, share, and respond to events in real time, with context, to improve incident response, decision-making, and management.Activu is ISO 27001 certified, and engineers software and services which benefit the daily lives of billions of people around the world. Founded in 1983 as the first U.S.-based company to develop command center visualization technology, more than 1,300 control rooms depend on Activu.

