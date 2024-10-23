Secretary of State Hargett, Sen. Bowling, & Rep. Bricken Announce $1,563 Technology Grant for May Justus Memorial Library

September 11, 2024

NASHVILLE, Tenn. – Secretary of State Tre Hargett, State Sen. Janice Bowling, and State Rep. Rush Bricken today announced a $1,563 Technology Grant for the May Justus Memorial Library in Grundy County. These funds will help cover the costs of a desktop, a laptop, and software.

“Libraries have always been centers for learning, and today, learning means increased access to technological resources,” said Sen. Bowling. “These grants help keep our libraries on the cutting edge and provide the tools our communities need to be successful.”

Technology grants are administered by the Tennessee State Library & Archives, a division of the Secretary of State’s Office. These grants are funded through the Library Services Act (LSTA), as administered through the Institute of Museum and Library Services. Each grant is matched with local funds.

“When we support our local libraries, we are investing in our future,” Rep. Bricken said. “These funds will empower individuals with the skills and resources needed to navigate our increasingly digital world.”

This year $373,869 in technology grants was awarded at 98 libraries across the state. These grants are used to purchase or replace computers, software, networking software, and other electronic equipment for library staff and patrons.

“Thank you to Sen. Bowling and Rep. Bricken for their continued support of our local libraries,” said Secretary Hargett. “Technological upgrades at libraries address the unique needs of patrons in the communities these facilities serve. I appreciate Sen. Bowling’s and Rep. Bricken’s partnership, dedication, and advocacy on behalf of Tennessee’s libraries.”

To learn more about grants for public libraries administered by the Library & Archives, visit sos.tn.gov/tsla.

###