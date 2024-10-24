Great Kids, Inc. Announces David Bird as New Chief Executive Officer

COLUMBUS, GA, UNITED STATES, October 24, 2024 / EINPresswire.com / -- Great Kids Inc., a leading organization dedicated to advancing the well-being of children and families, is excited to announce the appointment of David Bird as its new Chief Executive Officer, effective immediately.David brings over 16 years of business and leadership experience and has driven strategic growth and measurable results across multiple industries. His passion for supporting children’s development and empowering families aligns with Great Kids' goals and positions him as the ideal leader to drive the organization forward.“We are thrilled to welcome David to Great Kids,” said Kelly Stone, Great Kids Board President. “His deep expertise and his proven track record will be invaluable as we continue to expand our programs and support families in need.”David’s extensive career includes leadership roles at key organizations, where he cultivated a hunger for continuous improvement and excellence in service and operations. At Great Kids, Bird will oversee strategic growth, enhance global partnerships, and lead the organization’s initiatives to provide evidence-based training and resources for professionals working with young children and their families. His leadership will support the organization's mission of fostering positive parent-child interactions and promoting child safety and well-being.“I am honored to join Great Kids Inc. and elated to work with such a dedicated team of professionals committed to improving the lives of children and families,” said David Bird. “Together, we will continue to innovate and expand our reach, ensuring that every child has the opportunity to thrive.”David holds an MBA from the University of Arizona Global Campus. We are eager to embark on this new chapter of growth and impact under David's leadership.For more information, please email us at:abolen@greatkidsinc.netAbout Great Kids Inc.Great Kids Inc. is a nonprofit organization dedicated to helping communities nurture strong relationships between children and their caregivers. The organization provides evidence-based curricula, training, and resources to professionals working with children and families, with a focus on promoting positive parenting and family relationships.For more information, visit www.greatkidsinc.org

