Juniata Valley Financial Corp. Announces Results for the Quarter Ended September 30, 2024

Mifflintown, PA, Oct. 23, 2024 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Juniata Valley Financial Corp. (OTCQX:JUVF) (“Juniata”) announced net income for the three months ended September 30, 2024 of $1.6 million compared to net income of $1.8 million for the three months ended September 30, 2023. Earnings per share, basic and diluted, was $0.33 during the three months ended September 30, 2024 compared to $0.36 during the three months ended September 30, 2023. Net income was $4.7 million for the nine months ended September 30, 2024 compared to $4.9 million for the nine months ended September 30, 2023. Earnings per share, basic and diluted, was $0.95 for the nine months ended September 30, 2024 compared to $0.98 for the nine months ended September 30, 2023.

President’s Message

President and Chief Executive Officer, Marcie A. Barber stated, “We are pleased to report solid third quarter net income. These results were accomplished, in part, through disciplined pricing of both loans and deposits. Efforts to contain funding costs, coupled with loan growth, resulted in a 2.0% increase in net interest income compared to the corresponding 2023 quarter despite continued competition for deposits. With the reduction of the Fed Funds rate by 50 basis points in mid-September and anticipated future rate cuts, we remain optimistic that net interest margin compression appears to have abated. Additionally, our focus on fee income resulted in an increase of 11.1% in noninterest income compared to fee income for the same quarter in 2023. Asset quality remains strong with delinquent and nonperforming loans comprising only 0.2% of total loans, unchanged from the previous quarter. We are continually working toward expanding loan and deposit relationships outside of our branch footprint while optimizing our branch network to provide outstanding customer service through improvement in efficiencies.”   

Financial Results Year-to-Date

Annualized return on average assets for the nine months ended September 30, 2024, was 0.73%, a decrease of 7.6% compared to the annualized return on average assets of 0.79% for the nine months ended September 30, 2023. Annualized return on average equity for the nine months ended September 30, 2024 was 14.70%, a decrease of 19.5% compared to the annualized return on average equity of 18.25% for the nine months ended September 30, 2023.

Net interest income was $17.1 million during both the nine months ended September 30, 2024 and 2023. Average earning assets increased $21.1 million, or 2.5%, to $856.2 million, during the nine months ended September 30, 2024, compared to the same period in 2023, due primarily to an increase of $39.9 million, or 8.0%, in average loans. The increase in average loans was partially offset by a decline of $20.6 million, or 6.2%, in average investment securities as principal paydowns on the mortgage-backed securities portfolio were used to fund loan growth rather than being reinvested into the securities portfolio. Average interest bearing liabilities increased by $19.5 million, or 3.3%, during the nine months ended September 30, 2024 compared to the comparable 2023 period, due to growth in average time deposits, repurchase agreements and short-term borrowings, with this growth partially funding loan growth. The yield on earning assets increased 42 basis points, to 4.33%, due to a 51 basis point increase in the yield on average loans in the nine months ended September 30, 2024 compared to the nine months ended September 30, 2023, while the cost to fund interest earning assets with interest bearing liabilities increased 68 basis points, to 2.31%. The net interest margin, on a fully tax equivalent basis, decreased from 2.77% during the nine months ended September 30, 2023, to 2.70% during the nine months ended September 30, 2024.

Juniata recorded a provision for credit losses of $471,000 for the nine months ended September 30, 2024 compared to a provision for credit losses of $411,000 for the nine months ended September 30, 2023.

Non-interest income was $4.2 million during the nine months ended September 30, 2024 compared to $3.9 million during the nine months ended September 30, 2023, an increase of 8.4%. Most significantly impacting the comparative nine month periods were increases of $282,000 in customer service fees, $144,000 in the change in value of equity securities and $115,000 in fees derived from loan activity, the latter primarily due to increases in title insurance commissions and guidance line and service fees. These increases were partially offset by a $161,000 decrease in life insurance proceeds as no proceeds were recorded in the 2024 period.

Non-interest expense was $15.4 million during the nine months ended September 30, 2024 compared to $15.0 million during the nine months ended September 30, 2023, an increase of 2.6%. Most significantly impacting non-interest expense in the comparative nine month periods were increases of $356,000 in salary expense due to annual salary increases and overtime pay from the core conversion in the first quarter of 2024, as well as increases of $124,000 in equipment expense and $196,000 in professional fees, primarily due to an increase in audit expenses. These increases were partially offset by decreases of $180,000 in employee benefits expense, due to a decline in medical claims expense, and $227,000 recorded in the 2023 period due to the merger and acquisition expense incurred in connection with the Path Valley branch acquisition.

An income tax provision of $767,000 was recorded during the nine months ended September 30, 2024 compared to an income tax provision of $708,000 recorded during the nine months ended September 30, 2023. Juniata qualifies for a federal tax credit for investments in low-income housing partnerships. The tax credit decreased from $284,000 in the nine months ended September 30, 2023 to $247,000 in the nine months ended September 30, 2024 due to the completion of the amortization period for one of Juniata’s low-income housing partnership investments in January 2023.

Financial Results for the Quarter

Annualized return on average assets for the three months ended September 30, 2024 was 0.76%, a decrease of 10.6%, compared to 0.85% for the three months ended September 30, 2023. Annualized return on average equity for the three months ended September 30, 2024 was 14.72%, a decrease of 25.7%, compared to 19.81% for the three months ended September 30, 2023.

Net interest income was $5.8 million for the three months ended September 30, 2024 compared to $5.7 million for the three months ended September 30, 2023. Average earning assets increased $11.2 million, or 1.3%, to $853.1 million during the three months ended September 30, 2024, compared to the same period in 2023, primarily due to an increase of $30.2 million, or 5.9%, in average loans, partially offset by a decline of $19.9 million, or 6.1%, in average investment securities due primarily to principal paydowns on the mortgage-backed securities portfolio. Average interest bearing liabilities increased by $7.6 million, or 1.3%, compared to the corresponding 2023 period, primarily due to increases in average time deposits, repurchase agreements and short-term borrowings. The yield on earning assets increased 39 basis points, to 4.41%, during the three months ended September 30, 2024 compared to same period in 2023, while the cost to fund interest earning assets with interest bearing liabilities increased 51 basis points, to 2.38%. The net interest margin, on a fully tax equivalent basis, increased from 2.71% during the three months ended September 30, 2023, to 2.73% during the three months ended September 30, 2024.

Juniata recorded a provision for credit losses of $232,000 for the three months ended September 30, 2024 compared to a provision for credit losses of $121,000 for the three months ended September 30, 2023. For the 2024 period, this increase was due primarily to an updated loss driver analysis for the allowance for credit losses calculation and not a result of deteriorated asset quality, which remains strong.

Non-interest income was $1.4 million for the three months ended September 30, 2024, an increase of 11.1%, compared to $1.3 million for the three months ended September 30, 2023. Most significantly impacting non-interest income in the comparative three month periods were increases of $117,000 in customer service fees and $84,000 in the change in value of equity securities. Partially offsetting these increases in the comparative three month periods was a decrease of $35,000 in fees derived from loan activity primarily due to decreases in title insurance commissions and the derivative credit adjustment.

Non-interest expense was $5.1 million for the three months ended September 30, 2024, compared to $4.8 million for the three months ended September 30, 2023, an increase of 7.2%. Most significantly impacting non-interest expense in the comparative three month periods was an increase of $126,000 in employee benefits expense, due primarily to an increase in medical claims expenses, as well as an increase of $86,000 in both equipment expenses and professional fees. These increases were partially offset by a decrease of $47,000 in the provision for unfunded commitments during the three months ended September 30, 2024 compared to the three months ended September 30, 2023.

An income tax provision of $270,000 was recorded during the three months ended September 30, 2024 compared to an income tax provision of $310,000 recorded during the three months ended September 30, 2023.

Financial Condition

Total assets as of September 30, 2024 were $858.0 million, a decrease of $12.6 million, or 1.5%, compared to total assets of $870.6 million at December 31, 2023. Cash and cash equivalents decreased by $17.0 million, or 58.8%, as of September 30, 2024 compared to December 31, 2023, as cash was used primarily to fund the growth in total loans, which increased by $12.4 million, or 2.4% as of September 30, 2024 compared to year-end 2023. Total deposits increased by $3.9 million, or 0.5%, as of September 30, 2024 compared to December 31, 2023 while short-term borrowings and repurchase agreements decreased by $7.1 million, or 13.4%, as overnight borrowings replaced a 5-year FHLB advance that matured in May 2024, leading to the $15.0 million, or 75.0%, decline in long-term debt.

Juniata maintained a strong liquidity position as of September 30, 2024, with additional borrowing capacity with the Federal Home Loan Bank of Pittsburgh of $242.5 million and $17.3 million in additional borrowing capacity from the Federal Reserve’s Discount Window. In addition, Juniata has access to brokered deposits through two third parties but had no brokered deposits outstanding as of September 30, 2024.

Subsequent Event

On October 15, 2024, the Board of Directors declared a cash dividend of $0.22 per share to shareholders of record on November 15, 2024, payable on November 29, 2024.

Management considers subsequent events occurring after the statement of condition date for matters which may require adjustment to, or disclosure in, the consolidated financial statements. The review period for subsequent events extends up to and including the filing date of a public company’s consolidated financial statements with the Securities and Exchange Commission. Accordingly, the financial information in this release is subject to change.

The Juniata Valley Bank, the principal subsidiary of Juniata Valley Financial Corp., is headquartered in Mifflintown, Pennsylvania, with fifteen community offices located in Juniata, Mifflin, Perry, Franklin, McKean and Potter Counties. More information regarding Juniata Valley Financial Corp. and The Juniata Valley Bank can be found online at www.JVBonline.com. Juniata Valley Financial Corp. trades through the OTCQX Best Market under the symbol JUVF.

Forward-Looking Information
*This press release may contain “forward looking” information as defined by the Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995. Forward-looking statements reflect the current views of Juniata’s management with respect to, among other things, future events and Juniata’s financial performance. When words such as “may,” “should,” “could,” “predict,” “potential,” “believe,” “will likely result,” “expect,” “continue,” “will,” “anticipate,” “seek,” “estimate,” “intend,” “plan,” “project,” “forecast,” “goal,” “target,” “would” and “outlook,” or the negative variations of those words or similar expressions are used in this release, Juniata is making forward-looking statements. Such information is based on Juniata’s current expectations, estimates and projections about future events and financial trends affecting the financial condition of its business, many of which, by their nature, are inherently uncertain and beyond the control of Juniata. These statements are not historical facts or guarantees of future performance, events or results and are subject to risks, assumptions and uncertainties that are difficult to predict. If one or more events related to these or other risks or uncertainties materializes, or if underlying assumptions prove to be incorrect, actual results may differ materially from this forward-looking information. Accordingly, you should not place undue reliance on any such forward-looking statements. Any forward-looking statement speaks only as of the date on which it is made, and many factors could affect future financial results. Juniata undertakes no obligation to publicly update or revise forward looking information, whether because of new or updated information, future events, or otherwise. For a more complete discussion of certain risks and uncertainties affecting Juniata, please see the sections entitled “Risk Factors” and “Management’s Discussion and Analysis of Financial Condition and Results of Operations – Forward-Looking Statements” set forth in the Juniata’s filings with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Financial Statements

Juniata Valley Financial Corp. and Subsidiary
Consolidated Statements of Financial Condition

             
(Dollars in thousands, except share data)      (Unaudited)       
    September 30, 2024   December 31, 2023
ASSETS            
Cash and due from banks   $ 6,152     $ 17,189  
Interest bearing deposits with banks     5,783       11,741  
Cash and cash equivalents     11,935       28,930  
             
Equity securities     1,139       1,073  
Debt securities available for sale     66,299       67,564  
Debt securities held to maturity (fair value $193,108 and $198,147, respectively)     193,762       200,644  
Restricted investment in bank stock     1,885       1,707  
Total loans     538,250       525,394  
Less: Allowance for credit losses     (6,124 )     (5,677 )
Total loans, net of allowance for credit losses     532,126       519,717  
Premises and equipment, net     9,514       8,180  
Bank owned life insurance and annuities     15,038       14,841  
Investment in low income housing partnerships     912       1,154  
Core deposit and other intangible assets     279       343  
Goodwill     9,812       9,812  
Mortgage servicing rights     76       83  
Deferred tax asset     9,950       11,319  
Accrued interest receivable and other assets     5,229       5,188  
Total assets   $ 857,956     $ 870,555  
LIABILITIES AND STOCKHOLDERS' EQUITY              
Liabilities:              
Deposits:              
Non-interest bearing   $ 197,474     $ 197,027  
Interest bearing     555,440       552,018  
Total deposits     752,914       749,045  
             
Short-term borrowings and repurchase agreements     45,721       52,810  
Long-term debt     5,000       20,000  
Other interest bearing liabilities     823       951  
Accrued interest payable and other liabilities     6,956       7,612  
Total liabilities     811,414       830,418  
Commitments and contingent liabilities            
Stockholders' Equity:              
Preferred stock, no par value: Authorized - 500,000 shares, none issued            
Common stock, par value $1.00 per share: Authorized 20,000,000 shares; Issued - 5,151,279 shares at September 30, 2024 and December 31, 2023; Outstanding - 5,003,384 shares at September 30, 2024 and 4,991,129 shares at December 31, 2023     5,151       5,151  
Surplus     24,860       24,924  
Retained earnings     52,736       51,297  
Accumulated other comprehensive loss     (33,809 )     (38,640 )
Cost of common stock in Treasury: 147,895 shares at September 30, 2024; 160,150 shares at December 31, 2023     (2,396 )     (2,595 )
Total stockholders' equity     46,542       40,137  
Total liabilities and stockholders' equity   $ 857,956     $ 870,555  


Juniata Valley Financial Corp. and Subsidiary
Consolidated Statements of Income (Unaudited)

                         
    Three Months Ended   Nine Months Ended
(Dollars in thousands, except share and per share data)   September 30,    September 30, 
       2024      2023    2024      2023 
Interest income:                
Loans, including fees   $ 7,979   $ 6,940     $ 23,224   $ 19,569  
Taxable securities     1,421     1,525       4,341     4,684  
Tax-exempt securities     30     36       89     109  
Other interest income     24     24       116     69  
Total interest income     9,454     8,525       27,770     24,431  
Interest expense:                            
Deposits     2,879     2,286       8,243     5,614  
Short-term borrowings and repurchase agreements     741     431       2,151     1,314  
Long-term debt     31     119       237     353  
Other interest bearing liabilities     8     9       25     29  
Total interest expense     3,659     2,845       10,656     7,310  
Net interest income     5,795     5,680       17,114     17,121  
Provision for credit losses     232     121       471     411  
Net interest income after provision for credit losses     5,563     5,559       16,643     16,710  
Non-interest income:                            
Customer service fees     473     356       1,300     1,018  
Debit card fee income     428     436       1,302     1,293  
Earnings on bank-owned life insurance and annuities     60     57       174     167  
Trust fees     108     123       359     381  
Commissions from sales of non-deposit products     98     87       309     255  
Fees derived from loan activity     101     136       445     330  
Change in value of equity securities     70     (14 )     66     (78 )
Gain from life insurance proceeds                   161  
Other non-interest income     107     120       265     366  
Total non-interest income     1,445     1,301       4,220     3,893  
Non-interest expense:                            
Employee compensation expense     2,249     2,167       6,689     6,333  
Employee benefits     555     429       1,733     1,913  
Occupancy     320     312       979     964  
Equipment     248     162       617     493  
Data processing expense     684     699       2,162     2,226  
Professional fees     297     211       830     634  
Taxes, other than income     60     (7 )     154     158  
FDIC Insurance premiums     141     157       435     352  
Amortization of intangible assets     22     25       64     56  
Amortization of investment in low-income housing partnerships     81     81       242     273  
Merger and acquisition expense         18           227  
Other non-interest expense     444     505       1,453     1,344  
Total non-interest expense     5,101     4,759       15,358     14,973  
Income before income taxes     1,907     2,101       5,505     5,630  
Income tax provision     270     310       767     708  
Net income   $ 1,637   $ 1,791     $ 4,738   $ 4,922  
Earnings per share                            
Basic   $ 0.33   $ 0.36     $ 0.95   $ 0.98  
Diluted   $ 0.33   $ 0.36     $ 0.95   $ 0.98   

Michael Wolf
Email: michael.wolf@jvbonline.com
Phone: (717) 436-7203

