Arthrotó and Riva Signature Hotels and Resorts Unite to Pave the Way for Sustainable Boutique Hotels Across North America

CALGARY, Alberta, Oct. 23, 2024 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Arthrotó, a leader in sustainable, premium prefabricated building solutions based in Canada, is excited to announce a groundbreaking partnership with Riva Signature Hotels and Resorts, a globally renowned Swiss-European Hospitality Alliance. This innovative collaboration is poised to revolutionize the North American hospitality scene by developing eco-friendly boutique hotels and resorts in the United States and Canada.

Together, Arthrotó and Riva Hospitality Group are dedicated to setting new standards in sustainable luxury accommodation. Arthrotó has committed to constructing hotels that either repurpose existing buildings—saving them from demolition—or utilize mass timber for new developments, aligning perfectly with the increasing demand for environmentally responsible construction.

"Doubling down on sustainability, we aim to preserve architectural gems and minimize the environmental footprint of new constructions," stated Douglas Hayden, CEO and Founder of Arthrotó. "Our partnership with Riva is a landmark move towards integrating European elegance with our pioneering building techniques in North America."

In addition to developing hotels, the partnership also intends to develop boutique condominiums and residences, broadening the scope of its sustainable vision. "Riva’s team has a proven track record in affiliating, developing and managing distinctive boutique hotels across Europe is a perfect match for Arthrotó's expertise in sustainable construction," Hayden added. This venture is poised to transform the hospitality landscape in North America, bringing a unique blend of affordable luxury and sustainability.

"We’ve been looking for the ideal development partner for our expansion into the U.S. and Canada—a partner that shares our passion to build exciting, sustainable properties, and structured to transform that vision into a reality in North America, bringing our unique blend of luxury and sustainability to a wider audience. Arthrotó's innovative approach to construction and deep commitment to sustainability makes them the ideal partner for this ambitious endeavor," said Gerald Lampaert, Founder and CEO of Riva Signature Hospitality.

Philippe Attia, Riva Signature Hotels and Resorts Co-Founder & President stated "We are thrilled to partner with Arthrotó in developing RIVA Signature Hotels & Resorts in North America. We will focus on creating a unique, affordable luxury that stands out from established brands. We will emphasize cultivating a sense of exclusivity and adapting to customer expectations by providing quality, attention to detail, and emotional connection across generations. Our endeavor with Arthrotó will reflect a distinctive approach to sustainability and timeless design."

The projects already in the pipeline in major cities such as Chicago, San Francisco, New York City, and Calgary are strategically chosen for their historical value and potential to attract modern travelers looking for unique and immersive experiences. These vibrant urban centers are known for their rich cultural scenes, promising a one-of-a-kind stay for our guests.

"Reflecting on the post-COVID landscape, it's clear that the hospitality sector must evolve to meet the changing needs of modern travelers who seek multifunctional spaces that align with their values," Hayden remarked. "Our initiative to transform distressed office properties in these prime locations into boutique hotels will catalyze urban renewal, offering a sustainable and stylish alternative to traditional accommodations."

This transformative collaboration between Arthrotó’s vision and Riva’s expertise in hospitality development and operations promises to deliver a new breed of sustainable, luxurious hotels that cater to the evolving preferences of today's travelers, setting a benchmark for future developments in the industry.

About Arthrotó:

Arthrotó is at the forefront of transforming underutilized office spaces into vibrant residential and mixed-use communities. Focusing on sustainable development and innovative construction methods, Arthrotó is dedicated to addressing the urgent need for affordable and efficient housing.

For more information, visit: www.Arthroto.com

About Riva Signature Hotels and Resorts:

Riva Hospitality Group is a Swiss-European-based organization, renowned for its collection of 40+ luxury boutique hotels across Europe under the name of Riva Signature Hotels and Resorts, with a Team carrying an extensive 30+ years of industry background. With a passion for creating unique, stylish, and sustainable hospitality experiences, Riva Hospitality’s intention is to expand into North America and to bring its European expertise and vision to this new region.

For more information, visit: rivahospitality.com and rivahotelsandresorts.com

