QCR Holdings, Inc. Announces Net Income of $27.8 Million for the Third Quarter of 2024

Third Quarter 2024 Highlights

  • Net income of $27.8 million, or $1.64 per diluted share
  • Adjusted net income of $30.3 million or $1.78 per diluted share (non-GAAP) resulting in an adjusted ROAA (non-GAAP) of 1.35%
  • Significant increase in net interest income of $3.6 million from the prior quarter, or 6%
  • Net interest margin expanded by 8 basis points to 3.34% adjusted NIM (TEY) (non-GAAP)
  • Continued strong capital markets revenue of $16.3 million
  • Tangible book value (non-GAAP) per share grew $2.35, or 20% annualized
  • TCE/TA ratio (non-GAAP) improved 24 basis points to 9.24%

MOLINE, Ill., Oct. 23, 2024 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- QCR Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ: QCRH) (the “Company”) today announced quarterly net income of $27.8 million and diluted earnings per share (“EPS”) of $1.64 for the third quarter of 2024, compared to net income of $29.1 million and diluted EPS of $1.72 for the second quarter of 2024.

Adjusted net income (non-GAAP) and adjusted diluted EPS (non-GAAP) for the third quarter of 2024 were $30.3 million and $1.78, respectively. For the second quarter of 2024, adjusted net income (non-GAAP) was $29.3 million and adjusted diluted EPS (non-GAAP) was $1.73. For the third quarter of 2023, adjusted net income (non-GAAP) was $25.4 million, and adjusted diluted EPS (non-GAAP) was $1.51.

  For the Quarter Ended  
  September 30, June 30, September 30,  
$ in millions (except per share data) 2024 2024 2023  
Net Income $ 27.8 $ 29.1 $ 25.1  
Diluted EPS $ 1.64 $ 1.72 $ 1.49  
Adjusted Net Income (non-GAAP)* $ 30.3 $ 29.3 $ 25.4  
Adjusted Diluted EPS (non-GAAP)* $ 1.78 $ 1.73 $ 1.51  
 

*Adjusted non-GAAP measurements of financial performance exclude non-core and/or nonrecurring income and expense items that management believes are not reflective of the anticipated future operation of the Company’s business. The Company believes these adjusted measurements provide a better comparison for analysis and may provide a better indicator of future performance. See GAAP to non-GAAP reconciliations.

“We produced exceptional third quarter results, highlighted by our significant growth in net interest income and margin expansion. We also had another quarter of strong capital markets and wealth management revenue,” said Larry J. Helling, Chief Executive Officer. “In addition, we grew core deposits, maintained our excellent asset quality, and significantly increased our tangible book value per share.”

Net Interest Income Grew 6% and Net Interest Margin Expanded 8 Basis Points

Net interest income for the third quarter of 2024 totaled $59.7 million, an increase of $3.6 million from the second quarter of 2024, driven by strong growth in loans and investments combined with margin expansion. Loan yields increased and funding costs were stable. Loan discount accretion was $463 thousand during the third quarter of 2024, an increase of $195 thousand from the prior quarter.

Net interest margin (“NIM”) was 2.90% and NIM on a tax-equivalent yield (“TEY”) basis (non-GAAP) was 3.37% for the third quarter, as compared to 2.82% and 3.27% for the prior quarter, respectively. Adjusted NIM TEY (non-GAAP) of 3.34% for the third quarter of 2024, represented an increase of 8 basis points from 3.26% for the second quarter of 2024.  

“Our adjusted NIM, on a tax equivalent yield basis (non-GAAP), expanded by 8 basis points from the second quarter to 3.34% and exceeded the upper end of our guidance range,” said Todd A. Gipple, President and Chief Financial Officer. “We are very pleased with another quarter of NIM expansion. Looking ahead, we anticipate continued growth in net interest income and are guiding to further fourth quarter adjusted NIM TEY (non-GAAP) expansion in a range of between 2 to 7 basis points.”

Strong Noninterest Income Including $16.3 Million of Capital Markets Revenue

Noninterest income for the third quarter of 2024 totaled $27.2 million, a decrease from $30.9 million in the second quarter of 2024. The Company delivered $16.3 million of capital markets revenue in the quarter compared to $17.8 million in the prior quarter. Capital markets revenue was impacted by a $473 thousand loss from the execution of our third securitization during the quarter, a more modest loss than our prior guidance. Wealth management revenue was $4.5 million for the quarter, a 17% annualized increase from the second quarter. Additionally, the Company recorded $2.2 million of income from bank-owned life insurance policy proceeds in the second quarter of 2024 which did not recur during the third quarter of 2024.

“Our capital markets business delivered strong results driven by the swap fees from our low-income housing tax credit (“LIHTC”) lending program. The demand for affordable housing remains strong, which supports the sustainability of our LIHTC lending program,” added Mr. Gipple. “Our LIHTC lending pipelines, and the associated capital markets revenue remain robust. Additionally, our wealth management business continues to grow from new client additions and increased assets under management as we expand our market share.”

During the third quarter, the Company executed a derivative strategy with a notional value of $410 million. These derivatives are designed to safeguard the Company’s regulatory capital ratios against the adverse effects of a significant decline in long-term interest rates. These derivatives are unhedged and are marked-to-market, with gains or losses recorded in noninterest income and reflected as a non-core item. For the quarter, the Company recorded a $414 thousand loss on these derivatives.

Well Controlled Noninterest Expenses of $53.6 Million Impacted by m2 Equipment Finance Decision

Noninterest expense for the third quarter of 2024 totaled $53.6 million, compared to $49.9 million for the second quarter and $51.1 million for the third quarter of 2023. The linked-quarter increase was primarily due to the previously announced one-time restructuring and goodwill impairment charges related to the decision to discontinue offering new loans and leases at m2 Equipment Finance, LLC (“m2”).  

“Our core expenses, excluding m2 one-time charges, were $51.2 million, an increase of $1.3 million, and within our guidance range of $49 to $52 million,” said Mr. Gipple. The linked quarter increase in core expenses for the quarter was primarily driven by higher incentive compensation and advertising expenses. Year-to-date core noninterest expenses remain well controlled, having increased only 2% annually. Excluding the one-time charges and other non-core items, the Company’s adjusted efficiency ratio (non-GAAP) was 58.5% in the third quarter.

Strong Core Deposit Growth

During the third quarter of 2024, the Company generated strong deposit growth with core deposits increasing by $166.3 million, or 10.3% annualized, to $6.6 billion. “Year-to-date, core deposits have increased by $398.3 million, which is an annualized growth rate of 8.5%. This is a result of our dedication to expanding market share and building new relationships in our markets,” added Mr. Helling.

Continued Loan Growth

During the third quarter of 2024, the Company’s total loans and leases held for investment increased by $53.5 million to $6.7 billion. At quarter end, the Company held $165.9 million of LIHTC loans held for sale in anticipation of the Company’s next loan securitization.

“Our year-to-date total loan growth excluding the impact of the loans securitized during the third quarter, is 10.5% annualized which was just above our guidance range. Year-to-date loan growth, net of loans securitized, was 5.8% annualized”, added Mr. Helling. “With the continued strength of our markets and healthy pipeline, we are maintaining our loan growth target for the full year 2024 of 8% to 10%, prior to the loan securitizations closed in the third quarter and planned for in the fourth quarter.”  

Asset Quality Remains Excellent

The Company’s nonperforming assets (“NPAs”) to total assets ratio was 0.39% on September 30, 2024, unchanged from the prior quarter. NPAs totaled $35.7 million at the end of the third quarter of 2024, a $1.2 million increase from the prior quarter.

The Company’s total criticized loans, a leading indicator of asset quality, declined by $15.3 million on a linked-quarter basis, and the ratio of criticized loans to total loans and leases as of September 30, 2024, improved to 2.20%, as compared to 2.41% as of June 30, 2024. This marks the fourth consecutive quarter of improvement, resulting in a $50 million reduction in total criticized balances.

The Company recorded a total provision for credit losses of $3.5 million during the quarter, representing a decline of $2.0 million from the prior quarter. The reduction in the provision for credit losses during the quarter was primarily due to overall credit quality improvements. Net charge-offs were $3.4 million during the third quarter of 2024, an increase of $1.8 million from the prior quarter. The increase in net charge offs primarily resulted from loans and leases at m2. The allowance for credit losses to total loans held for investment decreased to 1.30% from 1.33% as of the prior quarter.

Continued Strong Capital Levels and Outstanding Tangible Book Value Expansion

As of September 30, 2024, the Company’s tangible common equity to tangible assets ratio (“TCE”) (non-GAAP) increased to 9.24%. The improvement in TCE was driven by strong earnings and an increase in accumulated other comprehensive income (“AOCI”). The total risk-based capital ratio decreased to 13.87% and the common equity tier 1 ratio decreased to 9.79% due to sizable loan and investment growth partially offset by strong earnings. By comparison, these ratios were 9.00%, 14.21%, and 9.92%, respectively, as of June 30, 2024. The Company remains focused on growing its regulatory capital and targeting TCE (non-GAAP) in the top quartile of its peer group.

The Company’s tangible book value per share (non-GAAP) increased significantly by $2.35, or 20% annualized, during the third quarter of 2024. AOCI increased $12.1 million during the third quarter primarily due to declining interest rates. Tangible book value per share (non-GAAP) has grown by $5.19 year-to-date, for an annualized growth rate of nearly 16%. The combination of strong earnings, a modest dividend, and improved AOCI contributed to the improvement in tangible book value per share (non-GAAP).

Conference Call Details
The Company will host an earnings call/webcast tomorrow, October 24, 2024, at 10:00 a.m. Central Time. Dial-in information for the call is toll-free: 888-346-9286 (international 412-317-5253). Participants should request to join the QCR Holdings, Inc. call. The event will be available for replay through October 31, 2024. The replay access information is 877-344-7529 (international 412-317-0088); access code 4892655. A webcast of the teleconference can be accessed on the Company’s News and Events page at www.qcrh.com. An archived version of the webcast will be available at the same location shortly after the live event has ended.

About Us
QCR Holdings, Inc., headquartered in Moline, Illinois, is a relationship-driven, multi-bank holding company serving the Quad Cities, Cedar Rapids, Cedar Valley, Des Moines/Ankeny and Springfield communities through its wholly owned subsidiary banks. The banks provide full-service commercial and consumer banking and trust and wealth management services. Quad City Bank & Trust Company, based in Bettendorf, Iowa, commenced operations in 1994, Cedar Rapids Bank & Trust Company, based in Cedar Rapids, Iowa, commenced operations in 2001, Community State Bank, based in Ankeny, Iowa, was acquired by the Company in 2016, Springfield First Community Bank, based in Springfield, Missouri, was acquired by the Company in 2018, and Guaranty Bank, also based in Springfield, Missouri, was acquired by the Company and merged with Springfield First Community Bank in 2022, with the combined entity operating under the Guaranty Bank name. Additionally, the Company serves the Waterloo/Cedar Falls, Iowa community through Community Bank & Trust, a division of Cedar Rapids Bank & Trust Company. The Company has 36 locations in Iowa, Missouri, Wisconsin and Illinois. As of September 30, 2024, the Company had $9.1 billion in assets, $6.8 billion in loans and $7.0 billion in deposits. For additional information, please visit the Company’s website at www.qcrh.com.

Special Note Concerning Forward-Looking Statements. This document contains, and future oral and written statements of the Company and its management may contain, forward-looking statements within the meaning of the Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995 with respect to the financial condition, results of operations, plans, objectives, future performance and business of the Company. Forward-looking statements, which may be based upon beliefs, expectations and assumptions of the Company’s management and on information currently available to management, are generally identifiable by the use of words such as “believe,” “expect,” “anticipate,” “bode”, “predict,” “suggest,” “project”, “appear,” “plan,” “intend,” “estimate,” ”annualize,” “may,” “will,” “would,” “could,” “should,” “likely,” “might,” “potential,” “continue,” “annualized,” “target,” “outlook,” as well as the negative forms of those words, or other similar expressions. Additionally, all statements in this document, including forward-looking statements, speak only as of the date they are made, and the Company undertakes no obligation to update any statement in light of new information or future events.  

A number of factors, many of which are beyond the ability of the Company to control or predict, could cause actual results to differ materially from those in its forward-looking statements. These factors include, among others, the following: (i) the strength of the local, state, national and international economies (including effects of inflationary pressures and supply chain constraints); (ii) the economic impact of any future terrorist threats and attacks, widespread disease or pandemics, acts of war or other threats thereof (including the ongoing conflict in the Middle East and the Russian invasion of Ukraine), or other adverse external events that could cause economic deterioration or instability in credit markets, and the response of the local, state and national governments to any such adverse external events; (iii) changes in accounting policies and practices, as may be adopted by state and federal regulatory agencies, the Financial Accounting Standards Board or the Public Company Accounting Oversight Board; (iv) changes in local, state and federal laws, regulations and governmental policies concerning the Company’s general business, including as a result of the upcoming 2024 presidential election or any changes in response to failures of other banks; (vi) increased competition in the financial services sector, including from non-bank competitors such as credit unions and “fintech” companies, and the inability to attract new customers; (vii) changes in technology and the ability to develop and maintain secure and reliable electronic systems; (viii) unexpected results of acquisitions, which may include failure to realize the anticipated benefits of acquisitions and the possibility that transaction costs may be greater than anticipated; (ix) the loss of key executives or employees; (x) changes in consumer spending; (xi) unexpected outcomes of existing or new litigation involving the Company; (xii) the economic impact of exceptional weather occurrences such as tornadoes, floods and blizzards; (xiii) fluctuations in the value of securities held in our securities portfolio; (xiv) concentrations within our loan portfolio, large loans to certain borrowers, and large deposits from certain clients; (xv) the concentration of large deposits from certain clients who have balances above current Federal Deposit Insurance Corporation insurance limits and may withdraw deposits to diversity their exposure; (xvi) the level of non-performing assets on our balance sheets; (xvii) interruptions involving our information technology and communications systems or third-party servicers; (xviii) breaches or failures of our information security controls or cybersecurity-related incidents, (xix) changes in the interest rates and prepayment rates of the Company’s assets, and (xx) the ability of the Company to manage the risks associated with the foregoing as well as anticipated. These risks and uncertainties should be considered in evaluating forward-looking statements and undue reliance should not be placed on such statements. Additional information concerning the Company and its business, including additional factors that could materially affect the Company’s financial results, is included in the Company’s filings with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Contact:
Todd A. Gipple                                
President                                
Chief Financial Officer                        
(309) 743-7745                                
tgipple@qcrh.com


   
QCR Holding, Inc.
Consolidated Financial Highlights
(Unaudited) 
  
   
             
  As of  
  September 30, June 30, March 31, December 31, September 30,
  2024 2024 2024 2023 2023  
             
  (dollars in thousands)  
             
CONDENSED BALANCE SHEET            
             
Cash and due from banks $ 103,840   $ 92,173   $ 80,988   $ 97,123   $ 104,265    
Federal funds sold and interest-bearing deposits   159,159     102,262     77,020     140,369     80,650    
Securities, net of allowance for credit losses   1,146,046     1,033,199     1,031,861     1,005,528     896,394    
Loans receivable held for sale (1)   167,047     246,124     275,344     2,594     278,893    
Loans/leases receivable held for investment   6,661,755     6,608,262     6,372,992     6,540,822     6,327,414    
Allowance for credit losses   (86,321 )   (87,706 )   (84,470 )   (87,200 )   (87,669 )  
Intangibles   11,751     12,441     13,131     13,821     14,537    
Goodwill   138,596     139,027     139,027     139,027     139,027    
Derivatives   261,913     194,354     183,888     188,978     291,295    
Other assets   524,779     531,855     509,768     497,832     495,251    
Total assets $ 9,088,565   $ 8,871,991   $ 8,599,549   $ 8,538,894   $ 8,540,057    
             
Total deposits $ 6,984,633   $ 6,764,667   $ 6,806,775   $ 6,514,005   $ 6,494,852    
Total borrowings   660,344     768,671     489,633     718,295     712,126    
Derivatives   285,769     221,798     211,677     214,098     320,220    
Other liabilities   181,199     180,536     184,122     205,900     184,476    
Total stockholders' equity   976,620     936,319     907,342     886,596     828,383    
Total liabilities and stockholders' equity $ 9,088,565   $ 8,871,991   $ 8,599,549   $ 8,538,894   $ 8,540,057    
             
ANALYSIS OF LOAN PORTFOLIO            
Loan/lease mix: (2)            
Commercial and industrial - revolving $ 387,409   $ 362,115   $ 326,129   $ 325,243   $ 299,588    
Commercial and industrial - other   1,321,053     1,370,561     1,374,333     1,390,068     1,381,967    
Commercial and industrial - other - LIHTC   89,028     92,637     96,276     91,710     105,601    
Total commercial and industrial   1,797,490     1,825,313     1,796,738     1,807,021     1,787,156    
Commercial real estate, owner occupied   622,072     633,596     621,069     607,365     610,618    
Commercial real estate, non-owner occupied   1,103,694     1,082,457     1,055,089     1,008,892     955,552    
Construction and land development   342,335     331,454     410,918     477,424     472,695    
Construction and land development - LIHTC   913,841     750,894     738,609     943,101     921,359    
Multi-family   324,090     329,239     296,245     284,721     282,541    
Multi-family - LIHTC   973,682     1,148,244     1,007,321     711,422     874,439    
Direct financing leases   19,241     25,808     28,089     31,164     34,401    
1-4 family real estate   587,512     583,542     563,358     544,971     539,931    
Consumer   144,845     143,839     130,900     127,335     127,615    
Total loans/leases $ 6,828,802   $ 6,854,386   $ 6,648,336   $ 6,543,416   $ 6,606,307    
Less allowance for credit losses   86,321     87,706     84,470     87,200     87,669    
Net loans/leases $ 6,742,481   $ 6,766,680   $ 6,563,866   $ 6,456,216   $ 6,518,638    
             
ANALYSIS OF SECURITIES PORTFOLIO            
Securities mix:            
U.S. government sponsored agency securities $ 18,621   $ 20,101   $ 14,442   $ 14,973   $ 16,002    
Municipal securities   965,810     885,046     884,469     853,645     764,017    
Residential mortgage-backed and related securities   53,488     54,708     56,071     59,196     57,946    
Asset backed securities   10,455     12,721     14,285     15,423     16,326    
Other securities   39,190     38,464     40,539     41,115     43,272    
Trading securities (3)   58,685     22,362     22,258     22,368     -    
Total securities $ 1,146,249   $ 1,033,402   $ 1,032,064   $ 1,006,720   $ 897,563    
Less allowance for credit losses   203     203     203     1,192     1,169    
Net securities $ 1,146,046   $ 1,033,199   $ 1,031,861   $ 1,005,528   $ 896,394    
             
ANALYSIS OF DEPOSITS            
Deposit mix:            
Noninterest-bearing demand deposits $ 969,348   $ 956,445   $ 955,167   $ 1,038,689   $ 1,027,791    
Interest-bearing demand deposits   4,715,087     4,644,918     4,714,555     4,338,390     4,416,725    
Time deposits   942,847     859,593     875,491     851,950     788,692    
Brokered deposits   357,351     303,711     261,562     284,976     261,644    
Total deposits $ 6,984,633   $ 6,764,667   $ 6,806,775   $ 6,514,005   $ 6,494,852    
             
ANALYSIS OF BORROWINGS            
Borrowings mix:            
Term FHLB advances $ 145,383   $ 135,000   $ 135,000   $ 135,000   $ 135,000    
Overnight FHLB advances   230,000     350,000     70,000     300,000     295,000    
Other short-term borrowings   2,750     1,600     2,700     1,500     470    
Subordinated notes   233,383     233,276     233,170     233,064     232,958    
Junior subordinated debentures   48,828     48,795     48,763     48,731     48,698    
Total borrowings $ 660,344   $ 768,671   $ 489,633   $ 718,295   $ 712,126    
             
(1) Loans with a fair value of $165.9 million, $243.2 million, $274.8 million and $278.0 million have been identified for securitization and are included in LHFS at September 30, 2024, June 30, 2024, March 31, 2024 and September 30, 2023, respectively.
(2) Loan categories with significant LIHTC loan balances have been broken out separately. Total LIHTC balances within the loan/lease portfolio were $2.0 billion at September 30, 2024.   
(3) Trading securities consisted of retained beneficial interests acquired in conjunction with Freddie Mac securitizations completed by the Company.  
             


   
QCR Holding, Inc.
Consolidated Financial Highlights
(Unaudited) 
  
   
                 
      For the Quarter Ended  
      September 30, June 30, March 31, December 31, September 30,  
      2024 2024 2024 2023 2023  
                 
      (dollars in thousands, except per share data)  
                 
INCOME STATEMENT              
Interest income   $ 125,420   $ 119,746 $ 115,049   $ 112,248   $ 108,568    
Interest expense     65,698     63,583   60,350     56,512     53,313    
Net interest income     59,722     56,163   54,699     55,736     55,255    
Provision for credit losses     3,484     5,496   2,969     5,199     3,806    
Net interest income after provision for credit losses   $ 56,238   $ 50,667 $ 51,730   $ 50,537   $ 51,449    
                 
                 
Trust fees     $ 3,270   $ 3,103 $ 3,199   $ 3,084   $ 2,863    
Investment advisory and management fees     1,229     1,214   1,101     1,052     947    
Deposit service fees     2,294     1,986   2,022     2,008     2,107    
Gains on sales of residential real estate loans, net     385     540   382     323     476    
Gains on sales of government guaranteed portions of loans, net     -     12   24     24     -    
Capital markets revenue     16,290     17,758   16,457     36,956     15,596    
Earnings on bank-owned life insurance     814     2,964   868     832     1,807    
Debit card fees     1,575     1,571   1,466     1,561     1,584    
Correspondent banking fees     507     510   512     465     450    
Loan related fee income     949     962   836     845     800    
Fair value gain (loss) on derivatives and trading securities     (886 )   51   (163 )   (582 )   (336 )  
Other       730     218   154     1,161     299    
Total noninterest income   $ 27,157   $ 30,889 $ 26,858   $ 47,729   $ 26,593    
                 
                 
Salaries and employee benefits   $ 31,637   $ 31,079 $ 31,860   $ 41,059   $ 32,098    
Occupancy and equipment expense     6,168     6,377   6,514     6,789     6,228    
Professional and data processing fees     4,457     4,823   4,613     4,223     4,456    
Restructuring expense     1,954     -   -     -     -    
FDIC insurance, other insurance and regulatory fees     1,711     1,854   1,945     2,115     1,721    
Loan/lease expense     587     151   378     834     826    
Net cost of (income from) and gains/losses on operations of other real estate     (42 )   28   (30 )   38     3    
Advertising and marketing     2,124     1,565   1,483     1,641     1,429    
Communication and data connectivity     333     318   401     449     478    
Supplies       278     259   275     333     335    
Bank service charges     603     622   568     761     605    
Correspondent banking expense     325     363   305     300     232    
Intangibles amortization     690     690   690     716     691    
Goodwill impairment     432     -   -     -     -    
Payment card processing     785     706   646     836     733    
Trust expense     395     379   425     413     432    
Other       1,128     674   617     431     814    
Total noninterest expense   $ 53,565   $ 49,888 $ 50,690   $ 60,938   $ 51,081    
                 
Net income before income taxes   $ 29,830   $ 31,668 $ 27,898   $ 37,328   $ 26,961    
Federal and state income tax expense     2,045     2,554   1,172     4,473     1,840    
Net income     $ 27,785   $ 29,114 $ 26,726   $ 32,855   $ 25,121    
                 
Basic EPS   $ 1.65   $ 1.73 $ 1.59   $ 1.96   $ 1.50    
Diluted EPS   $ 1.64   $ 1.72 $ 1.58   $ 1.95   $ 1.49    
                 
                 
Weighted average common shares outstanding     16,846,200     16,814,814   16,783,348     16,734,080     16,717,303    
Weighted average common and common equivalent shares outstanding     16,982,400     16,921,854   16,910,675     16,875,952     16,847,951    
                 


   
QCR Holding, Inc.
Consolidated Financial Highlights
(Unaudited) 
  
   
             
      For the Nine Months Ended  
      September 30,   September 30,  
      2024   2023  
             
      (dollars in thousands, except per share data)  
             
INCOME STATEMENT          
Interest income   $ 360,215     $ 301,162    
Interest expense     189,631       135,892    
Net interest income     170,584       165,270    
Provision for credit losses     11,949       11,340    
Net interest income after provision for credit losses   $ 158,635     $ 153,930    
             
             
Trust fees     $ 9,572     $ 8,613    
Investment advisory and management fees     3,544       2,812    
Deposit service fees     6,302       6,169    
Gains on sales of residential real estate loans, net     1,307       1,288    
Gains on sales of government guaranteed portions of loans, net     36       30    
Capital markets revenue     50,505       55,109    
Securities losses, net     -       (451 )  
Earnings on bank-owned life insurance     4,646       3,352    
Debit card fees     4,612       4,639    
Correspondent banking fees     1,529       1,197    
Loan related fee income     2,747       2,221    
Fair value loss on derivatives and trading securities     (998 )     (680 )  
Other       1,102       656    
Total noninterest income   $ 84,904     $ 84,955    
             
             
Salaries and employee benefits   $ 94,576     $ 95,560    
Occupancy and equipment expense     19,059       18,242    
Professional and data processing fees     13,893       12,048    
Post-acquisition compensation, transition and integration costs     -       207    
Restructuring expense     1,954       -    
FDIC insurance, other insurance and regulatory fees     5,510       5,022    
Loan/lease expense     1,116       2,034    
Net cost of (income from) and gains/losses on operations of other real estate       (44 )     (64 )  
Advertising and marketing     5,172       4,401    
Communication and data connectivity     1,052       1,614    
Supplies       812       921    
Bank service charges     1,793       1,831    
Correspondent banking expense     993       663    
Intangibles amortization     2,070       2,222    
Goodwill impairment     432       -    
Payment card processing     2,137       1,820    
Trust expense     1,199       983    
Other       2,419       2,089    
Total noninterest expense   $ 154,143     $ 149,593    
             
Net income before income taxes   $ 89,396     $ 89,292    
Federal and state income tax expense     5,771       8,589    
Net income     $ 83,625     $ 80,703    
             
Basic EPS   $ 4.97     $ 4.82    
Diluted EPS   $ 4.94     $ 4.79    
             
             
Weighted average common shares outstanding     16,814,787       16,731,847    
Weighted average common and common equivalent shares outstanding   16,938,309       16,863,203    
             


   
QCR Holding, Inc.
Consolidated Financial Highlights
(Unaudited) 
  
   
                   
  As of and for the Quarter Ended   For the Nine Months Ended  
  September 30, June 30, March 31, December 31, September 30,
 		  September 30, September 30,  
  2024 2024 2024 2023 2023   2024 2023  
                   
  (dollars in thousands, except per share data)  
                   
COMMON SHARE DATA                  
Common shares outstanding   16,861,108     16,824,985     16,807,056     16,749,254     16,731,646          
Book value per common share (1) $ 57.92   $ 55.65   $ 53.99   $ 52.93   $ 49.51          
Tangible book value per common share (Non-GAAP) (2) $ 49.00   $ 46.65   $ 44.93   $ 43.81   $ 40.33          
Closing stock price $ 74.03   $ 60.00   $ 60.74   $ 58.39   $ 48.52          
Market capitalization $ 1,248,228   $ 1,009,499   $ 1,020,861   $ 977,989   $ 811,819          
Market price / book value   127.81 %   107.82 %   112.51 %   100.31 %   98.00 %        
Market price / tangible book value   151.07 %   128.62 %   135.18 %   133.29 %   120.30 %        
Earnings per common share (basic) LTM (3) $ 6.93   $ 6.78   $ 6.75   $ 6.78   $ 6.65          
Price earnings ratio LTM (3) 10.68 x 8.85 x 9.00 x 8.61 x 7.30 x        
TCE / TA (Non-GAAP) (4)   9.24 %   9.00 %   8.94 %   8.75 %   8.05 %        
                   
                   
CONDENSED STATEMENT OF CHANGES IN STOCKHOLDERS' EQUITY          
Beginning balance $ 936,319   $ 907,342   $ 886,596   $ 828,383   $ 822,689          
Net income   27,785     29,114     26,726     32,855     25,121          
Other comprehensive income (loss), net of tax   12,057     (368 )   (5,373 )   25,363     (19,415 )        
Common stock cash dividends declared   (1,012 )   (1,008 )   (1,008 )   (1,004 )   (1,003 )        
Other (5)   1,471     1,239     401     999     991          
Ending balance $ 976,620   $ 936,319   $ 907,342   $ 886,596   $ 828,383          
                   
                   
REGULATORY CAPITAL RATIOS (6):                  
Total risk-based capital ratio   13.87 %   14.21 %   14.30 %   14.29 %   14.48 %        
Tier 1 risk-based capital ratio   10.33 %   10.49 %   10.50 %   10.27 %   10.30 %        
Tier 1 leverage capital ratio   10.50 %   10.40 %   10.33 %   10.03 %   9.92 %        
Common equity tier 1 ratio   9.79 %   9.92 %   9.91 %   9.67 %   9.68 %        
                   
                   
KEY PERFORMANCE RATIOS AND OTHER METRICS                  
Return on average assets (annualized)   1.24 %   1.33 %   1.25 %   1.54 %   1.21 %     1.27 %   1.34 %  
Return on average total equity (annualized)   11.55 %   12.63 %   11.83 %   15.42 %   11.99 %     12.00 %   13.18 %  
Net interest margin   2.90 %   2.82 %   2.82 %   2.90 %   2.89 %     2.85 %   3.00 %  
Net interest margin (TEY) (Non-GAAP)(7)   3.37 %   3.27 %   3.25 %   3.32 %   3.31 %     3.30 %   3.37 %  
Efficiency ratio (Non-GAAP) (8)   61.65 %   57.31 %   62.15 %   58.90 %   62.41 %     60.33 %   59.78 %  
Gross loans/leases held for investment / total assets   73.30 %   74.48 %   74.11 %   76.60 %   74.09 %     73.30 %   77.36 %  
Gross loans/leases held for investment / total deposits   95.38 %   97.69 %   93.63 %   100.41 %   97.42 %     95.38 %   101.72 %  
Effective tax rate   6.86 %   8.06 %   4.20 %   11.98 %   6.82 %     6.46 %   9.62 %  
Full-time equivalent employees   976     988     986     996     987       976     987    
                   
                   
AVERAGE BALANCES                  
Assets $ 8,968,653   $ 8,776,002   $ 8,550,855   $ 8,535,732   $ 8,287,813     $ 8,765,913   $ 8,041,141    
Loans/leases   6,840,527     6,779,075     6,598,614     6,483,572     6,476,512       6,739,773     6,288,343    
Deposits   6,858,196     6,687,188     6,595,453     6,485,154     6,342,339       6,714,251     6,272,083    
Total stockholders' equity   962,302     921,986     903,371     852,163     837,734       929,341     816,591    
                   
                   
                   
(1) Includes accumulated other comprehensive income (loss).            
(2) Includes accumulated other comprehensive income (loss) and excludes intangible assets. See GAAP to Non-GAAP reconciliations.    
(3) LTM : Last twelve months.             
(4) TCE / TCA : tangible common equity / total tangible assets. See GAAP to non-GAAP reconciliations.         
(5) Includes mostly common stock issued for options exercised and the employee stock purchase plan, as well as stock-based compensation.    
(6) Ratios for the current quarter are subject to change upon final calculation for regulatory filings due after earnings release.        
(7) TEY : Tax equivalent yield. See GAAP to Non-GAAP reconciliations.           
(8) See GAAP to Non-GAAP reconciliations.              
                   


   
QCR Holding, Inc.
Consolidated Financial Highlights
(Unaudited) 
  
   
                           
                           
ANALYSIS OF NET INTEREST INCOME AND MARGIN                        
                           
    For the Quarter Ended  
    September 30, 2024   June 30, 2024   September 30, 2023  
    Average
Balance		 Interest
Earned or
Paid		 Average
Yield or Cost		   Average
Balance		 Interest
Earned or
Paid		 Average
Yield or Cost		   Average
Balance		 Interest
Earned or
Paid		 Average
Yield or Cost		  
                           
    (dollars in thousands)  
                           
Fed funds sold   $ 12,596 $ 173 5.37 %   $ 13,065 $ 183 5.54 %   $ 21,526 $ 284 5.23 %  
Interest-bearing deposits at financial institutions   145,597   1,915 5.23 %     80,998   1,139 5.66 %     86,807   1,205 5.51 %  
Investment securities - taxable   381,285   4,439 4.64 %     377,747   4,286 4.53 %     344,657   3,788 4.38 %  
Investment securities - nontaxable (1)   760,645   10,744 5.65 %     704,761   9,462 5.37 %     600,693   6,974 4.64 %  
Restricted investment securities   42,546   840 7.73 %     43,398   869 7.92 %     43,590   659 5.91 %  
Loans (1)     6,840,527   116,854 6.80 %     6,779,075   112,719 6.69 %     6,476,512   103,428 6.34 %  
Total earning assets (1) $ 8,183,196 $ 134,965 6.56 %   $ 7,999,044 $ 128,658 6.46 %   $ 7,573,785 $ 116,338 6.10 %  
                           
Interest-bearing deposits $ 4,739,757 $ 42,180 3.54 %   $ 4,649,625 $ 40,924 3.54 %   $ 4,264,208 $ 33,563 3.12 %  
Time deposits     1,164,560   13,206 4.51 %     1,091,870   12,128 4.47 %     999,488   10,003 3.97 %  
Short-term borrowings   2,485   32 5.07 %     1,622   21 5.18 %     1,514   20 5.28 %  
Federal Home Loan Bank advances   445,632   5,972 5.24 %     464,231   6,238 5.32 %     425,870   5,724 5.26 %  
Subordinated debentures   233,313   3,616 6.20 %     233,207   3,582 6.14 %     232,890   3,307 5.68 %  
Junior subordinated debentures   48,806   693 5.56 %     48,774   688 5.58 %     48,678   695 5.59 %  
Total interest-bearing liabilities $ 6,634,553 $ 65,699 3.93 %   $ 6,489,329 $ 63,581 3.93 %   $ 5,972,648 $ 53,312 3.54 %  
                           
Net interest income (1)   $ 69,266       $ 65,077       $ 63,026    
Net interest margin (2)     2.90 %       2.82 %       2.89 %  
Net interest margin (TEY) (Non-GAAP) (1) (2) (3)     3.37 %       3.27 %       3.31 %  
Adjusted net interest margin (TEY) (Non-GAAP) (1) (2) (3)     3.34 %       3.26 %       3.28 %  
                           
                           
    For the Nine Months Ended          
    September 30, 2024   September 30, 2023      
    Average Balance Interest Earned or Paid Average Yield or Cost   Average Balance Interest Earned or Paid Average Yield or Cost          
                           
    (dollars in thousands)          
                           
Fed funds sold   $ 15,196 $ 625 5.40 %   $ 19,267 $ 741 5.14 %          
Interest-bearing deposits at financial institutions   106,195   4,254 5.35 %     83,783   3,151 5.03 %          
Investment securities - taxable   377,538   12,986 4.57 %     340,140   10,847 4.24 %          
Investment securities - nontaxable (1)   717,284   29,557 5.50 %     599,070   19,892 4.43 %          
Restricted investment securities   41,348   2,383 7.57 %     38,817   1,677 5.70 %          
Loans (1)     6,739,773   337,244 6.68 %     6,288,343   285,136 6.06 %          
Total earning assets (1) $ 7,997,334 $ 387,049 6.46 %   $ 7,369,420 $ 321,444 5.83 %          
                           
Interest-bearing deposits $ 4,639,937 $ 122,207 3.52 %   $ 4,099,789 $ 84,565 2.76 %          
Time deposits     1,121,508   37,679 4.49 %     1,020,421   27,225 3.57 %          
Short-term borrowings   1,846   76 5.47 %     3,588   152 5.66 %          
Federal Home Loan Bank advances   421,782   16,948 5.28 %     311,740   11,898 5.03 %          
Subordinated debentures   233,207   10,678 6.10 %     232,784   9,922 5.68 %          
Junior subordinated debentures   48,774   2,074 5.59 %     48,646   2,129 5.77 %          
Total interest-bearing liabilities $ 6,467,054 $ 189,662 3.91 %   $ 5,716,968 $ 135,891 3.17 %          
                           
Net interest income (1)   $ 197,387       $ 185,553            
Net interest margin (2)     2.85 %       3.00 %          
Net interest margin (TEY) (Non-GAAP) (1) (2) (3)     3.30 %       3.37 %          
Adjusted net interest margin (TEY) (Non-GAAP) (1) (2) (3)     3.28 %       3.34 %          
                           
                           
(1) Includes nontaxable securities and loans. Interest earned and yields on nontaxable securities and loans are determined on a tax equivalent basis using a 21% effective federal tax rate.  
(2) See "Select Financial Data - Subsidiaries" for a breakdown of amortization/accretion included in net interest margin for each period presented.     
(3) TEY : Tax equivalent yield. See GAAP to Non-GAAP reconciliations.            
                           


   
QCR Holding, Inc.
Consolidated Financial Highlights
(Unaudited) 
  
   
             
             
  As of  
  September 30, June 30, March 31, December 31, September 30,
  2024 2024 2024 2023 2023  
             
  (dollars in thousands, except per share data)  
             
ROLLFORWARD OF ALLOWANCE FOR CREDIT LOSSES ON LOANS/LEASES            
Beginning balance $ 87,706   $ 84,470   $ 87,200   $ 87,669   $ 85,797    
Change in ACL for transfer of loans to LHFS   (1,812 )   498     (3,377 )   266     175    
Credit loss expense   3,828     4,343     3,736     2,519     3,260    
Loans/leases charged off   (3,871 )   (1,751 )   (3,560 )   (3,354 )   (1,816 )  
Recoveries on loans/leases previously charged off   470     146     471     100     253    
Ending balance $ 86,321   $ 87,706   $ 84,470   $ 87,200   $ 87,669    
             
             
NONPERFORMING ASSETS            
Nonaccrual loans/leases $ 33,480   $ 33,546   $ 29,439   $ 32,753   $ 34,568    
Accruing loans/leases past due 90 days or more   1,298     87     142     86     -    
Total nonperforming loans/leases   34,778     33,633     29,581     32,839     34,568    
Other real estate owned   369     369     784     1,347     120    
Other repossessed assets   542     512     962     -     -    
Total nonperforming assets $ 35,689   $ 34,514   $ 31,327   $ 34,186   $ 34,688    
             
             
ASSET QUALITY RATIOS            
Nonperforming assets / total assets   0.39 %   0.39 %   0.36 %   0.40 %   0.41 %  
ACL for loans and leases / total loans/leases held for investment   1.30 %   1.33 %   1.33 %   1.33 %   1.39 %  
ACL for loans and leases / nonperforming loans/leases   248.21 %   260.77 %   285.55 %   265.54 %   253.61 %  
Net charge-offs as a % of average loans/leases   0.05 %   0.02 %   0.05 %   0.05 %   0.02 %  
             
             
             
INTERNALLY ASSIGNED RISK RATING (1) (2)            
Special mention $ 80,121   $ 85,096   $ 111,729   $ 125,308   $ 128,052    
Substandard (3)   70,022     80,345     70,841     70,425     72,550    
Doubtful (3)   -     -     -     -     -    
    Total Criticized loans (4) $ 150,143   $ 165,441   $ 182,570   $ 195,733   $ 200,602    
             
Classified loans as a % of total loans/leases (3)   1.03 %   1.17 %   1.07 %   1.08 %   1.10 %  
Total Criticized loans as a % of total loans/leases (4)   2.20 %   2.41 %   2.75 %   2.99 %   3.04 %  
             
             
             
             
(1) During the first quarter of 2024, the Company revised the risk rating scale used for credit quality monitoring.  
(2) Amounts exclude the government guaranteed portion, if any. The Company assigns internal risk ratings of Pass for the government guaranteed portion.  
(3) Classified loans are defined as loans with internally assigned risk ratings of 10 or 11 (7 or 8 prior to January 1, 2024), regardless of performance, and include loans identified as Substandard or Doubtful.  
(4) Total Criticized loans are defined as loans with internally assigned risk ratings of 9, 10, or 11 (6, 7, or 8 prior to January 1, 2024), regardless of performance, and include loans identified as Special Mention, Substandard, or Doubtful.  
             


   
QCR Holding, Inc.
Consolidated Financial Highlights
(Unaudited)
  
   
                         
                         
      For the Quarter Ended For the Nine Months Ended  
      September 30,   June 30,   September 30,   September 30,   September 30,  
  SELECT FINANCIAL DATA - SUBSIDIARIES   2024   2024   2023   2024   2023  
      (dollars in thousands)  
                         
  TOTAL ASSETS                      
  Quad City Bank and Trust (1)   $ 2,552,962     $ 2,559,049     $ 2,433,084            
  m2 Equipment Finance, LLC     349,166       359,012       336,180            
  Cedar Rapids Bank and Trust     2,625,943       2,428,267       2,442,263            
  Community State Bank     1,519,585       1,531,109       1,417,250            
  Guaranty Bank     2,360,301       2,369,754       2,242,638            
                         
  TOTAL DEPOSITS                      
  Quad City Bank and Trust (1)   $ 2,205,465     $ 2,100,520     $ 1,973,989            
  Cedar Rapids Bank and Trust     1,765,964       1,721,564       1,722,905            
  Community State Bank     1,269,147       1,188,551       1,132,724            
  Guaranty Bank     1,778,453       1,791,448       1,722,861            
                         
  TOTAL LOANS & LEASES                      
  Quad City Bank and Trust (1)   $ 2,090,856     $ 2,107,605     $ 2,005,770            
  m2 Equipment Finance, LLC     353,259       363,897       341,041            
  Cedar Rapids Bank and Trust     1,743,809       1,736,438       1,750,986            
  Community State Bank     1,161,805       1,162,686       1,098,479            
  Guaranty Bank     1,832,331       1,847,658       1,751,072            
                         
  TOTAL LOANS & LEASES / TOTAL DEPOSITS                      
  Quad City Bank and Trust (1)     95 %     100 %     102 %          
  Cedar Rapids Bank and Trust     99 %     101 %     102 %          
  Community State Bank     92 %     98 %     97 %          
  Guaranty Bank     103 %     103 %     102 %          
                         
                         
  TOTAL LOANS & LEASES / TOTAL ASSETS                      
  Quad City Bank and Trust (1)     82 %     82 %     82 %          
  Cedar Rapids Bank and Trust     66 %     72 %     72 %          
  Community State Bank     76 %     76 %     78 %          
  Guaranty Bank     78 %     78 %     78 %          
                         
  ACL ON LOANS/LEASES HELD FOR INVESTMENT AS A PERCENTAGE OF LOANS/LEASES HELD FOR INVESTMENT                      
  Quad City Bank and Trust (1)     1.49 %     1.49 %     1.50 %          
  m2 Equipment Finance, LLC     4.11 %     3.86 %     3.52 %          
  Cedar Rapids Bank and Trust     1.38 %     1.44 %     1.47 %          
  Community State Bank     1.06 %     1.14 %     1.28 %          
  Guaranty Bank     1.14 %     1.16 %     1.24 %          
                         
  RETURN ON AVERAGE ASSETS                      
  Quad City Bank and Trust (1)     0.76 %     0.88 %     0.97 %     0.81 %     1.00 %  
  Cedar Rapids Bank and Trust     2.52 %     2.94 %     2.28 %     2.84 %     2.95 %  
  Community State Bank     1.46 %     1.26 %     1.38 %     1.33 %     1.43 %  
  Guaranty Bank     1.28 %     1.42 %     1.23 %     1.20 %     1.07 %  
                         
  NET INTEREST MARGIN PERCENTAGE (2)                      
  Quad City Bank and Trust (1)     3.50 %     3.39 %     3.37 %     3.40 %     3.36 %  
  Cedar Rapids Bank and Trust     3.88 %     3.75 %     3.78 %     3.80 %     3.83 %  
  Community State Bank     3.76 %     3.72 %     3.88 %     3.74 %     3.92 %  
  Guaranty Bank (3)     3.12 %     2.99 %     3.06 %     3.03 %     3.22 %  
                         
  ACQUISITION-RELATED AMORTIZATION/ACCRETION INCLUDED IN NET                  
  INTEREST MARGIN, NET                      
  Cedar Rapids Bank and Trust   $ -     $ -     $ -     $ -     $ (8 )  
  Community State Bank     (1 )     (1 )     (1 )     (3 )     69    
  Guaranty Bank     496       301       572       1,194       1,537    
  QCR Holdings, Inc. (4)     (32 )     (32 )     (32 )     (97 )     (97 )  
                         
(1 ) Quad City Bank and Trust amounts include m2 Equipment Finance, LLC, as this entity is wholly-owned and consolidated with the Bank. m2 Equipment Finance, LLC is also presented separately for certain (applicable) measurements.  
(2 ) Includes nontaxable securities and loans. Interest earned and yields on nontaxable securities and loans are determined on a tax equivalent basis using a 21% effective federal tax rate.      
(3 ) Guaranty Bank's net interest margin percentage includes various purchase accounting adjustments. Excluding those adjustments, net interest margin (Non-GAAP) would have been 2.94% for the quarter ended September 30, 2024, 2.86% for the quarter ended June 30, 2024 and 2.97% for the quarter ended September 30, 2023.        
(4 ) Relates to the trust preferred securities acquired as part of the Guaranty Bank acquisition in 2017 and the Community National Bank acquisition in 2013.      
                         


 
QCR Holding, Inc.
Consolidated Financial Highlights
(Unaudited) 
 
                       
    As of
    September 30,   June 30,   March 31,   December 31,   September 30,  
GAAP TO NON-GAAP RECONCILIATIONS   2024   2024   2024   2023   2023  
    (dollars in thousands, except per share data)
TANGIBLE COMMON EQUITY TO TANGIBLE ASSETS RATIO (1)                      
                       
Stockholders' equity (GAAP)   $ 976,620     $ 936,319     $ 907,342     $ 886,596     $ 828,383    
Less: Intangible assets     150,347       151,468       152,158       152,848       153,564    
Tangible common equity (non-GAAP)   $ 826,273     $ 784,851     $ 755,184     $ 733,748     $ 674,819    
                       
Total assets (GAAP)   $ 9,088,565     $ 8,871,991     $ 8,599,549     $ 8,538,894     $ 8,540,057    
Less: Intangible assets     150,347       151,468       152,158       152,848       153,564    
Tangible assets (non-GAAP)   $ 8,938,218     $ 8,720,523     $ 8,447,391     $ 8,386,046     $ 8,386,493    
                       
Tangible common equity to tangible assets ratio (non-GAAP)   9.24 %     9.00 %     8.94 %     8.75 %     8.05 %  
                       
                       
                       
(1) This ratio is a non-GAAP financial measure. The Company's management believes that this measurement is important to many investors in the marketplace who are interested in changes period-to-period in common equity. In compliance with applicable rules of the SEC, this non-GAAP measure is reconciled to stockholders' equity and total assets, which are the most directly comparable GAAP financial measures.  
                       


   
QCR Holding, Inc.
Consolidated Financial Highlights
(Unaudited)
  
   
                               
GAAP TO NON-GAAP RECONCILIATIONS   For the Quarter Ended   For the Nine Months Ended  
    September 30,   June 30,   March 31,   December 31,   September 30,   September 30,   September 30,  
ADJUSTED NET INCOME (1)   2024   2024   2024   2023   2023   2024   2023  
    (dollars in thousands, except per share data)  
                               
Net income (GAAP)   $ 27,785     $ 29,114     $ 26,726     $ 32,855     $ 25,121     $ 83,625     $ 80,703    
                               
Less non-core items (post-tax) (2):                              
Income:                              
Securities gains (losses), net     -       -       -       -       -       -       (356 )  
Fair value gain (loss) on derivatives, net     (542 )     (145 )     (144 )     (460 )     (265 )     (830 )     (537 )  
Total non-core income (non-GAAP)   $ (542 )   $ (145 )   $ (144 )   $ (460 )   $ (265 )   $ (830 )   $ (893 )  
                               
Expense:                              
Goodwill impairment     432       -       -       -       -       432       -    
Post-acquisition compensation, transition and integration costs     -       -       -       -       -       -       164    
Restructuring expense     1,544       -       -       -       -       1,544        
Total non-core expense (non-GAAP)   $ 1,976     $ -     $ -     $ -     $ -     $ 1,976     $ 164    
                               
Adjusted net income (non-GAAP) (1)   $ 30,303     $ 29,259     $ 26,870     $ 33,315     $ 25,386     $ 86,431     $ 81,760    
                               
ADJUSTED EARNINGS PER COMMON SHARE (1)                              
                               
Adjusted net income (non-GAAP) (from above)   $ 30,303     $ 29,259     $ 26,870     $ 33,315     $ 25,386     $ 86,431     $ 81,760    
                               
Weighted average common shares outstanding     16,846,200       16,814,814       16,783,348       16,734,080       16,717,303       16,814,787       16,731,847    
Weighted average common and common equivalent shares outstanding     16,982,400       16,921,854       16,910,675       16,875,952       16,847,951       16,938,309       16,863,203    
                               
Adjusted earnings per common share (non-GAAP):                              
Basic   $ 1.80     $ 1.74     $ 1.60     $ 1.99     $ 1.52     $ 5.14     $ 4.89    
Diluted   $ 1.78     $ 1.73     $ 1.59     $ 1.97     $ 1.51     $ 5.10     $ 4.85    
                               
ADJUSTED RETURN ON AVERAGE ASSETS AND AVERAGE EQUITY (1)                              
                               
Adjusted net income (non-GAAP) (from above)   $ 30,303     $ 29,259     $ 26,870     $ 33,315     $ 25,386     $ 86,431     $ 81,760    
                               
Average Assets   $ 8,968,653     $ 8,776,002     $ 8,550,855     $ 8,535,732     $ 8,287,813     $ 8,765,913     $ 8,041,141    
                               
Adjusted return on average assets (annualized) (non-GAAP)     1.35 %     1.33 %     1.26 %     1.56 %     1.23 %     1.31 %     1.36 %  
Adjusted return on average equity (annualized) (non-GAAP)     12.60 %     12.69 %     11.90 %     15.64 %     12.12 %     12.40 %     13.35 %  
                               
NET INTEREST MARGIN (TEY) (3)                              
                               
Net interest income (GAAP)   $ 59,722     $ 56,163     $ 54,699     $ 55,736     $ 55,255     $ 170,584     $ 165,270    
Plus: Tax equivalent adjustment (4)     9,544       8,914       8,377       7,954       7,771       26,803       20,283    
Net interest income - tax equivalent (Non-GAAP)   $ 69,266     $ 65,077     $ 63,076     $ 63,690     $ 63,026     $ 197,387     $ 185,553    
Less: Acquisition accounting net accretion     463       268       363       673       539       1,094       1,501    
Adjusted net interest income   $ 68,803     $ 64,809     $ 62,713     $ 63,017     $ 62,487     $ 196,293     $ 184,052    
                               
Average earning assets   $ 8,183,196     $ 7,999,044     $ 7,807,720     $ 7,631,035     $ 7,573,785     $ 7,997,334     $ 7,369,420    
                               
Net interest margin (GAAP)     2.90 %     2.82 %     2.82 %     2.90 %     2.89 %     2.85 %     3.00 %  
Net interest margin (TEY) (Non-GAAP)     3.37 %     3.27 %     3.25 %     3.32 %     3.31 %     3.30 %     3.37 %  
Adjusted net interest margin (TEY) (Non-GAAP)     3.34 %     3.26 %     3.24 %     3.29 %     3.28 %     3.28 %     3.34 %  
                               
EFFICIENCY RATIO (5)                              
                               
Noninterest expense (GAAP)   $ 53,565     $ 49,888     $ 50,690     $ 60,938     $ 51,081     $ 154,143     $ 149,593    
                               
Net interest income (GAAP)   $ 59,722     $ 56,163     $ 54,699     $ 55,736     $ 55,255     $ 170,584     $ 165,270    
Noninterest income (GAAP)     27,157       30,889       26,858       47,729       26,593       84,904       84,955    
Total income   $ 86,879     $ 87,052     $ 81,557     $ 103,465     $ 81,848     $ 255,488     $ 250,225    
                               
Efficiency ratio (noninterest expense/total income) (Non-GAAP)     61.65 %     57.31 %     62.15 %     58.90 %     62.41 %     60.33 %     59.78 %  
Adjusted efficiency ratio (core noninterest expense/core total income) (Non-GAAP)     58.45 %     57.19 %     62.01 %     58.57 %     62.15 %     59.16 %     59.43 %  
                               
                               
                               
                               
(1) Adjusted net income, adjusted earnings per common share, adjusted return on average assets and average equity are non-GAAP financial measures. The Company's management believes that these measurements are important to investors as they exclude non-core or non-recurring income and expense items, therefore, they provide a more realistic run-rate for future periods. 
In compliance with applicable rules of the SEC, these non-GAAP measures are reconciled to net income, which is the most directly comparable GAAP financial measure.		  
(2) Non-core or non-recurring items (post-tax) are calculated using an estimated effective federal tax rate of 21% with the exception of goodwill impairment which is not deductible for tax.    
(3) Interest earned and yields on nontaxable securities and loans are determined on a tax equivalent basis using a 21% effective federal tax rate.        
(4) Net interest margin (TEY) is a non-GAAP financial measure. The Company's management utilizes this measurement to take into account the tax benefit associated with certain loans and securities. It is also standard industry practice to measure net interest margin using tax-equivalent measures. In compliance with applicable rules of the SEC, this non-GAAP measure is reconciled to net interest income, which is the most directly comparable GAAP financial measure. In addition, the Company calculates net interest margin without the impact of acquisition accounting net accretion as this can fluctuate and it's difficult to provide a more realistic run-rate for future periods.          
(5) Efficiency ratio is a non-GAAP measure. The Company's management utilizes this ratio to compare to industry peers. The ratio is used to calculate overhead as a percentage of revenue.  
In compliance with the applicable rules of the SEC, this non-GAAP measure is reconciled to noninterest expense, net interest income and noninterest income, which are the most  directly comparable GAAP financial measures.
  
   
   
                

