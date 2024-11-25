A Hauntingly Romantic Christmas Adventure: Spirits of Christmas in Jackson, California

Patti Negri Grim Life Ent

To Hunt or Slay Bells

JACKSON, CA, UNITED STATES, November 25, 2024 / EINPresswire.com / -- "The Spirits of Christmas " Brings Supernatural Thrills and Fun to Jackson, CaliforniaThe holiday season in Jackson, California just got even better with the upcoming "The Spirits of Christmas" event. This exciting event is scheduled to take place from December 13th at 2 pm until Sunday at 11:30 pm and is open to all who seek a unique and thrilling experience.The event will feature a remarkable lineup of celebrities from paranormal investigation players Patti Negri , Brian Cano, Ruth Connell from the cult classic show Supernatural, Tammy Chavez, Saphira The Forsaken, Michelle Bellanger, Tawney Lewis, Natalie Jones Co-owner of Paraflixx Plus, Paranormal Triage, and What in the? Podcast."The Spirits of Christmas" will feature a Tattoo stage in the haunted jail showcasing world-renowned tattoo artists offering custom designs and tattoos ranging from $20 to $100. Vendors will also be present at the National Hotel and Old County Jail, with various oddities and unique gifts for shoppers looking for that memorable item.The holiday spirit in Jackson, California is palpable and comes alive during this event. Enjoy the beautiful and friendly town, warm yourself by the outdoor fires, and mingle with the locals at the various restaurants and bars scattered throughout. You'll find a charming selection of Main Street shops perfect for picking up special gifts for loved ones.For those looking for a VIP experience, "The Spirits of Christmas" offers a weekend getaway package for $750, with daily general admission tickets starting at $30. The event will host meet and greets with Ruth Connell and all guests every night at 5 PM for a panel and dinner. Children are welcome to attend and participate in the family-friendly activities and festivities."The Spirits of Christmas" promises a gripping and unforgettable experience for all who attend. Join the fun and celebrate the magic of the holiday season in Jackson, California. Get your tickets now at www.grimlifellc.com

