Tokenize! Global Summit Debuts With Thought Leaders on Politics, Payments, AI and Real-World Assets

Featuring Fireside Chat with Former Trump Campaign Chair Paul Manafort

Las Vegas, NV, Oct. 23, 2024 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Tokenize! will hold its first Global Summit in Las Vegas on October 29-31, at an extravagant 18,000 square foot celebrity mansion on a two-acre, gated estate in Las Vegas’ most exclusive neighborhood, just minutes from the Las Vegas Strip. The VIP summit will feature a section called Tokenize Politics, featuring a fireside chat with former Trump campaign chairman Paul Manafort. Held less than one week before the hotly contested US presidential election in the swing state of Nevada, the summit will also feature advisors and advocates for both former President Trump and Vice President Kamala Harris.

Paul Manafort, former campaign chairman for Donald Trump’s successful 2016 presidential campaign, has embraced blockchain and cryptocurrency and has been one of the key advisors shaping Trump’s current pro-bitcoin policies. He will address how the current political crossfire has affected the crypto investment and innovation markets in a fireside chat with former NASDAQ managing director of strategy Enzo Villani.

The conference kicks off on Tuesday, October 29, with a cocktail party in front of the estate’s 80,000-gallon swimming pool, complete with voluminous water features and a jacuzzi grotto. A private dinner, sponsored by ALTX, the first agentic digital asset terminal, will take place inside the mansion immediately following the opening party.

The main conference day, Wednesday, October 30, will feature the following sections:

Tokenize AI Featuring keynote by Wire Networks CEO Ken Dicross, and featured presentations by TAO CETI and MatterFi. There will be a panel on The Age of Agents, with speakers from Wire Networks, Morpheus and Manifest.AI.

Tokenizing Finance and Payments Keynote by Alpha Transform Holdings CEO Enzo Villani on “The Future of Markets,” followed by panels on security tokens and a featured presentation by ALTX. Coinciding with leading payment conference, Money 20/20, being held across town, Tokenize will hold a payments panel with leading crypto payment companies, as well as innovative traditional payment companies with blockchain products.

Tokenizing Real-World Assets Panels on tokenizing real estate, as well as commodities including wine, luxury goods, and carbon. Featured presentation by OpenCarbon.



The conference concludes on Thursday, October 31, with a panel of leading Web3 venture capitalists and angel investors, followed by the annual Best of Show pitch contest by BitAngels, the oldest angel group in crypto, with chapters in 25 cities around the world.

Wrapping up the show will be sessions for Tokenizing Entertainment and Gaming, as well as “Meme-o-Ween,” exploring and celebrating the current bull market in meme coins.

Tokenize! founder Michael Terpin will also present a keynote on Understanding the Bitcoin Cycles, and all attendees will receive a signed hardcover copy of his book, Bitcoin Supercycle, three weeks before it hits bookshelves.

Tokenize is an all-inclusive experience, with meals and parties each day. Standard and VIP tickets are on sale at https://tokenizeconference.com/



