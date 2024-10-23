2024 Fisher Service Award for Military Community Service Recipients Announced

$400,000 Awarded to Military Non-Profits Improving Quality of Life

Washington, D.C., Oct. 23, 2024 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Fisher House Foundation and Military Times Foundation have awarded grants to five non-profit organizations supporting military service members and their families. The Fisher Service Award for Military Community Service provides funding toward innovative programs created to improve the quality of life of veterans.



The Fisher Service Award began in 1999 as the Newman's Own Awards and have now awarded more than $3.4 million across 210 non-profit programs.



"Congratulations to the 2024 Fisher Service Award recipients,” said Chairman and CEO of Fisher House Foundation Ken Fisher. “These exceptional programs are making a meaningful difference for the military and veteran community we hold close. We deeply appreciate our partners at Military Times and our esteemed judges for their unwavering support and commitment."



“Military Times is proud to support military-connected families and organizations that strive to improve the lives of those in this community. Our support of the Fisher Service Award is just one of the many ways we underscore the Military Times mission of service to the community we serve” said Kelly Facer, SVP Sightline Media Group / Military Times. “As is the case every year, our honorees exemplify the power of community, cooperation, and innovation in tackling the most important issues for our nation’s heroes and their families.”



After receiving over 515 entries for the 2024 program, 11 judges evaluated each entry based on the organization’s creativity, innovation, and impact on the respective communities. Fisher House Foundation and Military Times Foundation are proud to announce that the five winning organizations are:



Children’s Museum at Joint Base Lewis-McChord, Greentrike; HillVets Fellowship Program, HillVets Foundation; Musicians on Call Veteran’s Bedside Program, Musicians on Call; Mobile Service Units (MSU) Serving Isolated Veterans in Mendocino and Lake Counties CA, Nation’s Finest; and Stronghold Ambassador Program, Stronghold Food Pantry (Organization information below.)



The leading 2024 Fisher Service Award-winning organization received a $100,000 grant, with the remaining top organizations receiving $75,000. All recipients will also receive an advertising package from Military Times valued at $50,000. The 2024 recipients were honored in a ceremony hosted by Fisher House Foundation and Military Times in Washington, D.C., on October 23, 2024. Photos from the ceremony can be viewed at https://www.flickr.com/photos/fisherhousefoundation/sets.



Founded in service of military families in 2021, Greentrike’s Children’s Museum at Joint Base Lewis-McChord is the only children’s museum on a US military base in the world. The Children’s Museum at JBLM provides an array of innovative playscapes that invite self-directed play to empower children’s imaginations. The Children’s Museum at JBLM is the home for Play to Learn, a weekly play-based learning program for children six and under and their caregivers. Admission to the Museum is always Pay As You Will, a donation-only admission model designed to eliminate financial barriers and provide access for all.



"We are deeply honored to have the Children’s Museum at Joint Base Lewis-McChord selected as a Fisher Service Award recipient," said Greentrike CEO Tanya Durand. “Fisher House Foundation’s support of the Museum will help ensure all military families connected to JBLM have an opportunity to experience the power of play together. We share this honor with all who have been instrumental in securing our vision to establish the first and only children’s museum on a U.S. military installation so that families navigating the challenges of military life have their own indoor play and gathering space, rich learning environment, art studio, and a place to make friends, build community, and experience joy. We are truly grateful to Fisher House Foundation and the Military Times Foundation for recognizing that our work can help ensure optimal childhood development and support the families who are serving our country.”

Applications for the 2025 Fisher Service Awards are currently open. Learn more at https://fisherhouse.org/programs/fisher-service-award/.

About Military Times

The Military Times digital platforms and print products are the trusted source for independent news and information for service members and their families. The military community relies on the Army Times, Marine Corps Times, Navy Times, and Air Force Times for reporting on everything important to their lives, including: pay, benefits, finance, education, health care, recreational resources, retirement, promotions, product reviews, and entertainment. Military Times is published by Sightline Media Group. To learn more, visit www.militarytimes.com.



About Fisher House Foundation

Fisher House Foundation is best known for its network of 98 comfort homes where military and veteran families can stay at no cost while a loved one is receiving treatment. These homes are located at major military and VA medical centers nationwide and in Europe, close to the medical center or hospital they serve. Fisher Houses have up to 21 suites with private bedrooms and baths. Families share a common kitchen, laundry facilities, a warm dining room, and an inviting living room. Fisher House Foundation ensures that there is never a lodging fee. Since inception, the program has saved military and veteran families an estimated $610 million in out-of-pocket costs for lodging and transportation. www.fisherhouse.org.



Winning Entries



Children’s Museum at Joint Base Lewis-McChord

Greentrike – Tacoma, Washington



Greentrike’s Children’s Museum at Joint Base Lewis-McChord (the Museum) is a robust, relevant, and pioneering resource for military families. Like the Children’s Museum of Tacoma, the idea for a children’s museum at JBLM was inspired to fill a gap in meaningful activities for military children that could also involve the adults who care for them. In 2021, Greentrike combined over 30 years of museum program management, with several years of research and discussions, to design and open the first and only children’s museum on a US military base in the world. greentrike.org

HillVets Fellowship Program

HillVets Foundation – Washington D.C

HillVets is a nonprofit organization dedicated to empowering veterans, service members, and military families through leadership development, mentorship, and policy advocacy. HillVets connects veterans with leaders, enhancing their advocacy on key issues. Programs include fellowships on Capitol Hill, networking opportunities, and educational initiatives that help veterans transition into influential roles in government, policy, and beyond. hillvets.org

Musicians on Call Veteran’s Bedside Program

Musicians on Call – Nashville, Tennessee

Hospitalized veterans face particular challenges, which is why Musicians On Call prioritizes delivering music to the VA community. MOC Bedside brings live music directly to veterans, their families and caregivers so they can access the healing power of music when they need it most. MOC volunteers have proudly performed for over 100,000 veterans, in person and virtually, in VA hospitals nationwide. musiciansoncall.org

Mobile Service Units (MSU) Serving Isolated Veterans in Mendocino and Lake Counties, CA

Nation’s Finest – Santa Rosa, California

Nation's Finest Mobile Service Unit (MSU) delivers essential services like case management and telehealth to veterans in rural and underserved areas, bridging gaps in access to VA resources. By bringing care directly to them, the MSU ensures veterans receive timely medical, mental health, and support services, fostering stability, community, and access to benefits and employment programs. nationsfinest.org

Stronghold Ambassador Program

Stronghold Food Pantry – Leavenworth, Kansas



Stronghold’s Ambassador Program leverages technology and innovation to deliver fresh and nonperishable groceries to military and veteran families worldwide. By activating Ambassadors globally, the traditional food pantry model is transformed into a movement for new service delivery. The program bridges cutting-edge solutions with genuine human connection, prioritizing compassion and integrity while fostering empowerment and a cycle of positivity for all. strongholdfoodpantry.org



Judges for the 2024 competition were:

Ms. Gina Allvin, Spouse of General David W. Allvin, Vice Chief of Staff of the United States Air Force

Ms. Kelly Facer, Sr. Vice President, Military Times, a Sightline Media Group Company

Mrs. Tammy Fisher, Trustee, Fisher House Foundation

Ms. Patty George, Spouse of General Randy A. George, Chief of Staff of the Army

Ms. Christine Grady, Spouse of Admiral Christopher W. Grady, Vice Chairman of the Joint Chiefs of Staff

Mrs. Kelly Hokanson, Spouse of General Daniel Hokanson, Chief of the National Guard Bureau

Ms. LyndaLee Lunday, Spouse of Admiral Kevin E. Lunday, Vice Commandant of the Coast Guard Ms. Ann Morrison, Spouse of LTG John B. Morrison, United States Army Chief of Staff G-6

Mrs. Lynne Pace, Trustee, Fisher House Foundation

Ms. Jennifer Saltzman, Spouse of General B. Chance Saltzman, Chief of Space Operations, United States Space Force

Mrs. Suzie Schwartz, Trustee, Fisher House Foundation

