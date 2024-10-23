Insight Investments Achieves Recertification of SOC 1 Type 2 for 9th Consecutive Year

COSTA MESA, Calif., Oct. 23, 2024 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Insight Investments, LLC , today announced that it has achieved its 9th consecutive completion and recertification of the Service Organization Control (SOC) 1 Type 2 audit.

The Insight Investments family of brands is dedicated to supporting all aspects of the technology lifecycle. The organizations certified under Insight Investments’ (SOC) 1 Type 2 audit include Insight Financial Services, Insight Equipment Finance, and Insight Material Handling.

The audit verifies that Insight’s Asset Management Online System (AMOS) continues to meet the SOC 1 Type 2 standards for financial reporting and security controls. AMOS is the industry’s best-in-class, all-in-one lease and asset management solution that enables customers to easily access, augment, and report on their lease and asset data. With AMOS, customers gain visibility into leased assets including entire IT portfolio value and metrics, upcoming maturities, and more. It integrates with other enterprise systems with flexible APIs and includes detailed reporting capabilities.

“For nearly a decade Insight has achieved this important certification confirming that we continue to meet the most current lease accounting standards,” said Scott Sullivan, Executive Vice President, North American Sales, Insight Investments, LLC. “Our team is firmly committed to helping customers get the most out of our services and operate as easily and efficiently as possible. Our asset management system is a great example of how we empower them with complete visibility and control over all their technology assets.”

The report, when combined with an understanding of the controls at user entities, is intended to assist auditors in planning the audit of user entities’ financial statements or user entities’ internal control over financial reporting and in assessing control risk for assertions in user entities’ financial statements that may be affected by controls at Insight Investments.

About SOC 1 Type 2

SOC 1 is an assessment performed under SSAE 16 in which a service auditor reports on controls at a service organization that may be relevant to a customer’s internal controls over financial reporting. The Type 2 report first requires completion of the Type 1 audit, which evaluates both internal physical and process controls of security systems. The Insight SOC 1 Type 1 audit confirmed that the AMOS System Reports comply with the FASB Lease Guidelines and ensure that data is consistent across its entire system. The Type 2 report verifies that the stated security and controls included in the Type 1 report have been successfully maintained. This provides Insight clients with confidence when responding to audits from outside accounting firms, as the data and reports are being generated and maintained in a SOC 1 audited system.

About Insight Investments, LLC

Based in Costa Mesa, California, Insight Investments, LLC helps companies worldwide better control their technology acquisition, leasing, and management requirements. Since 1987, the company has provided a wide array of solutions designed to fit specific customer needs including new and used equipment acquisition, custom leasing and financing, asset management, off-lease portfolio management, excess equipment disposal, and IT solutions for the modern data center.

