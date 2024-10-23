Upholding White Collar Crime Prevention and Prosecution: The Ryan Goodrich Case

October 23, 2024

SALT LAKE CITY—Ryan Goodrich, a former Utah-licensed title agent, has been sentenced to prison for criminal charges of defrauding real estate buyers, sellers, and lenders of over $9 million over a period of approximately two years. Goodrich was sentenced to two terms of 1-15 years in prison and ordered that he serve the two terms consecutive with each other, for a 30-year maximum combined term. Over $6.5 million in restitution is left owing to the 22 victims who were included in the investigation. The case was investigated and prosecuted by the Utah Attorney General’s Special Investigations Unit and Mortgage and Financial Fraud Division.

“The unconscionable crimes of Ryan Goodrich destroyed the reputations, financial stability, and dreams of over 20 hard-working Utahns. These victims trusted his promises to provide exceptional service, confidentiality, security, and professionalism. Instead, all they encountered was deceit, greed, losses and cover-ups,” said Utah Attorney General Sean D. Reyes.

“I’m proud of the dedicated professionals in my office who investigated and prosecuted this case and supported so many victims. Mr. Goodrich’s sentencing means his multi-million dollar rampage is over and he can’t hurt more victims for now. But, it’s important to remember that many survivors will never recover from the devastating effects of his actions. Preventing and prosecuting every type of White Collar crime in Utah was one of my foundational priorities when I came into office and will be until my very last day here.”

Goodrich pleaded guilty last August to Communications Fraud and Pattern of Unlawful Activity, both second-degree felonies. Goodrich defrauded victims by failing to pay off sellers’ mortgages at closing, taking buyers’ earnest money without relaying it to sellers, and otherwise diverting for unauthorized purposes real estate purchase funds that had been entrusted to his care as a fiduciary. Goodrich operated a now-closed title agency called Synergy Title, formerly located in Syracuse, Utah.

During sentencing, Second District Court Judge Ronald Russell noted the grave impacts of Goodrich’s acts on his victims’ lives, the position of trust that Goodrich betrayed as a licensed title agent and fiduciary, and the long-term, repetitive nature of the behavior. The judge also noted that the damage to victims was not just financial but profoundly emotional since it involved their homes. The title fraud case was prosecuted by Assistant Attorneys General Wayne D. Jones and Shawn Robinson, and was investigated by Special Agent McKelle Jordan of the Utah Attorney General’s Office.

Special Thanks:

Jessica Smith | Mortgage and Financial Fraud Unit Director

Wayne Jones | Assistant Attorney General

Shawn Robinson | Assistant Attorney General

McKelle Jordan | Special Agent

Tyson Downey | Special Agent

Rosemary Sage | Legal Assistant

Adriana Vallarta | Legal Assistant

Noora Chingaliyeva | Victim Coordinator