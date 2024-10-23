Saudi Surgeon Honored for Performing the World’s First Fully Robotic Heart Transplant

"Robotic Heart Surgery" at KFSHRC…A Leading and Accelerating Journey of Success





RIYADH, Saudi Arabia, Oct. 23, 2024 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- King Faisal Specialist Hospital & Research Centre (KFSHRC) continues to set itself apart by providing innovative specialized healthcare services, particularly through its robotic heart surgery program which has experienced accelerated success since its establishment in 2019. In its first year, the program performed 105 robotic heart surgeries, with the number rising to 400, culminating in its leadership in conducting the world’s first fully robotic heart transplant, a pioneering achievement that not only bolsters Saudi Arabia's standing in healthcare but also highlights KFSHRC’s ability to innovate medical practices that enhance treatment outcomes and patient experience.

As a Platinum Healthcare Sponsor at the Global Health Exhibition, KFSHRC showcases the transformative impact of its robotic heart surgery program, which applies the latest technologies and stands out as a unique offering in the Middle East. Globally, it ranks among the top five programs for complex robotic multi-valve heart surgeries.

During the inaugural day of the Global Health Exhibition, and in the presence of leading scientists and thought leaders in the healthcare field, the Research, Development, and Innovation Authority honored Professor Feras Khaliel, Head of Cardiac Surgery and Director of the Robotics and Minimally Invasive Surgery Program at KFSHRC, with the Health Research Excellence: Applied Innovation Award, in recognition for his exceptional contributions to advancing research, enhancing knowledge, and fostering innovation in healthcare.

The award also commemorates his successful completion of the world’s first robotic heart transplant on a 16-year-old patient suffering from end-stage (Class IV) heart failure. This achievement represents a turning point in heart transplant surgery practices, with a medical approach that relies on minimal surgical intervention, thereby reducing pain, shortening recovery times, and minimizing the risks of complications.

KFSHRC’s robotic heart surgery program has introduced innovative cardiac procedures, such as robotic multi-valve surgeries and robotic aortic valve replacement. Additionally, it has integrated cutting-edge technologies related to mechanical circulatory support (MCS) systems, including ventricular assist devices (VADs), which aid the heart in pumping blood. These devices serve as either a bridge to heart transplantation or a permanent solution for patients who are not eligible for transplants. This has resulted in significantly improved patient outcomes, with survival rates of up to 98%, recovery times reduced by 30%, and a reduction in blood transfusions, mechanical ventilation, and hospital stay by over 50% while cutting costs by 40% compared to traditional methods.

The program is renowned for performing robotic surgeries on a wide age range of patients, from 14 to 78 years old, and for its ability to handle complex, high-risk cases, including patients with severe obesity and those requiring repeat surgeries. Notably, the program excels in performing robotic surgeries on heart patients who have undergone three previous operations, a feat in which KFSHRC has surpassed its counterparts in American hospitals.

It is noteworthy that KFSHRC has been ranked first in the Middle East and Africa and 20th globally in the list of the world's top 250 Academic Medical Centres for the second consecutive year and recognized as the most valuable healthcare brand in the Kingdom and the Middle East, according to the 2024 Brand Finance rankings. Additionally, in the same year, it was ranked among the world's best 250 hospitals and included in the World's Best Smart Hospitals list for 2025 by Newsweek magazine.

A photo accompanying this announcement is available at https://www.globenewswire.com/NewsRoom/AttachmentNg/45b07798-6f6d-4153-9743-2450c981a010

