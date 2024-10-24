Captain Paul Watson’s Defense Argue Sentence Already Served As Judge Extends Detention

Paul Watson leaving court

Judge rules Watson must be detained until Justice Ministry’s decision on extradition

NUUK, GREENLAND, GREENLAND, October 24, 2024 / EINPresswire.com / -- The legal battle surrounding Captain Paul Watson , world-renowned marine conservationist, took another frustrating turn today as judge Lars-Christian Sinkbæk extended his remand by an additional three weeks, postponing his next hearing until November 13, 2024. The delay comes amid increasing global scrutiny and rising concerns over the fairness of the proceedings."Today we argued that the case is being expedited too slowly. The time Paul Watson has spent in detention since July is completely disproportionate, even if he had committed the acts he's accused of, which he has not. He has effectively already served the equivalent of a sentence.” - Finn Meinel, Paul Watson DefenseWatson, who has been detained since July 21, 2024, is fighting extradition to Japan over allegations stemming from a 2010 protest in the Antarctic against illegal Japanese whaling operations. The charges claim Watson injured a crew member during a non-lethal stink bomb protest, which his supporters argue is being blown out of proportion to silence his decades-long fight against whaling. While the video evidence of the incident was not able to be presented in Court today, Watson’s lawyer, Finn Meinel, was able to explain to the Judge the timeline of the events, how the case is political in nature and why keeping Watson detained under the circumstances, is a breach of his human rights.Despite growing international calls for his release, the prosecution was granted yet another extension today, with the Judge advising evidence cannot be considered until the Justice Ministry has made a decision on whether to proceed with extradition, blocking yet again critical defense evidence that Watson’s legal team insists would exonerate him.“There’s no surprises here, Japan gets what Japan wants. This is a criminal enterprise, and they’re just using the Danish judicial system to get their way. They want to go back to killing whales in the Southern Ocean Whale Sanctuary. They’re afraid we’re going to expose them.” – Captain Paul WatsonSupporters of Watson, including global environmental organizations and human rights advocates, are becoming increasingly vocal about the apparent lack of transparency and fairness in the proceedings. They argue that the charges are politically motivated and part of a broader attempt to stifle the environmental movement.“As Paul aptly states, ‘Justice delayed is justice denied,’ and the Danish government, acting on behalf of the Japanese government, is perpetuating an injustice for the world to witness and condemn.” – Omar Todd, CEO CPWFWatson’s arrest was based on an Interpol red notice issued by Japan, connected to his efforts to block illegal whaling operations in 2010 in the Antarctic Whale Sanctuary. His legal team continues to argue that the charges are designed to intimidate and deter activists from exposing the truth about Japan’s whaling activities, which were deemed illegal by the International Court of Justice. The case is expected to move to a criminal court, where evidence supporting Watson’s innocence can be presented, once the Danish Justice Ministry makes a decision whether to proceed with extradition.[The Greenlandic court case number is RIG-KS-1446/2024]

