Landmark Bancorp, Inc. Announces Conference Call to Discuss Third Quarter 2024 Earnings

Manhattan, KS, Oct. 23, 2024 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Landmark Bancorp, Inc. (Nasdaq: LARK) announced that it will release earnings for the third quarter of 2024 after the market closes on Wednesday, October 30, 2024. The Company will host a conference call to discuss these results on Thursday, October 31, 2024 at 10:00 am (CT). Investors may listen to the Company’s earnings call via telephone by dialing (833) 470-1428 and using access code 242414. Investors are encouraged to call the dial-in number at least 5 minutes prior to the scheduled start of the call.

A replay of the earnings call will be available through November 30, 2024, by dialing (866) 813-9403 and using access code 908094.



About Landmark

Landmark Bancorp, Inc., the holding company for Landmark National Bank, is listed on the NASDAQ Global Market under the symbol “LARK.” Headquartered in Manhattan, Kansas, Landmark National Bank is a community banking organization dedicated to providing quality financial and banking services. Landmark National Bank has 30 locations in 24 communities across Kansas: Manhattan (2), Auburn, Dodge City (2), Fort Scott (2), Garden City, Great Bend (2), Hoisington, Iola, Junction City, Kincaid, LaCrosse, Lawrence (2), Lenexa, Louisburg, Mound City, Osage City, Osawatomie, Overland Park, Paola, Pittsburg, Prairie Village, Topeka (2), Wamego and Wellsville, Kansas. Visit www.banklandmark.com for more information.

Contact:

Mark A. Herpich

Chief Financial Officer

(785) 565-2000

