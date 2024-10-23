Submit Release
News Search

There were 1,627 press releases posted in the last 24 hours and 401,236 in the last 365 days.

FFW Corporation Announces Earnings For The Quarter Ended September 30, 2024

WABASH, Ind., Oct. 23, 2024 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- FFW Corporation (the “Corporation”) (OTC PINK: FFWC) (10/22/2024 Close: $39.50), parent corporation of Crossroads Bank (the “Bank”), announced earnings for the quarter ended September 30, 2024.

For the three months ended September 30, 2024, the Corporation reported net income of $1,243,000 or $1.09 per common share compared to $978,000 or $0.87 per common share for the three months ended September 30, 2023. Net interest income for the three months ended September 30, 2024 was $3,782,000 compared to $3,645,000 for the three months ended September 30, 2023. The provision for credit losses was $0 for the three months ended September 30, 2024 and September 30, 2023. Total noninterest income was $1,280,000 for the three months ended September 30, 2024 compared to $928,000 for the three months ended September 30, 2023. Noninterest expense was $3,695,000 for the three months ended September 30, 2024 and $3,487,000 for the three months ended September 30, 2023.

The three months ended September 30, 2024 represented a return on average common equity of 9.89% compared to 8.87% for the three months ended September 30, 2023. The three months ended September 30, 2024 represented a return on average assets of 0.86% compared to 0.72% for the three months ended September 30, 2023.

The allowance for credit losses as a percentage of gross loans receivable was 1.30% at September 30, 2024 compared to 1.33% at June 30, 2024. Nonperforming assets were $4,101,000 at September 30, 2024 compared to $4,044,000 at June 30, 2024.

As of September 30, 2024, FFWC’s equity-to-assets ratio was 8.88% compared to 8.55% at June 30, 2024. Total assets at September 30, 2024 were $577,077,000 compared to $567,363,000 at June 30, 2024. Shareholders’ equity was $51,258,000 at September 30, 2024 compared to $48,515,000 at June 30, 2024. Crossroads Bank exceeds all applicable regulatory requirements to be considered “well capitalized.”

The Corporation has an active share repurchase program. During the quarter ended September 30, 2024, the Corporation repurchased 5,000 shares at an average price of $37.00. For more information regarding the share repurchase program, please contact Roger Cromer, President, at (260) 563-3185. The Corporation may suspend or discontinue repurchases at any time.

Forward Looking Statements

This press release may contain forward-looking statements within the meaning of the Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995. Forward-looking statements include expressions such as “expects,” “intends,” “believes,” and “should,” which are necessarily statements of belief as to the expected outcomes of future events. Actual results could materially differ from those presented. The Corporation's ability to predict future results involves a number of risks and uncertainties. The Corporation undertakes no obligation to release revisions to these forward-looking statements or reflect events or circumstances after the date of this release.

Crossroads Bank is a wholly owned subsidiary of FFW Corporation providing an extensive array of banking services and a wide range of investments and securities products through its main office in Wabash and six Indiana banking centers located in Columbia City, North Manchester, Peru, South Whitley, Syracuse and Warsaw. The Bank also provides leasing services at each of its banking centers. Insurance products are offered through an affiliated company, Insurance 1 Services, Inc. The Corporation’s stock is traded on the OTC Markets under the symbol “FFWC.” Our website address is www.crossroadsbanking.com. Crossroads Bank, Member FDIC.

 
FFW Corporation
Selected Financial Information
Consolidated Balance Sheet
  September 30 June 30
    2024     2024  
  Unaudited  
Assets    
Cash and due from financial institutions $ 8,477,488   $ 5,202,224  
Interest-bearing deposits in other financial institutions   10,156,245     11,717,782  
Cash and cash equivalents   18,633,733     16,920,006  
     
Securities available for sale   108,192,857     106,179,450  
Loans held for sale   363,350     559,830  
Loans receivable, net of allowance for credit losses of $5,510,149    
at September 30, 2024 and $5,564,436 at June 30, 2024   418,463,571     411,841,368  
Federal Home Loan Bank stock, at cost   1,289,700     1,289,700  
Accrued interest receivable   2,907,918     3,016,660  
Premises and equipment, net   7,525,378     7,614,589  
Mortgage servicing rights   1,086,587     1,086,587  
Cash surrender value of life insurance   12,833,570     12,725,890  
Goodwill   1,213,898     1,213,898  
Repossessed Assets   -     1,250  
Other assets   4,566,693     4,913,693  
Total assets $ 577,077,255   $ 567,362,921  
     
Liabilities and shareholders' equity    
Deposits    
Noninterest-bearing $ 52,613,542   $ 47,530,618  
Interest-bearing   468,595,054     466,891,628  
Total deposits   521,208,596     514,422,246  
     
Accrued expenses and other liabilities   4,610,951     4,425,736  
Total liabilities   525,819,547     518,847,982  
     
Shareholders' equity    
Common stock, $.01 par; 2,000,000 shares authorized;    
Issued: 1,836,328; outstanding: 1,134,993 at September 30, 2024 and 1,126,243 at June 30, 2024   18,363     18,363  
Additional paid-in capital   10,075,911     10,266,257  
Retained earnings   62,595,607     61,694,919  
Accumulated other comprehensive income (loss)   (8,823,802 )   (10,795,929 )
Treasury stock, at cost: 701,335 at September 30, 2024 and    
710,085 at June 30, 2024   (12,608,371 )   (12,668,671 )
Total shareholders' equity   51,257,708     48,514,939  
     
Total liabilities and shareholders' equity $ 577,077,255   $ 567,362,921  


 
FFW Corporation
Selected Financial Information
Consolidated Statement of Income
  Three Months Ended September 30
    2024     2023  
  Unaudited Unaudited
Interest and dividend income:    
Loans, including fees $ 5,731,067   $ 5,031,751  
Taxable securities   537,550     489,120  
Tax exempt securities   405,837     423,619  
Other   194,422     57,374  
Total interest and dividend income   6,868,876     6,001,864  
     
Interest expense:    
Deposits   3,087,331     2,331,850  
Borrowings   -     25,329  
Total interest expense   3,087,331     2,357,179  
     
Net interest income   3,781,545     3,644,685  
     
Credit loss expense   -     -  
     
Net interest income after credit loss expense   3,781,545     3,644,685  
     
Noninterest income:    
Net gains on sales of loans   98,012     21,114  
Net gains (losses) on sales of REO   (684 )   (37,006 )
Commission income   484,080     335,449  
Service charges and fees   256,532     245,534  
Earnings on life insurance   107,679     80,869  
Other   334,874     282,309  
Total noninterest income   1,280,493     928,269  
     
Noninterest expense:    
Salaries and benefits   2,041,613     1,914,196  
Occupancy and equipment   322,074     317,241  
Professional   142,751     121,654  
Marketing   90,441     81,576  
Deposit insurance premium   87,261     67,000  
Regulatory assessment   7,713     10,345  
Correspondent bank charges   22,499     23,941  
Data processing   468,590     450,967  
Printing, postage and supplies   72,208     67,700  
Expense on life insurance   34,542     22,796  
Contribution expense   9,501     9,709  
Expense on REO   -     5,822  
Other   396,231     394,473  
Total noninterest expense   3,695,424     3,487,420  
     
Income before income taxes   1,366,614     1,085,534  
     
Income tax expense   123,928     107,874  
     
Net income $ 1,242,686   $ 977,660  


 
FFW Corporation
Selected Financial Information
Key Balances and Ratios
    Three Months Ended September 30
      2024     2023  
    Unaudited Unaudited
Per common share data:    
Earnings $ 1.09   $ 0.87  
Diluted earnings $ 1.09   $ 0.87  
Dividends paid $ 0.30   $ 0.29  
Average shares issued and outstanding   1,139,782     1,126,628  
Shares outstanding end of period   1,134,993     1,126,607  
       
Supplemental data:    
Net interest margin **   2.70 %   2.75 %
Return on average assets ***   0.86 %   0.72 %
Return on average common equity ***   9.89 %   8.87 %
       
    September 30 June 30
      2024     2024  
Nonperforming assets * $ 4,100,677   $ 4,044,082  
Repossessed assets $ 0   $ 1,250  
       
* Includes non-accruing loans, accruing loans delinquent more than 90 days and repossessed assets
** Yields reflected have not been computed on a tax equivalent basis  
*** Annualized    
       

FOR MORE INFORMATION Contact: Roger Cromer, President, at (260) 563-3185


Legal Disclaimer:

EIN Presswire provides this news content "as is" without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the author above.

You just read:

FFW Corporation Announces Earnings For The Quarter Ended September 30, 2024

Distribution channels: Business & Economy ...


EIN Presswire's priority is author transparency. We do our best to weed out false and misleading content. The content above is the sole responsibility of the author who makes it available. If you have any complaints, kindly contact the author above.

We use cookies for analytics, personalized content and ads. By continuing to browse this site, you agree to this use. Learn more