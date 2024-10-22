TreeHouse Foods Announces Expansion of Voluntary Recall to Include All Waffle and Pancake Products Due to the Potential for Listeria monocytogenes Contamination

|Label
|Product Description
|Retail UPC
|Best By Dates
|365 ORGANIC
|365 Everyday 9oz Organic Homestyle Mini Waffles
|099482436995
|OCT 01 2024 to OCT 11 2025
|
|365 Everyday Organic 7.4oz Organic Blueberry Waffles
|099482436971
|OCT 01 2024 to OCT 11 2025
|
|365 Everyday Organic 7.4oz Organic Homestyle Waffles
|099482436964
|OCT 01 2024 to OCT 11 2025
|
|365 Everyday Organic 7.4oz Organic Multigrain Waffles
|099482442828
|OCT 01 2024 to OCT 11 2025
|
|365 Organic 9oz Organic Blueberry Mini Waffles
|099482437008
|OCT 01 2024 to OCT 11 2025
|ALWAYS SAVE
|Always Save 11oz Buttermilk Pancakes
|070038644071
|OCT 01 2024 to OCT 11 2025
|
|Always Save 9.9oz Homestyle Waffles
|070038608752
|OCT 01 2024 to OCT 11 2025
|BEST CHOICE
|Best Choice 12.3oz Blueberry Waffles
|070038356851
|OCT 01 2024 to OCT 11 2025
|
|Best Choice 12.3oz Buttermilk Waffles
|070038356837
|OCT 01 2024 to OCT 11 2025
|
|Best Choice 12.3oz Chocolate Chip Waffles
|070038596790
|OCT 01 2024 to OCT 11 2025
|
|Best Choice 12.3oz Multigrain Waffles
|070038622116
|OCT 01 2024 to OCT 11 2025
|
|Best Choice 12.3oz Original Waffles
|070038362852
|OCT 01 2024 to OCT 11 2025
|
|Best Choice 13.75oz Belgian Waffles
|070038644019
|OCT 01 2024 to OCT 11 2025
|
|Best Choice 16.5oz Buttermilk Pancakes
|070038592716
|OCT 01 2024 to OCT 11 2025
|
|Best Choice 29.6oz Buttermilk Waffles
|070038632818
|OCT 01 2024 to OCT 11 2025
|
|Best Choice 29.6oz Homestyle Waffles
|070038632801
|OCT 01 2024 to OCT 11 2025
|BETTERGOODS
|Bettergoods 10.72oz Blueberry Protein Waffles
|194346252756
|OCT 01 2024 to OCT 11 2025
|
|Bettergoods 10.72oz Chocolate Chip Protein Waffles
|194346252763
|OCT 01 2024 to OCT 11 2025
|
|Bettergoods 13.4oz Vanilla Protein Buttermilk Waffles
|194346252749
|OCT 01 2024 to OCT 11 2025
|BREAKFAST BEST
|Breakfast Best 12.3oz Blueberry Waffles
|4061464782273
|OCT 01 2024 to OCT 11 2025
|
|Breakfast Best 12.3oz Chocolate Chip Waffles
|4061464785205
|OCT 01 2024 to OCT 11 2025
|
|Breakfast Best 12.3oz Homestyle Waffles
|041498194468
|OCT 01 2024 to OCT 11 2025
|
|Breakfast Best 12.3oz Pumpkin Cinnamon Waffles
|4061463257208
|OCT 01 2024 to OCT 11 2025
|
|Breakfast Best 33oz Buttermilk Pancakes
|4099100329315
|OCT 01 2024 to OCT 11 2025
|
|Breakfast Best 8oz Homestyle Plant Based Waffles
|4061459885750
|OCT 01 2024 to OCT 11 2025
|BROOKSHIRE'S
|Brookshire's 16.5oz Buttermilk Pancakes
|092825096672
|OCT 01 2024 to OCT 11 2025
|
|Brookshire's 33oz Buttermilk Pancakes
|092825096740
|OCT 01 2024 to OCT 11 2025
|CENTRAL MARKET
|Central Market 11.3oz Gluten Free Buckwheat Blueberry Waffles
|41220708390
|OCT 01 2024 to OCT 11 2025
|CLOVER VALLEY
|Clover Valley 12.3oz Buttermilk Waffles
|686151403404
|OCT 01 2024 to OCT 11 2025
|
|Clover Valley 12.3oz Homestyle Waffles
|686151403398
|OCT 01 2024 to OCT 11 2025
|CULINARY TOURS
|Culinary Tours 13.75oz Mixed Berry Belgian Waffles
|11225148569
|OCT 01 2024 to OCT 11 2025
|
|Culinary Tours 13.75oz Original Belgian Waffles
|011225148552
|OCT 01 2024 to OCT 11 2025
|ESSENTIALS
|Essential 9.9oz Homestyle Waffles
|607880101874
|OCT 01 2024 to OCT 11 2025
|FOOD LION
|Food Lion 12.3oz Blueberry Waffles
|035826091444
|OCT 01 2024 to OCT 11 2025
|
|Food Lion 12.3oz Buttermilk Waffles
|035826091468
|OCT 01 2024 to OCT 11 2025
|
|Food Lion 12.3oz Homestyle Waffles
|035826091451
|OCT 01 2024 to OCT 11 2025
|
|Food Lion 29.6oz Buttermilk Waffles
|035826091499
|OCT 01 2024 to OCT 11 2025
|
|Food Lion 29.6oz Homestyle Waffles
|035826091505
|OCT 01 2024 to OCT 11 2025
|FOODHOLD
|Foodhold 11.3oz Gluten Free Homestyle Waffles
|688267562761
|OCT 01 2024 to OCT 11 2025
|
|Foodhold 11.3oz Gluten Free Blueberry Waffles
|688267562754
|OCT 01 2024 to OCT 11 2025
|
|Foodhold 12.3oz Blueberry Waffles
|688267073946
|OCT 01 2024 to OCT 11 2025
|
|Foodhold 12.3oz Buttermilk Waffles
|688267073960
|OCT 01 2024 to OCT 11 2025
|
|Foodhold 12.3oz Chocolate Chip Waffles
|688267073984
|OCT 01 2024 to OCT 11 2025
|
|Foodhold 12.3oz Homestyle Waffles
|688267073922
|OCT 01 2024 to OCT 11 2025
|
|Foodhold 12.3oz Multigrain Waffles
|688267081958
|OCT 01 2024 to OCT 11 2025
|
|Foodhold 29.6oz Blueberry Waffles
|688267150012
|OCT 01 2024 to OCT 11 2025
|
|Foodhold 29.6oz Buttermilk Waffles
|688267002496
|OCT 01 2024 to OCT 11 2025
|
|Foodhold 29.6oz Chocolate Chip Waffles
|688267150029
|OCT 01 2024 to OCT 11 2025
|
|Foodhold 29.6oz Homestyle Waffles
|688267006340
|OCT 01 2024 to OCT 11 2025
|FULL CIRCLE
|Full Circle 11.3oz Gluten Free Blueberry Waffles
|036800486980
|OCT 01 2024 to OCT 11 2025
|
|Full Circle 11.3oz Homestyle Gluten Free Waffles
|036800486997
|OCT 01 2024 to OCT 11 2025
|GIANT EAGLE
|Giant Eagle 11.3oz Gluten Free Blueberry Waffles
|030034944940
|OCT 01 2024 to OCT 11 2025
|
|Giant Eagle 11.3oz Gluten Free Homestyle Waffles
|030034944933
|OCT 01 2024 to OCT 11 2025
|
|Giant Eagle 12.3oz Blueberry Waffles
|030034011642
|OCT 01 2024 to OCT 11 2025
|
|Giant Eagle 12.3oz Buttermilk Waffles
|030034011635
|OCT 01 2024 to OCT 11 2025
|
|Giant Eagle 12.3oz Homestyle Waffles
|030034011604
|OCT 01 2024 to OCT 11 2025
|
|Giant Eagle 13.75oz Original Belgian Waffles
|030034011680
|OCT 01 2024 to OCT 11 2025
|
|Giant Eagle 16.5oz Blueberry Pancakes
|030034011673
|OCT 01 2024 to OCT 11 2025
|
|Giant Eagle 16.5oz Buttermilk Pancakes
|030034011666
|OCT 01 2024 to OCT 11 2025
|
|Giant Eagle 29.6oz Buttermilk Waffles
|030034038076
|OCT 01 2024 to OCT 11 2025
|
|Giant Eagle 29.6oz Homestyle Waffles
|030034011628
|OCT 01 2024 to OCT 11 2025
|
|Giant Eagle 33oz Buttermilk Bag Pancakes
|030034071332
|OCT 01 2024 to OCT 11 2025
|
|Giant Eagle 9oz Mini Homestyle Waffles
|030034088347
|OCT 01 2024 to OCT 11 2025
|GOOD & GATHER
|Good and Gather 10.7oz Buttermilk Vanilla Waffles
|085239157961
|OCT 01 2024 to OCT 11 2025
|
|Good and Gather 11.3oz Gluten Free Homestyle Waffles
|085239157954
|OCT 01 2024 to OCT 11 2025
|
|Good and Gather 12.3oz Blueberry Waffles
|085239157923
|OCT 01 2024 to OCT 11 2025
|
|Good and Gather 12.3oz Buttermilk Waffles
|085239157916
|OCT 01 2024 to OCT 11 2025
|
|Good and Gather 12.3oz Homestyle Waffles
|085239157909
|OCT 01 2024 to OCT 11 2025
|
|Good and Gather 13.75oz Belgian Waffles
|085239157947
|OCT 01 2024 to OCT 11 2025
|
|Good and Gather 9oz Organic Blueberry Mini Waffles
|085239343012
|OCT 01 2024 to OCT 11 2025
|
|Good and Gather 9oz Organic Homestyle Mini Waffles
|085239343029
|OCT 01 2024 to OCT 11 2025
|GORDON FOOD SERVICE
|Gordon Foodservice 74oz Homestyle Waffles
|093901894793
|OCT 01 2024 to OCT 11 2025
|GREAT VALUE
|Great Value 12.3oz Buttermilk Waffles
|078742088587
|OCT 01 2024 to OCT 11 2025
|
|Great Value 12.3oz Homestyle Waffles
|078742088532
|OCT 01 2024 to OCT 11 2025
|GREENWISE
|Greenwise 7.4oz Organic Multigrain Waffles
|041415209541
|OCT 01 2024 to OCT 11 2025
|HANNAFORD
|Hannaford 12.3oz Blueberry Waffles
|041268196289
|OCT 01 2024 to OCT 11 2025
|
|Hannaford 12.3oz Chocolate Chip Waffles
|041268196326
|OCT 01 2024 to OCT 11 2025
|
|Hannaford 12.3oz Homestyle Waffles
|041268196296
|OCT 01 2024 to OCT 11 2025
|
|Hannaford 12.3oz Multigrain Waffles
|041268196319
|OCT 01 2024 to OCT 11 2025
|
|Hannaford 12.3oz Reduced Fat Buttermilk Waffles
|041268196302
|OCT 01 2024 to OCT 11 2025
|HARRIS TEETER
|Harris Teeter 12.3oz Blueberry Waffles
|072036726483
|OCT 01 2024 to OCT 11 2025
|
|Harris Teeter 12.3oz Buttermilk Waffles
|072036726476
|OCT 01 2024 to OCT 11 2025
|
|Harris Teeter 12.3oz Homestyle Waffles
|072036726469
|OCT 01 2024 to OCT 11 2025
|
|Harris Teeter 12.3oz Multigrain Waffles
|072036726490
|OCT 01 2024 to OCT 11 2025
|
|Harris Teeter 16.5oz Buttermilk Pancakes
|072036740694
|OCT 01 2024 to OCT 11 2025
|
|Harris Teeter 29.6oz Blueberry Waffles
|072036736444
|OCT 01 2024 to OCT 11 2025
|
|Harris Teeter 29.6oz Homestyle Waffles
|072036726513
|OCT 01 2024 to OCT 11 2025
|H-E-B
|HEB 8.25oz Organic Whole Wheat Flax Waffles
|041220708338
|OCT 01 2024 to OCT 11 2025
|
|HEB 8.25oz Organic Homestyle Waffles
|041220708307
|OCT 01 2024 to OCT 11 2025
|
|HEB 9oz Organic Apple Cinnamon Mini Waffles
|041220708376
|OCT 01 2024 to OCT 11 2025
|
|HEB 9oz Organic Homestyle Mini Waffles
|041220708413
|OCT 01 2024 to OCT 11 2025
|H-E-B HIGHER HARVEST
|HEB Higher Harvest 10.72oz Blueberry Waffles
|041220708093
|OCT 01 2024 to OCT 11 2025
|
|HEB Higher Harvest 10.72oz Original Protein Waffles
|041220013685
|OCT 01 2024 to OCT 11 2025
|
|HEB Higher Harvest 11.3oz Gluten Free Blueberry Buckwheat Waffles
|041220708390
|OCT 01 2024 to OCT 11 2025
|KODIAK CAKES
|Kodiak Cakes 10.72oz Chocolate Chip Waffles
|705599013201
|OCT 01 2024 to APR 11 2026
|
|Kodiak Cakes 10.72oz Dark Chocolate Waffles
|705599012709
|OCT 01 2024 to APR 11 2026
|
|Kodiak Cakes 13.4oz Vanilla Buttermilk Waffles
|705599012211
|OCT 01 2024 to APR 11 2026
|
|Kodiak Cakes 14.8oz Blueberry Belgian Waffles
|705599014826
|OCT 01 2024 to APR 11 2026
|
|Kodiak Cakes 14.8oz Chocolate Chip Belgian Waffles
|705599015137
|OCT 01 2024 to APR 11 2026
|
|Kodiak Cakes 14.8oz Vanilla Buttermilk Belgian Waffles
|705599014802
|OCT 01 2024 to APR 11 2026
|
|Kodiak Cakes 9.88oz Cinnamon Mini Waffles
|705599017162
|OCT 01 2024 to APR 11 2026
|
|Kodiak Cakes 9.88oz Original Mini Waffles
|705599017148
|OCT 01 2024 to APR 11 2026
|KROGER
|Kroger 16.5oz Buttermilk Pancakes
|011110874306
|OCT 01 2024 to OCT 11 2025
|
|Kroger 16.5oz Original Pancakes
|011110811769
|OCT 01 2024 to OCT 11 2025
|
|Kroger 33oz Buttermilk Pancakes
|011110786357
|OCT 01 2024 to OCT 11 2025
|KRUSTEAZ
|Krusteaz 16.5oz Buttermilk Pancakes
|686151200102
|OCT 01 2024 to OCT 11 2025
|
|Krusteaz 3.44LB Original Belgian Waffles
|686151903331
|OCT 01 2024 to OCT 11 2025
|NATURE'S BASKET
|Natures Basket 7.41oz Organic Homestyle Waffles
|030034944483
|OCT 01 2024 to OCT 11 2025
|NATURES PATH ORGANIC
|Nature's Path 7.4oz Organic Buckwheat Wildberry Waffles
|058449590583
|OCT 01 2024 to OCT 11 2025
|
|Natures Path 7.4oz Organic Chia Waffles
|058449590729
|OCT 01 2024 to OCT 11 2025
|
|Nature's Path 7.4oz Organic Dark Chocolate Chip Waffles
|058449167013
|OCT 01 2024 to OCT 11 2025
|
|Nature's Path 7.4oz Organic Homestyle Waffles
|058449590545
|OCT 01 2024 to OCT 11 2025
|
|Nature's Path 7.4oz Organic Pumpkin Spice Waffles
|058449590774
|OCT 01 2024 to OCT 11 2025
|
|Natures Path Organic 7.4oz Flaxseed Waffles
|058449590569
|OCT 01 2024 to OCT 11 2025
|NATURE'S PROMISE
|Nature's Promise 7.4oz Organic Blueberry Waffles
|688267058448
|OCT 01 2024 to OCT 11 2025
|
|Nature's Promise 7.4oz Organic Gluten Free Homestyle Waffles
|688267058431
|OCT 01 2024 to OCT 11 2025
|
|Natures Promise 7.4oz Organic Multigrain Waffles
|688267188497
|OCT 01 2024 to OCT 11 2025
|O ORGANICS
|O Organics 7.4oz Organic Blueberry Waffles
|079893801162
|OCT 01 2024 to OCT 11 2025
|
|O Organics 7.4oz Organic Homestyle Waffles
|079893801155
|OCT 01 2024 to OCT 11 2025
|PICS BY PRICE CHOPPER
|Price Chopper 12.3oz Blueberry Waffles
|041735157522
|OCT 01 2024 to OCT 11 2025
|
|Price Chopper 12.3oz Buttermilk Waffles
|041735157515
|OCT 01 2024 to OCT 11 2025
|
|Price Chopper 12.3oz Chocolate Chip Waffles
|041735157133
|OCT 01 2024 to OCT 11 2025
|
|Price Chopper 12.3oz Homestyle Waffles
|041735157508
|OCT 01 2024 to OCT 11 2025
|
|Price Chopper 16.5oz Buttermilk Pancakes
|041735157393
|OCT 01 2024 to OCT 11 2025
|
|Price Chopper 16.5oz Homestyle Pancakes
|041735157386
|OCT 01 2024 to OCT 11 2025
|
|Price Chopper 29.6oz Blueberry Waffles
|041735089656
|OCT 01 2024 to OCT 11 2025
|
|Price Chopper 29.6oz Buttermilk Waffles
|041735064905
|OCT 01 2024 to OCT 11 2025
|
|Price Chopper 29.6oz Homestyle Waffles
|041735064912
|OCT 01 2024 to OCT 11 2025
|
|Price Chopper 9oz Mini Homestyle Waffles
|041735010445
|OCT 01 2024 to OCT 11 2025
|PRIVATE SELECTION
|Private Selection 13.75oz Belgian Waffles
|011110893994
|OCT 01 2024 to OCT 11 2025
|PUBLIX
|Publix 12.3oz Buttermilk Waffles
|641415001543
|OCT 01 2024 to OCT 11 2025
|
|Publix 12.3oz Homestyle Waffles
|641415000546
|OCT 01 2024 to OCT 11 2025
|
|Publix 13.75oz Belgian Waffles
|041415204546
|OCT 01 2024 to OCT 11 2025
|
|Publix 29.6oz Buttermilk Waffles
|041415009547
|OCT 01 2024 to OCT 11 2025
|SCHNUCKS
|Schnucks 12.3oz Blueberry Waffles
|041318101072
|OCT 01 2024 to OCT 11 2025
|
|Schnucks 12.3oz Buttermilk Waffles
|041318101027
|OCT 01 2024 to OCT 11 2025
|
|Schnucks 12.3oz Chocolate Chip Waffles
|041318100518
|OCT 01 2024 to OCT 11 2025
|
|Schnucks 12.3oz Homestyle Waffles
|041318101010
|OCT 01 2024 to OCT 11 2025
|
|Schnucks 16.5oz Buttermilk Pancakes
|041318100570
|OCT 01 2024 to OCT 11 2025
|
|Schnucks 33oz Buttermilk Bag Pancakes
|041318100020
|OCT 01 2024 to OCT 11 2025
|SE GROCERS
|SE Grocers 12.3oz Blueberry Waffles
|038259117118
|OCT 01 2024 to OCT 11 2025
|
|SE Grocers 12.3oz Buttermilk Waffles
|038259117101
|OCT 01 2024 to OCT 11 2025
|
|SE Grocers 12.3oz Chocolate Chip Waffles
|038259145067
|OCT 01 2024 to OCT 11 2025
|
|SE Grocers 12.3oz Homestyle Waffles
|038259117132
|OCT 01 2024 to OCT 11 2025
|
|SE Grocers 13.75oz Original Belgian Waffles
|038259117163
|OCT 01 2024 to OCT 11 2025
|
|SE Grocers 16.5oz Buttermilk Pancakes
|038259117187
|OCT 01 2024 to OCT 11 2025
|
|SE Grocers 16.5oz Homestyle Pancakes
|038259117194
|OCT 01 2024 to OCT 11 2025
|
|SE Grocers 29.6oz Buttermilk Waffles
|038259117125
|OCT 01 2024 to OCT 11 2025
|
|SE Grocers 29.6oz Homestyle Waffles
|038259117149
|OCT 01 2024 to OCT 11 2025
|
|SE Grocers 33oz Buttermilk Pancakes
|038259117170
|OCT 01 2024 to OCT 11 2025
|
|SE Grocers 7.4oz Organic Multigrain Waffles
|607880200867
|OCT 01 2024 to OCT 11 2025
|SIGNATURE SELECT
|Signature Select 16.5oz Buttermilk Pancakes
|021130495757
|OCT 01 2024 to OCT 11 2025
|
|Signature Select 33oz Buttermilk Pancakes
|021130495740
|OCT 01 2024 to OCT 11 2025
|SIMPLE TRUTH
|Simple Truth 10.72oz Protein Blueberry Waffles
|011110108142
|OCT 01 2024 to OCT 11 2025
|
|Simple Truth 11.3oz Gluten Free Blueberry Waffles
|011110105509
|OCT 01 2024 to OCT 11 2025
|
|Simple Truth 11.3oz Gluten Free Homestyle Waffles
|011110105493
|OCT 01 2024 to OCT 11 2025
|
|Simple Truth 13.4oz Protein Vanilla Buttermilk Waffles
|011110108135
|OCT 01 2024 to OCT 11 2025
|SIMPLE TRUTH ORGANIC
|Simple Truth 7.4oz Organic Blueberry Waffles
|011110012883
|OCT 01 2024 to OCT 11 2025
|
|Simple Truth 7.4oz Organic Homestyle Waffles
|011110012302
|OCT 01 2024 to OCT 11 2025
|
|Simple Truth Organic 19.75oz Homestyle Waffles
|011110138293
|OCT 01 2024 to OCT 11 2025
|TOPS
|Tops 12.3oz Blueberry Waffles
|070784056043
|OCT 01 2024 to OCT 11 2025
|
|Tops 12.3oz Buttermilk Waffles
|070784056050
|OCT 01 2024 to OCT 11 2025
|
|Tops 12.3oz Chocolate Chip Waffles
|070784056067
|OCT 01 2024 to OCT 11 2025
|
|Tops 12.3oz Homestyle Waffles
|070784056012
|OCT 01 2024 to OCT 11 2025
|
|Tops 16.5oz Buttermilk Pancakes
|070784056340
|OCT 01 2024 to OCT 11 2025
|TRADER JOE'S
|Trader Joe's 11oz Blueberry Waffles
|000000201063
|OCT 01 2024 to OCT 11 2025
|
|Trader Joe's 11oz Gluten Free Toaster Waffles
|000000199674
|OCT 01 2024 to OCT 11 2025
|
|Trader Joe's 9.9oz Pumpkin Waffles
|000000517263
|OCT 01 2024 to OCT 11 2025
|WEGMANS
|Wegmans 11.3oz Gluten Free Blueberry Waffles
|077890519653
|OCT 01 2024 to OCT 11 2025
|
|Wegmans 11.3oz Gluten Free Homestyle Waffles
|077890519622
|OCT 01 2024 to OCT 11 2025
|
|Wegmans 13.75oz Belgian Waffles
|077890550342
|OCT 01 2024 to OCT 11 2025
|
|Wegmans 13.75oz Cinnamon Belgian Waffles
|077890550014
|OCT 01 2024 to OCT 11 2025
|
|Wegmans 16.5oz Blueberry Pancakes
|077890481387
|OCT 01 2024 to OCT 11 2025
|
|Wegmans 16.5oz Buttermilk Pancakes
|077890481356
|OCT 01 2024 to OCT 11 2025
|
|Wegmans 3.7lb Organic Homestyle Waffles
|077890481394
|OCT 01 2024 to OCT 11 2025
|
|Wegmans 7.4oz Organic Blueberry Waffles
|077890481417
|OCT 01 2024 to OCT 11 2025
|
|Wegmans 7.4oz Organic Flax Seed Waffles
|077890481424
|OCT 01 2024 to OCT 11 2025
|
|Wegmans 7.4oz Organic Homestyle Waffles
|077890481400
|OCT 01 2024 to OCT 11 2025
|
|Wegmans 7.4oz Organic Multigrain Waffles
|077890481431
|OCT 01 2024 to OCT 11 2025
|
|Wegmans 9oz Organic Mini Homestyle Waffles
|077890481448
|OCT 01 2024 to OCT 11 2025
|
|Wegmens 8.25oz Organic Flaxseed Waffles
|077890577059
|OCT 01 2024 to OCT 11 2025
|WILD HARVEST
|Wild Harvest 11.3oz Gluten Free Blueberry Waffles
|711535515173
|OCT 01 2024 to OCT 11 2025
|
|Wild Harvest 11.3oz Gluten Free Homestyle Waffles
|711535515180
|OCT 01 2024 to OCT 11 2025
|YELLOH
|Yelloh 16.5oz Blueberry Pancakes
|810038684680
|OCT 01 2024 to OCT 11 2025
|
|Yelloh 16.5oz Buttermilk Pancakes
|810038684697
|OCT 01 2024 to OCT 11 2025
|
|Yelloh 19.75oz Homestyle Waffles
|810038681535
|OCT 01 2024 to OCT 11 2025
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
EIN Presswire provides this news content "as is" without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability
for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this
article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the author above.