- THE SPIRIT OF INDEPENDENCE AWARDS - BOM - BREAKOUT MUSIC, MOVIES, AND MEDIA AWARDS SET FOR DECEMBER 7th, 2024

BreakOut Music, Movies & Media

LOS ANGELES, CA, UNITED STATES, October 23, 2024 /EINPresswire.com/ -- BOM’s Beverly Hills Spirit of Independence Awards Show - on December 7, 2024, at West Hollywood’s Legendary London Hotel. The perfect venue for one of music and film’s biggest nights, which is down the street from the famous Whiskey-A-Go-Go, on the Sunset Strip. The Gala will be honoring the legendary Dewey Hughes (12x Emmy Award winner and film producer), hosted by “the funniest female comedian working today,” Cory Kahaney (The Late Show with Stephen Colbert, NBC’s Last Comic Standing, America’s Got Talent). It promises to be a groundbreaking night of music, movies, and media, with outstanding entertainment and megastars.

Dewey Hughes, a trailblazer in both radio and television, will be recognized for his Lifetime achievement with The BOM Spirit of Independence Award. Hughes revolutionized the airwaves by giving a voice to the underrepresented and breaking barriers during the cultural transformation of the 1960s and 1970s. As the manager and co-producer for the legendary Petey Greene, Hughes helped shape media history through the iconic shows “Rap with Petey Greene”, and “Petey Greene’s Washington”, (1976-1982). Dewey’s work not only entertained but confronted societal issues head-on, paving the way for the modern media landscape.

Throughout Hughe’s illustrious career, he is blending creativity with cultural relevance. His Emmy wins are a testament to his role in shaping content that resonated with audiences and pushed the boundaries of independent broadcasting. Hughes legacy lives on in the countless independent creators and media innovators that he continues to inspire.

The BOM Red-Carpet event will shine a spotlight on outstanding independent work in film, music, comedy, and more. The nights festivities include The London Hotel’s high-tech screening room for the winners of the BreakOut Music Film Festival. Categories will have their work showcased on the big screen as well BOM PIC TV (BOM’s Global Streaming Platform.) BOM Co-CEO Miriam Bavly says, “Through this evening and other activities, we plan to bring attention to how much talent is getting missed. We need to find a way to not lose the brilliant artists who don’t have the marketing prowess and funding to get their remarkable work in front of people.”

The success of BOM has been astounding. BreakOut Music, Movies, and Media films have been seen on Netflix, Amazon, TUBI, and their own streaming platform, BOM PIC Global TV. BOM has written, produced and directed 3 very successful holiday themed films in the last four years; “The App That Stole Christmas”, “The Microchip That Ruined Halloween”, and “The Drone That Saved Christmas.” BOM also represents independent Billboard artists with marketing, production, and touring.

For this festival, nominees are from all over the world, who have engaged and submitted their films to BOM’s streaming platform. The exclusive event will bring together like minded filmmakers and musicians to celebrate their current projects and gain insight into current trends in the film and music industry. If you are interested in being part of the evening, please visit BOMfilmfestival.com or breakoutmusic.com.

###

Please contact me for media passes and celebrity red carpet access.

Media and Celebrity Inquiries:

Jodi Jackson

JJ Entertainment

323-356-0797

Joddith@aol.com

Legal Disclaimer:

EIN Presswire provides this news content "as is" without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the author above.