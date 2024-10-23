Assistance from the OSCE Presence in Albania helps enhance informant management for Albanian law enforcement bodies

From 21 to 23 October 2024, the OSCE Presence in Albania conducted a comprehensive three-day training course focused on Informant Management, specifically designed for the Albanian State Police Informant Management Unit. This initiative also welcomed participation from representatives of the National Bureau of Investigation and the Police Oversight Agency.

The training was developed in collaboration with the National Police of the Kingdom of the Netherlands and the International Criminal Investigation Training Assistance Program (ICITAP) from the US Department of Justice.

The training program encompassed a range of critical topics, including the selection, management, and handling of informants, as well as best practices for conducting successful operations and engaging in joint international investigations.

This significant event is part of the OSCE Presence in Albania’s ongoing project, “Supporting Albanian law enforcement agencies to efficiently fight serious crimes and organized crime and to improve regional cooperation Phase V.”

This initiative aims to bolster the capabilities of Albanian law enforcement in combating both national and transnational organized crime and serious offenses. By aligning with international best practices, the project seeks to enhance cooperation with regional and international partners, ultimately contributing to a safer and more secure environment for all.