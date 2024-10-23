OSCE Presence in Albania organizes 10th annual Media Development Forum

Representatives from local media, public institutions, academics, and civil society gathered at the OSCE Presence in Albania's 10th annual Media Development Forum, a key event focused on the future of media freedom and integrity in the country.

Ambassador Michel Tarran, Head of the OSCE Presence in Albania, opened the forum with a commitment to fostering a structured dialogue between Albania’s institutions and its media sector. He said: “Building on last year’s discussions, the OSCE Presence is willing and remains committed to supporting the structured dialogue between Albania’s institutions and its media sector. For this purpose, we avail not only the resources we have at disposal at the OSCE Presence in Albania but also from the broader set of OSCE institutions that are specialized in democratization and media affairs. We believe that this dialogue will foster a more collaborative environment where public officials and media professionals can work together to strengthen press freedom and find solutions that work in the Albanian context.”

Opening remarks were also delivered by Ambassador Silvio Gonzato, Head of the Delegation of the European Union in Albania, and Philippe Tremblay, Director of the Office of the OSCE’s Representative on Freedom of the Media, through a video address.

The forum facilitated discussions on the intersection of media policy and journalist safety, highlighting the importance of aligning with European standards while exploring how to enhance protections for journalists. Participants emphasized the need for continued reforms to strengthen the media landscape and ongoing efforts to further communication between the media and government institutions.

Another key focus was the current state of media ownership in Albania and its impact on journalistic independence. The increasing concentration of media ownership raised concerns about the impartiality of information that the public receives, with discussions centred on strategies to promote transparency and media pluralism.

The relationship between the media and the judiciary was another relevant and intertwining topic. Participants explored ways to improve communication and collaboration between journalists and judicial authorities, aiming to foster a more supportive environment for accurate reporting.

By bringing together diverse stakeholders, the Media Development Forum aimed to enhance cooperation among public institutions, media organizations, and civil society, ultimately working towards a more vibrant and secure media environment in Albania.