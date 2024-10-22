From the Streets to the Fleet: How Navy Training Transformed a Philadelphia Native’s Life

“Growing up, I knew I wanted more,” Segarra recalled. “Where I come from, people don’t usually make it out. The Navy was my way out and my way forward, and joining was a decision that truly saved my life.”

As he approaches 10 years of Navy service, Segarra is the Systems Administration Course supervisor and leading petty officer at Information Warfare Training Command (IWTC) San Diego, a position that allows him to mentor young Sailors who might come from similar backgrounds. He also dedicates his free time to being an active father to his daughter and providing her with a caring childhood.

Turning a New Page with NETC

Segarra’s story is a testament to how Naval Education and Training Command (NETC) has the power to set Sailors on a new course. Through NETC’s robust training programs, Sailors like Segarra receive not only technical skills but also the discipline and support they need to change their lives. For Segarra, his first encounter with NETC came during boot camp at Recruit Training Command (RTC), an experience that he describes as transformative.

“Boot camp was the first time in my life that I experienced real silence,” he said. “Coming from a neighborhood where sirens and gunshots were constant, it was powerful to be in a place where I could focus and grow. That’s when I realized I was becoming part of something bigger than myself.”

From RTC, Segarra moved on to Information Technician “A” School, where he faced the challenge of intense coursework. He credits his instructor, Chief Information Systems Technician Kelley Torranto, for believing in him and pushing him to succeed.

“Chief Torranto was the first person outside of my uncle who truly believed in me,” he reflected. “She kept pushing me, even when I felt like giving up. I still have the challenge coin she gave me after I graduated—it reminds me every day of what I’ve overcome.”

A Career Defined by Service and Mentorship

Since those early days, Segarra’s career has been marked by rapid advancement and recognition. He served at the Naval Communications Security Material System in Washington, D.C., where he quickly advanced in rank, and earned titles like Bluejacket of the Year and Junior Sailor of the Year. Later, while serving aboard littoral combat ships, Segarra deployed on pioneering missions, including counter-drug operations in the U.S. 4th Fleet area of responsibility.

Now, as an instructor at IWTC San Diego, Segarra focuses on preparing the next generation of Navy information warriors. He shares his background with new Sailors, especially those from difficult upbringings, offering hope and encouragement as someone who understands their challenges.

“I’ve been where they are, and I know what it’s like to think there’s no way out,” he said. “My goal is to help them see what’s possible with hard work and commitment.”

The Impact of NETC Training

Segarra’s story highlights the strengths of NETC’s training programs, which combine technical instruction with personal mentorship to create well-rounded, fleet-ready Sailors. He emphasizes that NETC’s focus on real-world skills and fleet-relevant training helps Sailors gain confidence and expertise.

“NETC isn’t just about teaching us the basics,” he explained. “It’s about setting us up for success, both on and off the ship. The Navy has given me stability, purpose and the ability to give my daughter a life I never had. For me, that’s worth everything.”

Looking Ahead

As he continues his Navy career, Segarra remains deeply grateful for the opportunities and experiences that have shaped his journey. He looks forward to furthering his career in the Navy and using the skills and values he has gained to inspire others.

“My peers sometimes joke about how motivated I am, but they don’t realize how much I feel indebted to the Navy for giving me this second chance,” Segarra said. “Thanks to the Navy, I can be the dad I always wanted to be, and I can provide a better future for my family. That’s something I never take for granted.”

Conclusion

Segarra’s story is a powerful reminder of how the Navy and NETC’s training programs can transform lives. From the streets of Philadelphia to his current role at IWTC San Diego, Segarra’s journey is a testament to resilience, dedication and the life-changing impact of military service. Through his continued work, he helps shape the next generation of Sailors, showing them that, with hard work and determination, they too can achieve their dreams.

For more information on how NETC prepares Sailors for success in the fleet, visit https://www.netc.navy.mil/.