Attorney General Stein Statement on Military and Overseas Voting Rights Case

Tuesday, October 22, 2024

Nazneen Ahmed (919) 716-0060

(RALEIGH) Attorney General Josh Stein issued the following statement today after a district court refused to grant a preliminary injunction that would prevent certain U.S. citizens living overseas from voting.

“I’m pleased that the court upheld a bipartisan law that the North Carolina legislature passed 13 years ago to help U.S. citizens who are overseas vote. This legal challenge was trying to make it harder for Americans away from home to cast their full ballot, and it threatened to disenfranchise many people, including military servicemembers and their families. The men and women on the front lines of defending our democracy have every right to participate in it.”

A copy of the order is available here.

