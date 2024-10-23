Iowa repeats as one of the nation’s top 10 states for computer science education

For the second year in a row, Iowa has been named one of the top 10 states in the nation for providing access to high-quality computer science education.

Released by Code.org, the Computer Science Teachers Association, and the Expanding Computing Education Pathways Alliance, the 2024 State of Computer Science Education report offers a deep dive into the state of computer science education across the nation. Iowa’s top-10 ranking, its second in history, is tied with Connecticut, with 84 percent of public high schools in the state offering foundational computer science courses to students during the 2023-24 academic year. Nationally, 60 percent of high schools offer at least one foundational computer science course.

“Ensuring all students build foundational computer science skills empowers them to succeed in the careers of today and tomorrow,” said Iowa Department of Education Director McKenzie Snow. “With computer and information technology jobs nationally projected to grow much faster than the average for all occupations at over double the median wage, learners, educators, and employers want the high-quality computer science education Iowa is delivering. We are proud of this national recognition as we continue to further expand in-demand computer science opportunities for all students.”

Iowa State Senator Chris Cournoyer, who holds a degree in computer science, has been a strong proponent of expanding access to high-quality computer science education across the state.

"I am extremely proud of Iowa's continued high ranking for computer science education,” said Senator Cournoyer. “Computer science is about delivering a responsive education that is foundational to student success in our increasingly technological society. Its application of critical thinking, creative problem-solving, resilience and other key skills opens more doors for students than arguably any other discipline.”

Iowa significantly outperformed neighboring states in comparative access to computer science courses based on the percentage of high schools offering computer science courses. Iowa’s 84 percent rate outpaces Illinois (60%), Missouri (58%), Nebraska (52%), Wisconsin (52%), South Dakota (51%), Minnesota (36%).

“We are proud of our collaborative efforts across the state to prioritize computer science education across our K-12 education system, which shows in our second top-ten ranking,” said Michelle Meier, computer science education consultant at the Iowa Department of Education. “We will continue statewide efforts to increase district and teacher capacity so more students can participate in high-quality computer science programs.”

State rankings were informed by the implementation of 10 recommended policies that make computer science education foundational. Iowa scored at the highest levels in seven of the 10 categories, including:

Create a statewide plan for K-12 computer science

Define computer science and establish standards for K-12 computer science

Allocate funding for rigorous professional learning for computer science teachers

Implement clear certification pathways for computer science teachers at elementary and secondary levels

Establish dedicated computer science positions at state education agencies

Require that schools offer computer science with appropriate implementation timelines

Allow computer science to satisfy an admission requirement at higher education institutions

The state’s Computer Science Professional Development Incentive Fund supports building the capacity of high-quality computer science instruction within Iowa’s schools through professional development opportunities and educator endorsements. Additionally, initiatives such as the STEM Scale-Up program and Teacher Externships program through the Governor’s STEM Advisory Council at the Department, have brought high-quality resources to computer science classrooms, contributing to the state’s impact.

“With student-focused programs, educator professional development and the state's financial investment, Iowa is delivering high-quality computer science education in a smart, sustainable way,” said Senator Cournoyer. “This commitment will continue to contribute to a better workforce pipeline, increased academic achievement, and the opportunity to let students experience the fulfillment associated with creating - not just using - technology."

In 2020, House File 2629 established that all accredited Iowa high schools provide at least one computer science course by the 2022-23 school year. Starting in the 2023-24 school year, middle schools also must offer computer science instruction in either seventh or eighth grade, and elementary schools must offer it in at least one grade.

For more information on computer science in Iowa, visit the Department’s website or contact Michelle Meier at michelle.meier@iowa.gov.

