Regenerative Agriculture Market to Reach Market Valuation of $16.04 Billion by 2031: SkyQuest Technology

Westford, US, Oct. 23, 2024 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- SkyQuest projects that the Global Regenerative Agriculture Market will reach a value of USD 16.04 Billion by 2031, with a CAGR of 15.17% during the forecast period (2024-2031). Regenerative agriculture market has gained remarkable attraction in the recent past owing to the rising awareness of climate changes concerns, growing awareness for sustainable farming, and increasing consumer demand for eco-friendly and organic products. The major drivers of the market comprise improvements in agriculture technology, favorable government policies that aid sustainable practices, and the rising focus on carbon sequestration. The market is projected to make substantial progress in the coming years as more stakeholders and farmers are adopting these methods.

Browse in-depth TOC on the "Regenerative Agriculture Market" Pages – 197, Tables – 95, Figures – 76

Regenerative Agriculture Market Overview:

Report Coverage Details Market Revenue in 2023 USD 5.18 Billion Estimated Value by 2031 USD 16.04 Billion Growth Rate Poised to grow at a CAGR of 15.17% Forecast Period 2024–2031 Forecast Units Value (USD Billion) Report Coverage Revenue Forecast, Competitive Landscape, Growth Factors, and Trends Segments Covered Product Type, Application, Practice, and Region Geographies Covered North America, Europe, Asia-Pacific, Latin America, and Middle East and Africa Report Highlights Growing number of patent filings by major market players Key Market Opportunities Growing R&D for Using Biologicals for Carbon Sequestration Key Market Drivers Favorable Initiatives and Policies by Governments and Organizations and Farmer Welfare Associations

Strong Demand for Organic Foods to Help Fuel Crop-Based Segment Growth

By product type, the crop-based segment held a major market share in 2023 and is expected to lead over the forecast period as well owing to the growing demand for organic food products and diverse applications. Presently, there is a strong demand for organic vegetables, fruits, and grains, thus impacting the adoption of regenerative farming practice. Crop-based products are used in a broader range of industries like biofuels, textiles, and food, improving their market reach. Conversely, the livestock-based products segment is anticipated to grow considerably over the forecast period on the back of growing demand for dairy and sustainable meat and holistic management approaches. The rising consumer interest in morally produced and sustainable meat and dairy products is fueling the segment growth. Moreover, practices like rotational grazing enhance biodiversity and soil health, increasing its prominence to eco-conscious growers.

Major Contribution in Biodiversity Enhancement to Boost Agroforestry Segment

By practice, the agroforestry segment registered a majority market share in the recent years and is expected to lead in future as well owing to enhancement of biodiversity and improvement in soil health. Agroforestry systems offer higher biodiversity by incorporating crops and livestock with trees, which enhances the health of ecosystem. The presence of trees improves fertility, soil structure, and moisture retention for better crop yields. Moreover, the holistic planned grazing segment will also gain maximum market share in the future due to soil health restoration and carbon sequestration. Soil health restoration enhances soil fertility and structure via nutrient cycling and natural manure. Moreover, carbon sequestration identifies and captures carbon in soil, thus impacting positively in climate change mitigation efforts.

Well-Established Agriculture Infrastructure to Strengthen Market Growth in North America

Geographically, North America held notable market share in 2023 and is expected to lead the market in the coming years due to strong consumer demand and well-established infrastructure. There is an increasing demand for sustainably produced and organic foodstuff, thus compelling farmers to adopt efficient regenerative practices. The region also holds a developed agriculture ecosystem and supply chains that aid distribution of products.

Asia Pacific is expected to be the second-leading region in the near future due to growing government initiatives, and growing consumer awareness. Most nations in the region are adopting programs and policies to encourage regenerative and sustainable farming practices. Also, increased awareness about environmental and health issues is propelling the demand for sustainable and organically produced food.

Regenerative Agriculture Market Insight

Drivers:

Growing Sustainability Awareness Growing Concerns for Climate Change Mitigation Supportive Governments Policies and Incentives

Restraints:

High Costs for Transition to Regenerative Practices Lack of Skills and Knowledge Among Farmers Regulatory and Policy Barriers that Create Uncertainties

Prominent Players in Regenerative Agriculture Market

General Mills Inc.

Danone S.A.

Patagonia Provisions

The Savory Institute

Regen Network

Rodale Institute

Kiss the Ground

White Oak Pastures

Land Life Company B.V.

Soil Health Institute

Key Questions Answered in Global Regenerative Agriculture Market Report

What is the estimated growth rate of Regenerative Agriculture Market as per SkyQuest?

Which region registered maximum share of the Global Regenerative Agriculture Market?

Who are the leading key players profiled in the Regenerative Agriculture Market?

This report provides the following insights:

Analysis of key drivers (innovations in soil monitoring tools and precision farming, rising importance of biodiversity conservation, rising importance of soil health), restraints (limited data and research, fluctuations in climate, high market competition), opportunities (growing government initiatives for sustainable farming, expanding educational programs, increased funding for research on practices), and challenges (lack of standardization, underdeveloped supply chains, resistance from traditional farming practices and systems) influencing the growth of regenerative agriculture market.

Market Penetration: Comprehensive information on the product portfolios offered by the top players in the regenerative agriculture market.

Product Development/Innovation: Detailed insights on the upcoming trends, R&D activities, and product launches in the regenerative agriculture market.

Market Development: Comprehensive information on lucrative emerging regions

Market Diversification: Exhaustive information about new products, growing geographies, and recent developments in the market.

Competitive Assessment: In-depth assessment of market segments, growth strategies, revenue analysis, and products of the leading market players.

