Flock Safety Chief Security Officer (CSO) Eric Tan Named 2024 BayAreaCISO ORBIE Award Winner

Flock Safety Joins Intel, Equinix, Genesys, Blue Shield of California, Chime, Guardant Health In Securing the Prestigious Award

San Francisco, CA, Oct. 23, 2024 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Flock Safety CIO & Chief Security Officer Eric Tan has been announced as a winner of the prestigious 2024 ORBIE® Awards, held by BayAreaCISO. This honor demonstrates the commitment of Flock Safety, the leading public safety technology company, to best-in-class security and Information Technology (IT) practices.

The 2024 ORBIE Awards recognized technology executives in seven key categories — Leadership, Super Global, Global, Large Enterprise, Enterprise, Large Corporate & Corporate. Tan was the recipient of the Corporate ORBIE for organizations up to $500 million annual revenue.

“I am grateful for my incredible team, customers and partners who have made this achievement possible. This recognition reflects our shared commitment to innovation and using technology to make a meaningful impact on the world,” says Eric Tan.

"There is no textbook for how to be a great CISO. Great technology executives know the best way to sharpen leadership acumen is through secure collaboration with peers confronting similar challenges," said Eddie Borrero, BayAreaCISO Chair. "That's why the BayAreaCISO ORBIE® Awards are so meaningful–they inspire, connect, and recognize CISOs for our leadership and the value we create for Bay Area businesses through enterprise security."

The ORBIE Awards is the premier technology executive recognition program in the U.S. Since its inception in 1998, over 500 technology leaders have received the prestigious ORBIE Award.

Finalists and winners are selected by an independent peer review process, led by prior ORBIE recipients, based upon leadership and management effectiveness; business protection created by enterprise security; and engagement in industry and community endeavors.

In 2024, Flock Safety has also been ranked fourth on the Atlanta Business Chronicle’s Pacesetter List of the fastest-growing private companies in Atlanta, listed on the Forbes 2024 Cloud 100 list of the top 100 private cloud companies in the world, and as a Y Combinator 2024 Top Company of YC companies with the highest revenues.

Flock Safety continues to lead the way in providing secure and reliable technology solutions in over 5,000 communities nationwide.

Flock Safety is hiring across almost every team. Learn more and apply at https://www.flocksafety.com/careers .

About Flock Safety

Flock Safety is an all-in-one technology solution to eliminate crime and keep your community safe. Its intelligent platform combines the power of communities at scale – including cities, businesses, schools, and law enforcement agencies – to shape a safer future together. Flock Safety’s full-service, maintenance-free technology solution is trusted by more than 5,000 communities across the country to help solve and deter crime in the pursuit of safer communities for everyone. To schedule a demo or learn more, visit www.flocksafety.com .

About BayAreaCISO

BayAreaCISO is the preeminent peer leadership network of Bay Area chief information security officers. BayAreaCISO is one of over 40 chapters of the Inspire Leadership Network, a national membership organization comprised exclusively of CIOs and CISOs from public and private businesses, government, education, healthcare and nonprofit institutions.

BayAreaCISO is led by a CISO Advisory Board, supported by an executive director and staff. Underwriter executives ensure programs remain non-commercial and exclusive to qualified CISOs and members.

Holly Beilin Flock Safety +1 (404) 476-6599 holly@flocksafety.com

