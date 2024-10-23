Koddi Partners with Grubhub to Expand Advanced Advertising Capabilities for its Merchants

Koddi’s first-party data-driven technologies allows Grubhub’s merchants to grow their business through targeted advertising campaigns

FORT WORTH, Texas, Oct. 23, 2024 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Koddi , the leading retail and commerce media technology for enterprises, today announced its partnership with Grubhub to grow its marketing platform to include additional strategic advertising capabilities. Koddi’s advanced commerce media technologies provide the infrastructure for Grubhub to offer its merchants enhanced pre-checkout advertising capabilities including automated optimizations that continually fine-tune budgets, bids and more to drive higher performance, detailed reporting and self-serve campaign creation.

Through this partnership, Grubhub’s merchants can access tools like bid automation, advanced targeting and granular performance reporting. Merchants also gain insights into key performance metrics such as share of voice, time live, and ROAS by audience segment. These tools allow merchants to make data-driven decisions and optimize their campaign performance in real-time. Additionally, the custom-built, intuitive interface makes it easy to view campaign performance and access deeper insights, giving merchants greater control over their spend.

“Grubhub is a valuable marketing channel for merchants to grow their sales and reach our tens of millions of customers. We’re excited to expand the services we provide our partners to include greater advertising capabilities,” said Adam Krueger, director of merchant ads and engagement at Grubhub. “With ads, merchants can get in front of customers at critical moments of purchase intent to boost sales and achieve their business goals. Koddi’s tailored advertising solution has already resulted in our partners seeing higher conversions from impressions to sales.”

Koddi’s first-party data-driven technologies ensure customers are presented with the most relevant options based on their behavior and preferences. The platform supports 10+ audience parameters with millions of possible combinations, enabling precise engagement for new, returned and lapsed customers. Additionally, it supports pricing minimums for select targeting features, allowing Grubhub merchants to maximize the value of its rich audience data.

Koddi’s commerce media technologies optimize each interaction on the platform, and ultimately, drive better experiences for users and higher performance across key metrics like return on ad spend (ROAS), click-through rate (CTR) and conversion rate (CVR). Additionally, Koddi and Grubhub continue to test new features and placements to drive the highest impact and return for Grubhub’s merchants.

“Grubhub is a pioneer in online delivery that has centered its business around innovation to continually improve its customer and partner experiences,” said Nicholas Ward, Co-Founder and President of Koddi. “From the beginning of our partnership, it was essential that Grubhub provide real value to its customers and extensive network of merchants, and that’s exactly what we have achieved together. Over the past few months, we’ve worked alongside the Grubhub team to roll out some of our most advanced and innovative features, including new incrementality metrics to better understand advertising’s impact on spend and how to proactively optimize it.”

Koddi quietly powers several of the world’s top ten commerce media networks. Koddi supplies technologies that empower retailers, marketplaces, online travel agencies and more to realize the $100 billion commerce media opportunity. The company is set to roll out new revenue-driving offerings that focus on generating demand and optimizing inventory for commerce media programs in the coming months.

