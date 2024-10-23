



October 23, 2024

News Release

BioPorto Presenting FDA-cleared ProNephro AKI (NGAL) at ASN Kidney Week 2024 Conference

COPENHAGEN, Denmark and BOSTON, MA, USA, October 23, 2024, (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- BioPorto A/S (BioPorto or Company) (CPH:BIOPOR), an in vitro diagnostics company focused on empowering the early detection of Acute Kidney Injury (AKI), announced today that they will participate in the upcoming American Society of Nephrology (ASN) Kidney Week 2024. The Kidney Week 2024 Annual Meeting will take place October 24-27, 2024, in San Diego, CA, USA.

Kidney Week 2024 is the first ASN Conference after BioPorto received US Food and Drug Administration (FDA) clearance for the ProNephro AKI™ (NGAL) test for risk stratification of Acute Kidney Injury (AKI) in patients 3 months through 21 years of age. Jennifer Zonderman, Senior Vice President of Global Marketing at BioPorto, says: “We have been looking forward to coming back to ASN – this time with a cleared test. The opportunity to engage in discussions with leading nephrologists and industry stakeholders and elaborate on how the clinical proof we have obtained will contribute to changing the paradigm on diagnosing AKI more rapidly than what current standard-of-care allows is of tremendous importance.”

The NGAL biomarker is an early marker of kidney cell damage and can potentially detect AKI days earlier than the current standard of care (serum creatinine).

On Friday, October 25th, at 10:30 AM PT (Convention Center Room 33), Prasad Devarajan, MD, FAAP, FASN (Cincinnati Children’s and BioPorto Sr. Medical Director) and David Selewski, MD, MS (MUSC Assoc. Professor) are presenting at a session highlighting the new tools available for diagnosis, risk stratification, and treatment of AKI in neonatal and pediatric patients. As Prasad Devarajan explains, “I am excited to share my experiences with NGAL at the 2024 ASN Kidney Week Conference. A low NGAL value allows for aggressive intervention in critically ill children with fluids, diuretics, and nephrotoxic medications with very low risk of AKI progression. Elevated NGAL values can trigger nephrology consultations and interventions 2-3 days earlier, providing physicians with an expanded window for clinical intervention.”

In addition, following the appointment of a CRO and the national Principal Investigator, Dr. Andrew Allegretti for its upcoming US Adult clinical trials for risk stratification of severe AKI in adult populations, BioPorto will host a private meeting for the Primary Investigators (PI). Attendees will discuss the study and, in addition to Jennifer Zonderman, meet BioPorto’s Director of Clinical Affairs, Ute Feger, PhD, and its VP Global Medical Affairs, Tabari Baker, PhD.

The exhibit hall will feature 40+ posters on the latest research involving kidney damage biomarkers, including NGAL. BioPorto’s commercial team will be available at booth 1737 to answer questions about ProNephro AKI and the NGAL biomarker and to schedule meetings with BioPorto’s Medical Affairs Team.

For further information

Jennifer Zonderman, BioPorto, +1 617 694 2918, jmz@bioporto.com

Tim Eriksen, +45 4529 0000, investor@bioporto.com

Ashley Robertson, LifeSci Advisors, +1 617 430 7577, arr@lifesciadvisors.com

About Acute Kidney Injury

Acute kidney injury is a sudden episode of kidney failure or kidney damage that happens within a few hours or a few days. AKI causes a build-up of waste products in blood and makes it difficult for kidneys to maintain the proper balance of bodily fluids. AKI can also affect other organs such as the brain, heart, and lungs and is common in patients who are in hospital intensive care units. For more information about AKI please visit: https://bioporto.com/aki/.

About BioPorto

BioPorto is an in vitro diagnostics company focused on saving lives and improving the quality of life with actionable biomarkers – tools designed to help clinicians make changes in patient management. The Company uses its expertise in antibodies and assay development, as well as its platform for assay development, to create a pipeline of novel and compelling products that focus on conditions where there is significant unmet medical need, and where the Company’s tests can help improve clinical and economic outcomes for patients, providers, and the healthcare ecosystem.

The Company’s flagship products are based on the NGAL biomarker and designed to aid in the risk assessment and diagnosis of Acute Kidney Injury, a common clinical syndrome that can have severe consequences, including significant morbidity and mortality, if not identified and treated early. With the aid of NGAL levels which rise in relation to kidney injury, physicians can identify patients potentially at risk of AKI more rapidly than is possible with current standard of care measurements, enabling earlier intervention and more tailored patient management strategies. The Company markets NGAL tests under applicable registrations including CE mark in several countries worldwide.

BioPorto has facilities in Copenhagen, Denmark and Boston, MA, USA. The shares of BioPorto A/S are listed on the Nasdaq Copenhagen stock exchange. For more information visit http://www.bioporto.com .





