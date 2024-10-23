Shapiro Administration Invests More Than $8.6 Million to Help Recruit Mainspring Energy to Move to Pennsylvania, Creating Nearly 600 New Jobs in Allegheny County

Pennsylvania aggressively competed against other states and won this project, which will inject more than $109 million into the Commonwealth’s economy and create hundreds of new jobs in Coraopolis. Growing the energy and manufacturing industries in Pennsylvania is a top focus of the Shapiro Administration’s 10-year Economic Development Strategy.

Harrisburg, PA – Today, Governor Josh Shapiro announced the Commonwealth’s investment of more than $8.6 million to bring Mainspring Energy (Mainspring), a manufacturer of innovative, fuel-flexible, power generators, to Pennsylvania. As part of its commitment to the Commonwealth, the company will invest more than $109 million to expand its U.S. clean-tech manufacturing in Allegheny County and create at least 597 new jobs.

Mainspring has developed and commercialized a linear generator that delivers onsite electric power to commercial businesses, from grocery stores to data centers to trucking companies. The company plans to construct a 292,000-square-foot facility in the Northfield Industrial Park in Findlay Township, Coraopolis on land owned by the Allegheny County Airport Authority.

The Commonwealth successfully competed against other states for this project – and won, signaling once again that Pennsylvania is open for business under the Shapiro Administration.

“Pennsylvania is making strategic investments to boost key industries like energy and manufacturing, and Mainspring clearly recognizes that we’re the best state in the nation for companies that want to grow and thrive,” said Governor Josh Shapiro. “We’re doubling down and competing aggressively for great projects like this that are helping position Pennsylvania as a leader in economic development, job creation, and innovation. This major investment in energy and manufacturing will create hundreds of jobs and expand real opportunity for folks in Western Pennsylvania.”

Mainspring received a funding proposal from the Department of Community and Economic Development (DCED) for a $5,679,000 Pennsylvania First grant and a $3,000,000 Redevelopment Assistance Capital Program (RACP) award. Additionally, the company was encouraged to apply for tax deductions through the Qualified Manufacturing Innovation and Reinvestment Deduction (QMIRD) and Airport Land Development Zone (ALDZ) programs.

“Energy and manufacturing are two of the crucial industries the Shapiro Administration is focusing on in Pennsylvania’s 10-year Economic Development Strategy,” said DCED Secretary Rick Siger. “Mainspring’s expansion into Pennsylvania is a great example of what the Commonwealth has to offer to companies in these industries. We’re going to continue making significant investments to attract more companies like Mainspring to boost our economy and create real opportunity for Pennsylvanians.”

Established in 2010, Mainspring manufactures and delivers an innovative, fuel-flexible onsite power generator that rapidly adds new power capacity and accelerates the transition to the affordable, reliable, zero-carbon electric grid. The Mainspring Linear Generator delivers on the potential of green hydrogen, ammonia, biogas, and other fuels by generating low-cost, clean, resilient electricity. Customers include leading utilities and Fortune 500 companies.

“We’re thrilled to be coming to the Commonwealth of Pennsylvania for our first major manufacturing investment in the United States,” said Shannon Miller, Mainspring CEO and co-founder. “Southwestern Pennsylvania is the ideal region for us given its long history of energy, innovation, and manufacturing excellence.”

Mainspring also received an $87 million grant from the U.S. Department of Energy to support its expansion into Pennsylvania. The company anticipates manufacturing up to 1,000 linear generators annually – the power equivalent to meet the electricity needs of up 250,000 U.S. homes.

“This is a game-changing investment for Allegheny County. With this funding, Mainspring Energy will create good-paying and high-skilled manufacturing jobs and continue Southwestern Pennsylvania’s legacy as an energy leader on the forefront of cutting-edge technology,” said Senator Bob Casey. “Pennsylvania workers are the best in the world and I will keep fighting for good paying manufacturing and construction jobs across our Commonwealth.”

“An historic hub of energy exploration and production, Pittsburgh today is a leader of energy transition. Adding Mainspring Energy to our portfolio of innovative companies – more than 70 strong – propelling a sustainable energy future further positions the region to accelerate this vital work,” said Allegheny Conference on Community Development CEO Stefani Pashman. “Uniquely, Pittsburgh can meet Mainspring where it needs to be to grow: in a location with a deep history and a future in both energy and manufacturing. We thank Mainspring for their vote of confidence in the region – not only in our proven capacity but also our drive to shape the future. And we thank the many partners, including those from the federal, state and local governments, who rallied to ensure that the support and assets needed to secure this win were all a part of the region’s value proposition.”

“Allegheny County is thrilled to be home to the expansion of Mainspring’s US clean-tech manufacturing, and we thank Governor Shapiro and his administration for helping deliver this project for our region,” said Allegheny County Executive Sara Innamorato. “The County is also investing grant funding to this project, and we look forward to working closely with Mainspring to develop innovative workforce development programs. Mainspring is part of our economic future and a transition to a more sustainable energy economy for our region and the entire country.”

“We are excited to welcome Mainspring Energy to the region, alongside the many partners we worked with to provide a pad-ready site with amenities that are only available on our airport campus,” said Christina Cassotis, CEO, Allegheny County Airport Authority. “With their strong spirit of innovation and bright future, this is another competitive asset to grow Pittsburgh’s economy.”

Energy and manufacturing are two of the important industries highlighted in Governor Shapiro’s Economic Development Strategy, the first plan of its kind in almost 20 years. Governor Shapiro and Secretary Siger unveiled the economic development strategy earlier this year, which will capitalize on the Commonwealth’s strengths and will reignite our economy by focusing on the Agriculture, Energy, Life Sciences, Manufacturing, and Robotics and Technology sectors.

Since taking office, the Shapiro Administration has secured and announced more than $2 billion in private sector investments.

The 2024-25 bipartisan budget delivers on Governor Shapiro’s key priorities to make Pennsylvania more competitive economically, and includes:

$500 million for site development, including $400 million for the PA SITES (Pennsylvania Strategic Investments to Enhance Sites) program

for site development, including $400 million for the PA SITES (Pennsylvania Strategic Investments to Enhance Sites) program $20 million for the Main Street Matters program to support small businesses and commercial corridors that are the backbone of communities across our Commonwealth; and

for the Main Street Matters program to support small businesses and commercial corridors that are the backbone of communities across our Commonwealth; and $15 million for tourism marketing to boost our economy, attract more visitors, and support good-paying jobs — building on the Governor’s launch of the Great American Getaway brand to encourage tens of millions within a few hours’ drive to visit Pennsylvania.

Read more about Pennsylvania’s first Economic Development Strategy in 20 years and how Governor Shapiro’s budget will create economic opportunity for all Pennsylvanians.

