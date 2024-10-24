Increasing Organ Failure Rates: A Key Driver Transforming the Transplant Diagnostics Market 2024

Transplant Diagnostics Global Market Report 2024 : Market Size, Trends, And Global Forecast 2024-2033

Transplant Diagnostics Global Market Report 2024 – Market Size, Trends, And Global Forecast 2024-2033

The transplant diagnostics market size is expected to see strong growth in the next few years. It will grow to $2.57 billion in 2028 at a compound annual growth rate (CAGR) of 6.3%.” — The Business Research Company

The transplant diagnostics market is expected to grow significantly, moving from $1.82 billion in 2023 to $2.01 billion in 2024, with a remarkable CAGR of 10.7%. This surge is attributed to advancements in HLA typing, an increase in organ transplantation procedures, developments in immunosuppressive therapies, and regulatory standardization.

What Is the Estimated Growth Rate and Market Size of the Global Transplant Diagnostics Market?

The market is set for significant growth, anticipated to rise to $2.57 billion by 2028 at a CAGR of 6.3%. This increase will be driven by patient-centric approaches, regulatory adaptations, a rise in living donor transplants, and advances in personalized transplant medicine. Key trends in this period include educational programs, market expansion strategies, evolving regulatory guidelines, and advancements in immunosuppressive therapies and biomarker development.

What Are The Significant Drivers Behind The Growth Of The Transplant Diagnostics Market?

The rising prevalence of acute diseases is contributing to an increase in organ failure rates, thereby driving demand for transplant procedures and boosting the market. The success of organ transplants largely relies on the acceptance of the donor’s organ by the recipient's body, necessitating diagnostic tests to assess compatibility. According to the United Network for Organ Sharing, the U.S. recorded a historic number of organ transplants in 2021, including 24,669 kidney transplants, 9,236 liver transplants, and 3,817 heart transplants. This growing demand for diagnostic tests is fueling the market.

Which Top Companies Are Shaping The Growth Of The Transplant Diagnostics Market?

Major companies operating in the market report are F. Hoffmann La-Roche AG, Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc., Abbott Laboratories Inc., Becton-Dickinson and Company, Hologic Inc., Illumina Inc., BioMerieus S.A, Biomérieux SA, Grafton Companies, Bio-rad Laboratories Inc., Sigma-Aldrich Corporation, Qiagen N.V., Immucor Transplant Diagnostics Inc., Immucor Inc., Luminex Corporation, Affymetrix Inc., CareDx Company, One Lambda Inc., Eurobio Scientific Group, Gendx BV, Olerup SSp AB, Genome Diagnostics B.V., Transplant Genomics Inc., Omixon Ltd., BAG Healthcare GmbH, Histogenetics Inc., Linkage Biosciences lnc., Gendrive plc, BioGenuix, Pure Transplant Solutions

Which Emerging Trends Are Reshaping the Transplant Diagnostics Market Size?

Companies in the transplant diagnostics market are using Next Generation Sequencing (NGS) for conducting tests to match organ donors and recipients. NGS technology allows the sequencing of an entire human genome, i.e., millions of DNA molecules within a single day. In Next-generation sequencing (NSG), genes are matched between the donor and recipient and depending on the extent of the match, a decision to perform organ transplantation is made. Nearly all transplant diagnostic tests and devices currently use this technology to decide on organ transplantation.

What Are The Segments In The Global Transplant Diagnostics Market?

The transplant diagnostics market covered in this report is segmented –

1) By Type: Reagent & Consumables, Instrument, Software & Services

2) By Transplant Type: Solid Organ, Stem Cell

3) By Organ: Kidney, Liver, Heart, Lung, Pancreas

4) By Technology: Non Molecular Assay, Molecular Assay

5) By End User: Hospitals and Transplant Centers, Research Laboratories & Transplant Centers, Commercial Service Providers

North America: Largest Region in the Transplant Diagnostics Market

North America was the largest region in the market in 2023. Western Europe was the second largest region in the transplant diagnostics market report. The regions covered in the market report are Asia-Pacific, Western Europe, Eastern Europe, North America, South America, Middle East, Africa.

Transplant Diagnostics Market Definition

Transplant diagnostics involve critical assessments conducted prior to the transplantation of donor organs to recipients. Focused on histocompatibility and immunogenetics, these tests ensure compatibility and reduce the risk of rejection, which is vital for the success of organ and hematopoietic stem cell transplants.

The Transplant Diagnostics Global Market Report 2024 from The Business Research Company includes the following key information:

• Market size data for both historical and future periods

• Analysis of both macro and microeconomic factors that have impacted the market over the past five years

• Regional market analysis covering Asia-Pacific, China, Western Europe, Eastern Europe, North America, the USA, South America, and the Middle East and Africa

• Country-specific market analysis for Australia, Brazil, China, France, Germany, India, Indonesia, Japan, Russia, South Korea, the UK, and the USA.

Overview of the Global Transplant Diagnostics Market Report: Trends, Opportunities, Strategies, and More

The Transplant Diagnostics Global Market Report 2024 from The Business Research Company is an extensive resource that delivers insights into transplant diagnostics market size, transplant diagnostics market drivers and trends, transplant diagnostics market major players, transplant diagnostics competitors' revenues, transplant diagnostics market positioning, and growth across geographies. This report provides valuable in-depth insights into potential opportunities and strategies. Companies can utilize the information presented to target segments with the greatest growth potential.

