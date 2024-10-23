Helping Parents of Young Children Reenter the Workforce Could Boost NC’s GDP by Up to $7.5 Billion

The report also encourages leaders and stakeholders to consider supporting greater employer engagement with child care access solutions, including child care access in local, state, and regional workforce and economic development efforts, and identifying and scaling innovative public-private partnerships that improve child care access.

The Empowering Work report is the latest example of statewide research connecting increased access to child care with greater economic opportunity in North Carolina. In June 2024, the NC Chamber of Commerce Foundation, the U.S. Chamber of Commerce Foundation, and NC Child released the Untapped Potential report, which estimated that gaps in North Carolina’s child care system cost North Carolina’s economy about $5.65 billion annually. In 2023, the NC Chamber of Commerce Foundation released survey results indicating that voters from across the political spectrum view taking action to ensure more working families have access to child care as an important priority for North Carolina.