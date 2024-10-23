Water and Sanitation calls for intensified water conservation efforts as dam levels continue to drop in Mpumalanga

DWS calls for intensified water conservation efforts as dam levels continue to drop in Mpumalanga.

The Department of Water and Sanitation (DWS) calls on the public to intensify water conservation initiatives and use the available water wisely and sparingly as water levels continue to drop in dams and water management areas in the Mpumalanga Province.

According to the latest weekly status of dam levels report of 21 October 2024, the provincial storage capacity dropped from 81.6% to 80.6% and the Water Management Areas (WMA) also recorded declines with the Olifants WMA dropping from 74.0% to 72.9% and Inkomati-Usuthu WMA dropping from 83.9% to 83.0%. Water levels also dropped in the districts with Ehlanzeni dropping from 80.3% to 78.9%, Gert Sibande dropping from 80.8% to 80.5%, and Nkangala dropping from 84.1% to 82.9%.

Most of the listed dams in Mpumalanga continue to record decreases in water levels with the exclusion of Longmere and Witklip dams in the Ehlanzeni District, which recorded some improvements. Longmere Dam increased from 66.4% to 76.4% and Witklip Dam increased from 75.7% to 75.8%.

The listed dams that recorded declines in the Lowveld and Ehlanzeni District include Blyderivierpoort dropping from 68.8% to 62.3%, Buffelskloof from 53.3% to 50.0%, Driekoppies from 90.0% to 89.0%, Klipkopjes from 82.2% to 78.4%, Primkop from 36.5% to 33.2%, Kwena from 72.4% to 69.7%, Da Gama from 84.7% to 82.1%, Inyaka from 84.6% to 83.2%, and Ohrigstad from 20.4% to 16.7%.

All the listed dams in Gert Sibande District continue to record declines in water volumes, with Grootdraai dropping from 72.5% to 72.1%, Nooitgedacht from 77.3% to 76.9%, Vygeboom from 93.0% to 91.9%, Jericho from 69.6% to 68.0%, Westoe from 35.4% to 35.3%, Morgenstond from 69.6% to 69.0%, and Heyshope from 96.1% to 96.0%.

The decline in water volumes also continues in the Nkangala District with all the listed dams. Witbank Dam dropped from 88.4% to 87.8%, Middelburg Dam from 81.4% to 80.5%, Loskop Dam from 83.5% to 81.7%, and Rhenosterkop Dam from 83.6% to 83.1%.

The Department further reminds the public that South Africa is a water-scarce country and urges residents to prevent water losses by fixing and reporting water leaks, while using water sparingly.

For more information, contact Wisane Mavasa, Spokesperson for the Department of Water and Sanitation on 060 561 8935 or Themba Khoza on 066 301 6962

