Deputy Minister Mondli Gungubele: Digital Academies in Africa Summit

Deputy Minister of Communications and Digital Technologies, Hon. Mondli Gungubele address at the Digital Academies in Africa Summit

It is an honor to address you today at this critical moment for South Africa’s future. I would like to extend my sincere gratitude to the event organizers, especially the Digital Academies in Africa (DAIA) initiative, and all our Finnish and South African stakeholders for making this important dialogue possible. Your dedication to strengthening the future of digital skills on our continent is both commendable and crucial.

A special thank you to our international partners, particularly from Finland, whose unwavering collaboration has been instrumental in shaping this project. Finland and South Africa share a long-standing relationship, built on a foundation of mutual respect and shared values.

This partnership exemplifies the strength of our relationship and our joint commitment to driving sustainable development through education and training. Today, as we continue to work together on digital transformation, we are building on that legacy of cooperation, expanding it to future and digital skills, which are essential for the prosperity of our nations.

Overview:

Today’s summit is more than just a gathering; it is a platform for a multi[1]stakeholder dialogue that will shape the future of digital skills in critical sectors of our economy such as water, mining, agriculture, and construction.

We are not only discussing the need for future and digital skills but also exploring the broader implications for South Africa’s growth trajectory.

The World Economic Forum in 2022 rated Finland and the Netherlands as the leading countries in Europe when it comes to digital skills, followed by Ireland, Denmark, and Sweden. This is an admirable achievement for the Finnish people. We are pleased to have this relationship with Finland, and we hope to learn from yourselves ladies and gentlemen.

As we move forward in our digital transformation journey, we must recognize that the political economy of growth – how we stimulate it, the institutions that support it, who benefits from it, and how it is regulated – is deeply intertwined with technology, automation, AI, and the rapid advancements driving this change. The decisions we make today will have far-reaching impacts on the future of our economy and society.

Our collective task is not simply to equip individuals with digital skills but to comprehend how these shifts in technology impact every facet of our economy, society, and governance. These dialogues such as the ones we are having today, are critical in shaping that understanding.

Contextual Overview: The Importance of Digital Transformation in SA

Ladies and gentlemen, South Africa is currently navigating a rapid digital transformation, driven by technological advances, shifting industry demands, and changes in the global economy. In this new era, digital skills are no longer a luxury – they are essential for the growth, competitiveness, and sustainability of our economy. These skills are vital in sectors as diverse as education, business, public service, and infrastructure development.

Our government is deeply committed to advancing digital inclusion as a core priority in our nation’s growth and development. At the heart of this commitment is our National Digital and Future Skills Strategy, which serves as the guiding framework to ensure that all South Africans, regardless of their background or geographic location, have access to the skills required to meaningfully participate in the digital economy. This strategy embodies our vision for a digitally inclusive future, where opportunities are sharedequitably, and no one is left behind.

The strategy also sets out a structured series of initiatives intended to contribute to the capacities of South Africans to contend with the rapidly changing skills landscape.

Since 2023, through NEMISA, an entity of the Department of Communications and Digital Technologies, 60 000 people have been trained in entry-level skills inclusive of digital literacy and a total of 7 00 people on intermediate digital skills.

It is argued by scholars that that digital literacy is critical to increase work seekers’ chances of accessing work opportunities and eventually obtaining employment or becoming employers themselves, and it for that reason the department is massifying the training interventions in this area.

According to research concluded in March 2024 by the Department, the skills development sector, has trained 4.7 million people between 2019 and 2023.

This number surpassed the target that was set through the Medium-Term Strategic Framework of 2.5 million people trained by 2023.

Furthermore, in the 6th administration, the National Digital Skills Forum (DSF) as proposed by the National Digital and Future Skills Strategy was launched in March 2024. The Forum serves as an institutional mechanism that will ensure a coordinated implementation of the digital skills programme. This is also echoed in the recommendations of the diagnostic report of the Presidential Commission on the 4th Industrial Revolution (PC4IR) which acknowledges that the skills development ecosystem is characterised by a silo mentality and expresses concerns about the speed at which entities are able to adapt and change curricula to accommodate the needs of the workplace.

The National Digital Skills Forum is constituted by representatives from key national and provincial government departments, Sector Education and Training Authorities (SETAs), Education Sector Entities, Mobile Network Operators, Non-Government Organisations as well as private companies.

The Role of Future and Digital Skills in Economic Growth:

The digital transformation we envision in South Africa cannot be separated from the political and economic institutions that govern our society. The type of growth we pursue, and how inclusive it is, will depend on how we leverage technology and automation, and how we prepare our workforce for these changes.

As we develop the digital and future skills necessary for sectors like mining, agriculture, and water management, we must consider how automation and artificial intelligence will reshape these industries.

These technologies will not only enhance productivity but will also influence labor dynamics, job creation, and income distribution. It is crucial that we proactively address these changes to ensure that the benefits of technological advancements are equitably distributed across all sectors of our society.

The government has a critical role in ensuring that the benefits of this growth are widely shared and that the transition to a digital economy does not exacerbate existing inequalities. We must prioritize the regulation of technological change, including AI and automation, to safeguard workers and communities. This involves creating a regulatory framework that supports innovation while protecting those who may be vulnerable to displacement or job loss.

Digital skills are a driving force behind innovation, job creation, and economic development, making them critical to South Africa’s growth in the digital age.

In key sectors such as mining, water management, agriculture, and construction, digital technologies are revolutionizing processes, enhancing efficiency, and promoting sustainability.

For South Africa, cultivating future-ready skills such as data analysis, artificial intelligence, the Internet of Things (IoT), cybersecurity, and blockchain is essential. These competencies will unlock productivity, create employment opportunities, and help us address the socio-economic challenges we face as a nation.

As we invest in developing these skills, we are not just preparing individuals for the workforce; we are equipping our entire economy for success in a rapidly evolving digital landscape.

Fellow compatriots have been set up to use a variety of digital tools in their devices, they have established online presence and have been provided basic skills in cyber security and transacting safely over the internet. Many of them never had an e- mail before and now they have one and can communicate better and transact on digital platforms.

Addressing the Skills Gap and Promoting Digital Literacy:

As we gather here today, it is essential to acknowledge that South Africa faces a dual challenge: the skills gap in our workforce and the digital divide that hampers access to education and training opportunities. These issues are interconnected and addressing them is crucial for our nation’s progress.

The digital economy presents both opportunities and challenges, particularly in how it impacts our socio-economic structures. We must ensure that the growth enabled by technological change benefits all South Africans, not just a privileged few. This requires a concerted effort to bridge the gaps that exist in access to education, skills training, and digital resources.

As we invest in digital academies and skills development, we are simultaneously investing in creating a more equitable society where growth is shared, and the fruits of digitalization extend to marginalized and underserved communities.

The DAIA initiative provides a powerful platform to overcome these barriers by bringing digital academies directly to underserved communities, thereby improving access to both digital tools and skills training. This initiative embodies our vision for inclusivity and equity in the digital age.

Skills Alignment and Industry Demand:

The demand-supply dialogue approach of this summit is crucial. We need to ensure that the skills we are developing align with the needs of industry, especially as we transition to a more digitalized economy. This approach is vital for ensuring that digital skills not only address immediate employment needs but also create long-term opportunities in critical sectors such as agriculture, construction, and water management – areas that are essential to achieving South Africa’s development goals.

Government’s Role and Vision for the Future:

Our role as government is not just to facilitate technological change but to shape its direction in a manner that ensures equitable growth. The political economy of growth dictates that we pay close attention to who benefits from digital transformation, ensuring that policies are in place to regulate and guide this change for the common good.

The MIT Professor of Economics, Daron Acemoğlu has argued that “History teaches us that for nations to achieve lasting prosperity, they must secure inclusive political and economic institutions that create broad-based prosperity.”

In other words, Acemoğlu is emphasizing the importance of inclusivity in driving economic and technological advancements.

Therefore, we are mindful that artificial intelligence, automation, and other advanced technologies are revolutionizing industries, but they also carry the risk of widening the gap between those with access to skills and those without.

To counter this, ladies and gentlemen, our policies will focus on creating institutions that support broad-based, inclusive growth, while ensuring that the appropriate regulatory mechanisms are in place to protect workers and communities as we automate industries.The South African government, through the Department of Communications and Digital Technologies, is committed to driving initiatives that create an enabling environment for digital transformation and future skills development. Our Digital Economy Master Plan and the South African National Broadband Policy aim to provide the necessary infrastructure to support digital education, skills development, and innovation across all sectors.

We are actively working with provincial and local governments to ensure equitable access to digital infrastructure and education, particularly for rural and underprivileged communities. This is not just a matter of policy; it is a commitment to ensuring that every South African has the opportunity to thrive in a digital world.

Partnerships: Key to Accelerating Skills Development:

The partnerships we are fostering today between educational institutions, industry, and government are not just about skill-building. They are about building the institutional capacity necessary to support sustainable and inclusive growth. These collaborations are essential in shaping the regulatory frameworks that will guide technological change, ensuring that automation and artificial intelligence improve productivity without displacing our workforce or deepening existing inequalities.

The political economy of growth demands that we think critically about how digitalization and future skills impact who benefits from technological advancements. Partnerships must therefore focus on both demand-driven skills development and inclusive policies that leave no one behind.

The collaboration between South Africa and Finland in the DAIA initiative is a shining example of how international partnerships can drive impactful change. By linking South Africa’s institutions – our universities, Technical and Vocational Education and Training (TVET) colleges, and agencies such as SAQA and SETAs – with Finnish expertise, we are collectively fostering the development of future skills. This initiative is equipping our young people and professionals for the evolving landscape of work.

Moreover, partnerships with the private sector, including big technology companies and industry leaders in mining, water management, agriculture, and construction, are crucial. These alliances bring invaluable industry[1]specific insights, ensuring that our education and training programs are aligned with market needs.

The Way Forward: Collective Action for Digital Empowerment:

As we look to the future, we must work together – government, private sector, academia, and civil society – to ensure that the growth driven by digitalization is inclusive, equitable, and sustainable. The political economy of growth reminds us that how we manage and regulate technological change – whether in AI, automation, or other digital tools – will define not only our economic success but also our social cohesion and the well-being of our citizens.

Our goal is to ensure that digital skills and technologies drive growth in a manner that benefits all South Africans, fostering a future where technological change serves as a force for good across every sector of society. The successful implementation of digital skills programs will require continued collaboration among government, industry, academia, and civil society.

Together, we can bridge the skills gap, address the digital divide, and prepare our workforce for the future. As we move forward, it is imperative that we prioritize inclusivity, ensuring that youth, women, and marginalized groups are not left behind in the digital revolution.

Conclusion:

As we draw to a close, it is essential that industry stakeholders continue to engage in meaningful partnerships to ensure the scalability and sustainability of digital skills programs across South Africa. Collaboration among government, academia, and the private sector is the key to bridging the digital divide and preparing our workforce for the demands of the future economy.

I urge industry leaders to remain committed to these partnerships, as their involvement is crucial in building a digitally skilled workforce that drives innovation, creates jobs, and fosters economic development. Working together, we can secure a digitally inclusive future for all South Africans.

The South African government is firmly committed to supporting the advancement of digital skills development and ensuring that the necessary policies and frameworks are in place to enable the success of these efforts. By providing ongoing support, we are ensuring that these initiatives are not only scalable but also sustainable, positioning South Africa to thrive in the digital economy and enabling every citizen to participate meaningfully in our country’s digital future.

I commend the efforts of the DAIA initiative and all stakeholders for their dedication to building a more digitally skilled and future-ready workforce in South Africa. Let us continue to work together to unlock the full potential of our people and our industries through innovation, collaboration, and investment in digital skills.

Thank you for your attention, and I look forward to the fruitful discussions that will shape the future of our digital economy.