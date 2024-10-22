Burgum thanks Teacher Retention and Recruitment Task Force for recommendations in final report

BISMARCK, N.D. – Gov. Doug Burgum today expressed his gratitude for the members of the North Dakota Teacher Retention and Recruitment Task Force for their efforts to provide recommendations that support the education workforce. The task force’s final report is available here.

Burgum established the Teacher Retention and Recruitment Task Force through Executive Order 2023-08 after a request for emergency rules from the Education Standards and Practices Board was approved on Aug. 8, 2023. The 15-member panel was tasked with developing policy recommendations and identifying best practices to retain and recruit teachers. The task force met four times over the course of the year and received stakeholder input from groups of teachers, administrators and school board members.

“The task force’s final report reflects a dedication to the teaching profession by acknowledging the expertise, passion and commitment of our educators in addition to the experiences shared from additional members on the task force,” Burgum said.

The task force supported seven recommendations, which will be forwarded to Burgum and state lawmakers for consideration during the budgeting process and the next legislative session beginning in January, including:

Provide a safe and supportive environment for educators and learners in every building.

Reduce barriers for schools that wish to provide child care.

Understand supportive school culture.

Fund mentorship for educators and administrators.

Fund educator pathways.

Maximize benefits for educators.

Optimize educator earnings.

The Teacher Retention and Recruitment Task Force consists of Burgum and State Superintendent Kirsten Baesler, or their designees, and 13 members appointed by the governor and representing stakeholders across the education community: