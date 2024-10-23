AG Yost Holds Kickoff Meeting for Teen Ambassador Board

(COLUMBUS, Ohio) — Ohio Attorney General Dave Yost this week welcomed the members of his 2024-25 Teen Ambassador Board with a meet-and-greet session and presentations from key members of his staff.

“It always astonishes me how our youth can bring fresh perspectives to the table, seeing things in ways we often overlook,” Yost said. “Their insights keep us learning and challenge us to think differently about the issues facing our state.”

The board, consisting of 168 high-school juniors and seniors, represents roughly half Ohio's counties.

During their one-year term, these students gain firsthand knowledge about Ohio’s legal and governmental operations through discussions with officials, interactive learning sessions and various other activities. Additionally, board members provide input on teen-related challenges to the Attorney General’s Office and work together to develop solutions to important issues facing the state.

