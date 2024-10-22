Justice Department Launches Voter Assistance Resources for People Impacted by Recent Hurricanes and Severe Weather Damage

The Justice Department’s Civil Rights Division launched a webpage today compiling information to help voters in states impacted by recent hurricanes Helene and Milton to have access to the ballot. The hurricanes have displaced several thousands of people from their residences; disrupted vital services; closed schools, businesses and other places; slowed postal delivery; and destroyed important personal possessions, including photos and identification documents.

In these online resources, the department focuses on the six states that were directly affected by recent hurricanes: Florida, Georgia, North Carolina, South Carolina, Tennessee and Virginia. The site identifies and provides links to various state changes made to accommodate voters who have been displaced, lost their identification documents, have had polling sites moved or who are unsure where or how they can vote. It also provides contact information so that voters can reach local voting officials who can provide the most specific and up-to-date guidance.

The Justice Department is also committed to ensuring every eligible voter can cast their ballot free from discrimination and intimidation. Federal laws protect against voter intimidation, coercion and interference at every stage of the voting process. For additional information about voting and elections, including filing federal voting rights violations or threats against election workers, visit www.justice.gov/voting. Contact the Civil Rights Division’s Voting Section through the internet reporting portal at www.civilrights.justice.gov or by calling 1-800-253-3931.