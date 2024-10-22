Kansas Tax Preparer Pleads Guilty to Filing False Returns for Clients

A Kansas man pleaded guilty yesterday to preparing and filing false income tax returns on behalf of his clients.

According to court documents and statements made in court, Hophine Bwosinde, of Lenexa, operated Ambroseli Professional Services, a tax preparation business. From 2018 through 2022, Bwosinde prepared and filed false tax returns on behalf of his clients by either inflating legitimate business expenses or by claiming losses related to fake businesses. In addition, Bwosinde falsely reported negative income on clients’ returns. These false items caused his clients to significantly underreport their income to the IRS, which reduced the amount of taxes the clients owed and generated refunds for many to which they were not entitled.

In total, Bwosinde caused a total tax loss exceeding $1.5 million.

A sentencing hearing will take place on Feb. 18, 2025. Bwosinde faces a maximum penalty of three years in prison. He also faces a period of supervised release, restitution and monetary penalties. A federal district court judge will determine any sentence after considering the U.S. Sentencing Guidelines and other statutory factors.

Acting Deputy Assistant Attorney General Stuart M. Goldberg of the Justice Department’s Tax Division and U.S. Attorney Kate E. Brubacher for the District of Kansas made the announcement.

IRS Criminal Investigation is investigating the case.

Trial Attorney Erika V. Suhr of the Tax Division and Assistant U.S. Attorney Ryan Huschka for the District of Kansas are prosecuting the case.