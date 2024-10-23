High-profile events to be held in Shanghai to mark World Cities Day

SHANGHAI, Oct. 23, 2024 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Themed "Building People-centered Cities for Better Life," the 2024 World Cities Day China Observance (Shanghai) and 2024 SDG Cities Global Conference will be held from October 29 to November 2 at the Shanghai World Expo Exhibition and Convention Center, among other venues, according to Shanghai Coordination Center of World Cities Day.

The event, hosted jointly by the Ministry of Housing and Urban-Rural Development, the Shanghai Municipal People's Government, and the United Nations Human Settlements Programme, will include a grand opening ceremony, the Shanghai International City and Architecture Expo, seven side events, and series 2024 World Cities Day thematic activities during Urban October.

In 2024, which marks the 10th anniversary of World Cities Day, the China Observance (Shanghai) will highlight the involvement of diverse stakeholders.

The attendance has been expanded to include not only officials from relevant international organizations, representatives from foreign diplomatic missions in China, entrepreneurs, and scholars, but also representatives from primary-level organizations and social organizations from various districts, who will also be invited to attend the opening ceremony and related events.

There will also be a more diverse range of activities, with the opening ceremony focusing on the theme of urban practices such as co-construction, co-governance and shared development. The seven side events will involve important dimensions of urban sustainable development such as economy, society, environment, culture and governance.

The event will see the release of achievements, including Shanghai Manual · 2024 Annual Report, the UMF-Shanghai Adapted Index: Integrated Indictors and User Guide 2024, and the UN SDGs Shanghai Voluntary Local Review (Shanghai VLR).

Source: Shanghai Coordination Center of World Cities Day

Contact person: Ms. Liu, Tel: 86-10-63074558

