Carma HoldCo Makes Strategic Investment in Mr. Charlie’s Told Me So, Targeting Expansion in Plant-Based Quick-Service Restaurant (QSR) Space

LAS VEGAS, Oct. 23, 2024 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Carma HoldCo , the parent company behind cultural icon brands like TYSON 2.0 by legendary boxer, entrepreneur and advocate Mike Tyson, Ric Flair Drip and Evol by Future, has announced a strategic investment in Mr. Charlie’s Told Me So (TMS), a bold, plant-based quick-service restaurant (QSR) that has garnered international attention for its unique take on fast food and commitment to providing second chances for those in need. This strategic investment will fuel Mr. Charlie’s TMS expansion plans, offering franchisees a unique opportunity to join the rapidly growing plant-based movement.

The investment comes when the plant-based food industry is experiencing tremendous growth. According to a report by MarketsandMarkets , the global plant-based food market is projected to exceed $77.8 billion by 2025, with consumers increasingly seeking sustainable, healthy alternatives to traditional meat-based products. In the U.S., the plant-based food sector has grown by 43% over the past three years , underscoring the accelerating demand for more sustainable and healthier options in fast food.

Mr. Charlie’s TMS founders, Aaron Haxton and Taylor McKinnon, have positioned the brand at the intersection of this fundamental shift in consumer eating habits, offering plant-based alternatives to fast-food classics and the growth of new market entrants into the QSR space. In addition to their focus on sustainability, Mr. Charlie’s TMS is committed to providing second chances to employees from underprivileged backgrounds, including those overcoming addiction or homelessness. This philosophy deeply resonates with Mike Tyson, Co-Founder of TYSON 2.0, who embodies resilience and transformation in both his personal life and brand.

“Mr. Charlie's is a natural choice for Carma Holdco, as we diversify into the food industry. I very much believe in the healthy benefits of a vegan diet and was a strict vegan for many years,” said Tyson. “I'm proud to align myself with partners bringing healthy alternatives that taste good to the fast food space. Mr. Charlie's mission to help and hire those from the homeless community is something that I am truly passionate about, and I look forward to helping many people and communities with the expansion of Mr. Charlie's across the globe.”

The quick-service restaurant (QSR) industry is also experiencing significant disruption, with more entrants than ever before. As consumers increasingly seek healthier, more sustainable fast food options, brands like Mr. Charlie’s TMS are stepping in to meet this demand. The U.S. QSR market, valued at over $290 billion , has seen a surge in plant-based offerings and entirely new concepts, such as Mr. Charlie’s TMS, that cater to the evolving preferences of modern consumers.

With a growing footprint that includes active locations in Los Angeles, San Francisco and Sydney, Australia, and upcoming expansions in key U.S. markets, Mr. Charlie’s TMS is set to scale rapidly around the globe. The company has developed a franchise model targeting area developers and master franchisees in large territories across the U.S., with plans for further international expansion. Mr. Charlie’s TMS leverages strategic partnerships with data-driven platforms like Uber Eats and Postmates, enabling them to pinpoint ideal locations for franchise expansion using robust market data. This allows for faster rollouts and more effective local market penetration.

Adam Wilks, CEO of Carma HoldCo, brings extensive experience in the QSR industry, having worked with leading brands including Pinkberry®, Cold Stone Creamery®, Yogen Früz®, and Buy N Bulk®. With a deep understanding of franchise operations, brand scaling, and consumer trends, he emphasized the business potential: “This isn’t just an investment in a plant-based food concept—it’s a smart business decision. The QSR space is ripe for innovation, and Mr. Charlie’s combination of bold brand identity, crave-worthy menu, and scalable business model makes it a compelling opportunity for franchisees. We’re excited to help bring this innovative brand to more markets.”

Taylor McKinnon and Aaron Haxton, Co-Founders of Mr. Charlie’s TMS, highlighted the synergy between the two brands: “Carma’s experience in building disruptive brands like TYSON 2.0 is exactly what we need to take Mr. Charlie’s to the next level. Both Carma and Mr. Charlie’s are about creating meaningful change—whether it’s providing second chances to our employees or delivering plant-based food in a fun and novel way. Together, we’re setting the stage for a new kind of fast food—one that’s healthier for people, better for the planet, and deeply connected to our communities.”

Mr. Charlie’s TMS plans to offer franchise opportunities in several new U.S. and international markets, giving potential franchisees a chance to be part of the plant-based revolution with a company that stands for more than just profits. For franchise information, contact franchising@mrcharlies.co.

About Carma HoldCo

Carma HoldCo Inc. is a leading global house of brands that harnesses the power of cultural icons to transform industries. The company focuses on creating unique experiences and product offerings that aim to connect with, inspire, and elevate consumers' lives. Within Carma HoldCo’s talent roster is a lineup of globally recognized superstars, including Mike Tyson, Ric Flair, and Future, who bring their legendary charisma and influence to the forefront of every venture. For more information, visit www.carmaholdco.com .

About Mr. Charlie’s TMS

Mr. Charlie’s TMS has become a revolution in plant-based cuisine, proving that fast food can be ethical, joyful, and full of purpose, while remaining delicious. Through sustainability, community impact and an unwavering commitment to fun, Mr. Charlie's TMS is challenging norms, creating demand, and inspiring a global conversation on what fast food can and should be.

Mr. Charlie's is more than a business, it's a community. Its restaurants are built on love and inclusivity, creating spaces where everyone feels welcome. They’ve built their reputation on this foundation, and their franchisees can carry this legacy forward, helping to rebuild lives, one meal at a time. For more information, visit www.mrcharlies.co .

