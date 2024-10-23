Disney and Magnite Announce Two-Year Deal Renewal

Expands scope to include LATAM inventory, podcasts, and live sports in streaming

NEW YORK, Oct. 23, 2024 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Magnite (NASDAQ: MGNI), the largest independent sell-side advertising company, and Disney have announced a two-year deal extension. As the relationship grows into its sixth year, Magnite continues to be Disney’s preferred supply-side technology partner. Disney leverages Magnite’s technology to monetize its ad-supported inventory across the company’s entire portfolio. Magnite facilitates transactions for all 30+ DSPs that Disney works with.

"Disney is committed to driving automation and executional ease for our clients. With all our streaming inventory available programmatically, Magnite remains a key technology partner supporting Disney's advertising business," stated Jamie Power, SVP of Addressable Sales at Disney. "Magnite plays a critical role in allowing buyers to access Disney's inventory by connecting to more than 30 demand-side platforms in the US and starting to expand globally. In this rapidly evolving marketplace, Magnite consistently scales its capabilities to meet client needs, helping us stay ahead of emerging market trends."

With the expanded relationship, Disney will also leverage Magnite to:

Execute one-to-one deals with key buyers through Magnite's ClearLine offering

Monetize College Football games on live streams on ESPN

Support LATAM expansion in Brazil, Chile, Colombia, Mexico, Peru, and Argentina

Offer podcast inventory via PMPs, including ESPN and ABC News podcasts

“We appreciate Disney’s confidence in our long-standing relationship and look forward to working with their team to deliver exceptional advertising experiences across every consumer touchpoint,” said Sean Buckley, Chief Revenue Officer at Magnite. “In addition to our role in enabling Disney’s programmatic transactions, we’re actively innovating in new areas like live streaming to bring added value to our partnership.”

About Magnite

We’re Magnite (NASDAQ: MGNI), the world’s largest independent sell-side advertising company. Publishers use our technology to monetize their content across all screens and formats including CTV, online video, display, and audio. The world's leading agencies and brands trust our platform to access brand-safe, high-quality ad inventory and execute billions of advertising transactions each month. Anchored in bustling New York City, sunny Los Angeles, mile-high Denver, historic London, colorful Singapore, and down under in Sydney, Magnite has offices across North America, EMEA, LATAM, and APAC.

