ibex Ranked #2 in Forbes America’s Best Employers for Tech Workers List

Ranking places ibex ahead of tech giants, underscoring the company’s commitment to innovation and its world-class employee experience

WASHINGTON, Oct. 23, 2024 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- ibex (NASDAQ: IBEX), a leading global provider of business process outsourcing (BPO) and customer engagement technology solutions, today announced it has been ranked at No. 2 on the 2024 Forbes list of America’s Best Employers for Tech Workers , placing it ahead of global tech industry giants.

To create the list, Forbes surveyed more than 25,000 tech workers in the United States employed at companies across all sectors with at least 1,000 people. Survey respondents were asked how likely they would be to recommend their current employer, their previous employer, and companies they knew through peers in their industry, or through friends or family who worked there. Respondents assessed their companies’ general work environment and topics like career development, salary, image, diversity, openness and technological prowess.

“We are thrilled to be recognized by Forbes as one of America’s top employers for tech workers,” said ibex Chief Technology Officer Andy Wilkens. “This ranking is a testament to our tech-led strategy combined with an unwavering commitment to employee success and well-being. ibex has been a pioneer in leveraging technology and AI to enable our global team to deliver the best CX for our clients. We recently introduced the ibex Wave iX solutions suite, which harnesses the power of Gen AI to deliver next-generation customer experiences for top global brands.”

ibex Wave iX seamlessly integrates innovative AI-powered solutions with ibex’s industry-best talent to facilitate advanced, hyper-personalized, and intelligent interactions that cultivate stronger connections between brands and their customers.

“From comprehensive benefits and career growth opportunities to our innovative employee engagement programs, we strive to create an environment where top tech talent can thrive and make a real impact,” said ibex Chief People Officer Paul Inson. “ibex is deeply committed to providing cutting-edge technology, tools and training to support career growth and development. We are proud that 85 percent of our frontline leaders began their careers as agents within the company, demonstrating the opportunity for career advancement across the organization.”

Another key aspect of ibex’s outstanding workplace is the company’s commitment to listening to employee feedback. ibex conducts its annual iVoice employee survey to gather input from its workforce, and more importantly, takes concrete actions based on that feedback. ibex also conducts quarterly employee pulse surveys, ensuring that the company remains closely attuned to its team’s evolving needs and expectations.

For more information about ibex and career opportunities, visit www.ibex.co .

About ibex

ibex delivers innovative business process outsourcing (BPO), smart digital marketing, online acquisition technology, and end-to-end customer engagement solutions to help companies acquire, engage and retain valuable customers. Today, ibex operates a global CX delivery center model consisting of approximately 30 operations facilities around the world, while deploying next generation technology to drive superior customer experiences for many of the world’s leading companies across retail, e-commerce, healthcare, fintech, utilities and logistics.

ibex leverages its diverse global team of over 30,000 employees together with industry-leading technology, including the AI-powered ibex Wave iX solutions suite, to manage nearly 175 million critical customer interactions, adding over $2.2B in lifetime customer revenue each year and driving a truly differentiated customer experience. To learn more, visit our website at ibex.co and connect with us on LinkedIn .

ibex Media Contact:

Dan Burris

daniel.burris@ibex.co

A photo accompanying this announcement is available at https://www.globenewswire.com/NewsRoom/AttachmentNg/e704c285-850f-4151-afdc-753676638fd8

ibex Ranked #2 in Forbes America’s Best Employers for Tech Workers List Recognition underscores ibex’s commitment to innovation and world-class CX

Legal Disclaimer:

EIN Presswire provides this news content "as is" without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the author above.