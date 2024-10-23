New Analysis of Phase 3 Data Demonstrating Renal Protective Benefits of Sotagliflozin to be Presented at ASN Kidney Week 2024

Post hoc analysis evaluated sotagliflozin in patients with diabetic kidney disease (DKD)

THE WOODLANDS, Texas, Oct. 23, 2024 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Lexicon Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (Nasdaq: LXRX) today announced a new analysis of its Phase 3 SCORED clinical trial demonstrating the protective effects of sotagliflozin in patients with diabetic kidney disease (DKD). Data will be presented at Kidney Week 2024, the annual meeting of the American Society of Nephrology in San Diego, California.

Previous analyses of the SCORED trial have shown that sotagliflozin, a dual SGLT1 & 2 inhibitor, reduced the risk of kidney and cardiorenal composite endpoints in patients with type 2 diabetes (T2D) and diabetic kidney disease (DKD). The objective of this new post hoc analysis of SCORED was to evaluate the effect of sotagliflozin versus placebo on Estimated Glomerular Filtration Rate (eGFR) slope, and the impact of baseline kidney function and glycemia. The eGFR slope assessment is widely used as a surrogate endpoint in cardiovascular and chronic kidney disease trials.

Details for the presentation are as follows:

“Effect of sotagliflozin on eGFR slope by baseline kidney function and glycemic control” – a moderated poster presentation, Friday, October 25, 10:00a.m.PT, 4:00-5:00p.m, Exhibit Hall, San Diego Convention Center, presented by Vikas S. Sridhar, M.D., University of Toronto, Ontario



Within the entire cohort of 10,574 participants, a placebo-adjusted acute decline in eGFR of -2.59 ml/min/1.73m2/year (95% CI -2.88, -2.30; p<0.0001) was observed. The total placebo-adjusted slope was -0.08 ml/min/1.73m2/year (95% CI -0.43, 0.27; p=0.67). Compared to placebo, sotagliflozin had a greater benefit on chronic slope with increasing baseline albuminuria (P-interaction=0.023). Full study results will be discussed during the moderated poster and can be accessed here on the Kidney Week website.

“Researchers observed positive renal protection with sotagliflozin across a spectrum of baseline kidney function and glycemic control. This study makes an important contribution to understanding the clinical benefits of sotagliflozin for people with diabetic kidney disease,” said Craig Granowitz, M.D., Ph.D., Lexicon’s senior vice president and chief medical officer.

Discovered using Lexicon’s unique approach to gene science, sotagliflozin is an oral inhibitor of two proteins responsible for glucose regulation known as sodium-glucose cotransporter types 2 and 1 (SGLT2 and SGLT1). SGLT2 is responsible for glucose and sodium reabsorption by the kidney and SGLT1 is responsible for glucose and sodium absorption in the gastrointestinal tract. Sotagliflozin has been studied in multiple patient populations encompassing heart failure, diabetes, and chronic kidney disease in clinical studies involving approximately 20,000 patients.

Lexicon is a biopharmaceutical company with a mission of pioneering medicines that transform patients’ lives. Through the Genome5000™ program, Lexicon’s unique genomics target discovery platform, Lexicon scientists studied the role and function of nearly 5,000 genes and identified more than 100 protein targets with significant therapeutic potential in a range of diseases. Through the precise targeting of these proteins, Lexicon is pioneering the discovery and development of innovative medicines to treat disease safely and effectively. Lexicon has commercially launched one of these medicines, INPEFA® (sotagliflozin) in the United States, and has a pipeline of other promising drug candidates in discovery and clinical and preclinical development in neuropathic pain, diabetes and metabolism and other indications. For additional information, please visit www.lexpharma.com.

