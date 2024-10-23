Stereotaxis to Report Third Quarter 2024 Financial Results on November 11, 2024

ST. LOUIS, Oct. 23, 2024 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Stereotaxis (NYSE: STXS), a pioneer and global leader in surgical robotics for minimally invasive endovascular intervention, today announced that it will release financial results for its 2024 third quarter on Monday, November 11, 2024 at the close of the U.S. financial markets. The Company will host a conference call and webcast at 4:30 p.m. ET that day to discuss the Company’s results and corporate developments.

What: Stereotaxis third quarter 2024 financial results conference call When: Monday, November 11, 2024, at 4:30 p.m. ET (1:30 p.m. PT) Dial In Number: To access the live call, dial 800-715-9871 (US and Canada) or 1-646-307-1963 (International) and give the participant pass code 7792742. Webcast: To access the live and replay webcast, please visit the investor relations section of Stereotaxis’ website at http://ir.stereotaxis.com/. Call Replay: A phone replay of the call will be available for one month beginning approximately four hours following the end of the call. To request access for a replay of the conference call, please click here.

About Stereotaxis

Stereotaxis (NYSE: STXS) is a pioneer and global leader in innovative surgical robotics for minimally invasive endovascular intervention. Its mission is the discovery, development and delivery of robotic systems, instruments, and information solutions for the interventional laboratory. These innovations help physicians provide unsurpassed patient care with robotic precision and safety, expand access to minimally invasive therapy, and enhance the productivity, connectivity, and intelligence in the operating room. Stereotaxis technology has been used to treat over 150,000 patients across the United States, Europe, Asia, and elsewhere. For more information, please visit www.stereotaxis.com.

Investor Contacts:

David L. Fischel

Chairman and Chief Executive Officer



Kimberly Peery

Chief Financial Officer

314-678-6100

Investors@Stereotaxis.com

