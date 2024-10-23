Revature Appoints Tan Moorthy as Chief Operating Officer

With More Than Three Decades of Experience in the Global IT Services Industry, Highly Accomplished Business Leader Will Head U.S. Operations to Increase Company Efficiency

RESTON, Va., Oct. 23, 2024 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Revature , a technology talent as a service provider, today announced the appointment of Tan Moorthy as its chief operating officer (COO). In this role, Moorthy will oversee Revature’s operations globally, including increasing efficiency to enhance both the client and employee experience. Moorthy has also joined Revature’s board of directors.

Moorthy is a highly skilled business leader with more than three decades of experience in the global IT services industry. He has extensive expertise in multiple corporate functions, including strategy, operations, education, talent development and technology implementation.

“Tan is an exceptional executive that has the breadth and the depth of knowledge across not only operations, but also education and technology, making him a perfect fit to head up our global operations,” said Ashwin Bharath, Revature’s co-founder and executive chairman. “As we expand into the enterprise market, Tan’s skills will be essential to keep our operations running smoothly while also helping us meet Revature’s strategic growth objectives.”

Most recently, Moorthy served as the head of delivery operations in the U.S., Canada and Latin America as well as the global head of education, training and assessment at Infosys, where he spent more than 20 years of his career. In this role, he created effective onboarding, training and deployment, and engagement programs for the Infosys service delivery teams, and led the world’s largest residential corporate university. Prior to this role, he held additional various positions with Infosys, including the group head of HR and the head of global services for application development and maintenance. He was also the chairman of the board for Infosys Public Services and a trustee on the board of the U.S. Infosys Foundation. Previously, Moorthy worked for Inventa Corporation for nearly a decade in different roles, including general manager, where he was responsible for the sales and delivery of B2B solutions, and director of operations, where he established the company’s systems and processes.

“I have been highly impressed with Revature and the quality of its training ever since I was a client back when I was at Infosys,” said Moorthy. “As COO, I’m looking forward to helping clients in their workforce transformation journey through Revature’s AI-enabled offerings and delivering on the company’s mission to close the IT skills gap and provide people with equity through education.”

In addition to his COO role, Moorthy is currently a board member for RS Metrics, a satellite analytics company, and a member of the Association for Computing Machinery (ACM) board professional development committee. He is also on the board of Million Peacemakers, a non-profit that brings peace to communities through “nonflict.” As an advisory board member at the Center for Global Business, UT Dallas Naveen Jindal School of Management, among other things, Tan is engaged in mentoring students.

Moorthy’s appointment builds on the company’s recent momentum with the launch of its Total Talent Solution , which delivers skilled tech talent 70% faster and at 30% lower cost – helping clients quickly build high-performing, skills-first technology teams to maintain a competitive edge.

About Revature

Revature is bridging the IT skills gap and accelerating technology workforces for mid-to-large organizations worldwide – from Fortune 500 companies to the federal government and leading system integrators. Our Total Talent Solution empowers customers to cultivate the right technology talent through a combination of its Emerging Talent Programs and Digital Academies. The company takes a human-centric approach to building a skills-first technology workforce for enterprises with an emphasis on continuous learning. By offering both interpersonal skills and technical skills, including in areas like AI and ML, data and analytics, cloud computing, cybersecurity, enterprise platforms and application development, Revature delivers day-one productive talent 70% faster while reducing customer costs by up to 30% compared to traditional methods. Revature is headquartered in Reston, Virginia and Chennai, India. Learn more at revature.com and follow us on LinkedIn and X .

