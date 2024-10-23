Canadians Split on Whether Companies Should Take Public Stances on Social or Political Issues

Younger Generations More Likely to Want Employers to Take a Stance

TORONTO, Oct. 23, 2024 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- While a majority of Canadians want their employer to take a stance on social and political issues that matter to them, companies that do are likely to experience more risks than benefits, according to a newly released Express Employment Professionals-Harris Poll.

Two-thirds of Canadian job seekers (66%) say they want to work for a company that is comfortable speaking out on issues that matter to them. The most commonly listed issues include the environment (37%), diversity, equity, inclusion and belonging (DEIB) (36%), racism (35%), sexism (27%), free speech (25%) and LGBTQ+ issues (22%). There are clear generational differences though, with Gen Z more likely to say companies should take a stance than boomers (e.g., 46% vs. 21% on the environment and 38% vs. 21% when it comes to racism, respectively).

Some have even challenged or questioned their company’s stance on specific issues, including free speech (18%), politics (18%), sexism (17%), DEIB (17%), racism (16%) and environmental issues (15%). Younger generations are almost twice as likely as older generations to push back on their companies.

When it comes to politics specifically, there is a split, though, with half of those surveyed (51%) saying a company’s political stance (their views on policies, legislation, etc.) has an impact on their likelihood of even applying for a job there.

Canadians are also divided on how a company’s social or political stances would impact their employment or willingness to accept a job offer.

Just over half (54%) say they would likely decline a job offer from a company that has a stance they disagree with on an issue important to them. Just under half (48%) say they would likely quit a job for the same reason. A smaller, but still significant proportion (43%), even say they are less likely to apply in the first place to a company that hasn’t taken a stance on issues that are important to them.

Again, for each, Gen Z and millennials are more likely to feel this way than their Gen X and boomer counterparts (e.g., 63% Gen Z likely to quit vs. 40% boomers).

However, most Canadian job seekers (64%), similar across all generations, believe there is more of a risk than a benefit to companies taking a stance on political issues when it comes to attracting quality candidates.

Interestingly, Canadian hiring managers feel similarly to job seekers — indeed, a slightly higher proportion feel that companies should speak out on issues of importance.

More than two-thirds of hiring managers (71%) feel that there are topics companies should speak out about publicly. The most listed include environmental issues (37%), racism (37%), DEIB (35%), free speech (30%), sexism (25%) and LGBTQ+ issues (23%).

Almost 1 in 5 say they have had a job applicant or current employee question their company’s stance on various issues, including DEIB (18%), free speech (17%), racism (15%), the environment (15%), sexism (14%) and politics (12%).

Nevertheless, a stronger majority of hiring decision-makers agree that companies that take a stance on political issues will ultimately face more risks than benefits when it comes to attracting quality candidates (70%).

“Every company must thoughtfully choose which issues to take a stance on, based on their values and the needs of their stakeholders,” said Bill Stoller, Express Employment International CEO. “It’s about finding the right balance between staying true to the company’s mission and addressing the concerns that matter most to their employees and customers. This careful consideration helps ensure that any stance taken is both genuine and impactful.”

Survey Methodology

The Job Insights survey was conducted online within Canada by The Harris Poll on behalf of Express Employment Professionals between May 16 – June 3, 2024, among 504 Canadian hiring decision-makers between May 16 – June 3, 2024.

The Job Seeker Report was conducted online within Canada by The Harris Poll on behalf of Express Employment Professionals between May 28 – June 10, 2024, among 505 adults ages 18 and older.

For full survey methodologies, please contact Ana Curic at Ana@MapleLeafStrategies.com.

If you would like to arrange for an interview to discuss this topic, please contact Ana Curic at (613) 858-2622 or email Ana@MapleLeafStrategies.com.

About Bill Stoller

William H. "Bill" Stoller is chairman and chief executive officer of Express Employment International. Founded in Oklahoma City, Oklahoma, the international staffing franchisor supports the Express Employment Professionals franchise and related brands. The Express franchise brand is an industry-leading, international staffing company with franchise locations in the U.S., Canada, South Africa, Australia and New Zealand.



About Express Employment Professionals

At Express Employment Professionals, we’re in the business of people. From job seekers to client companies, Express helps people thrive and businesses grow. Our international network of franchises offers localized staffing solutions to the communities they serve across the U.S., Canada, South Africa, Australia and New Zealand, employing 492,000 people globally in 2023 and more than 11 million since its inception. For more information, visit ExpressPros.ca.

A photo accompanying this announcement is available at https://www.globenewswire.com/NewsRoom/AttachmentNg/c225fe5d-9b43-4b7d-9eed-113e0c58fd70

Topics Companies Should Speak About Publicly Topics Companies Should Speak About Publicly

Legal Disclaimer:

EIN Presswire provides this news content "as is" without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the author above.