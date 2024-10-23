Driivz Named a Leader in IDC MarketScape Report

Driivz is Recognized as a Leader in the IDC MarketScape: Worldwide Electric Vehicle Charging Management Solutions 2024 Vendor Assessment

RALEIGH, N.C., Oct. 23, 2024 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Driivz , an EVolve™ e-mobility portfolio company of Vontier (NYSE: VNT) and leading global software supplier to EV charging operators and service providers, today announced it has been named a Leader in the IDC MarketScape: Worldwide Electric Vehicle Charging Management Solutions 2024 Vendor Assessment (doc # US49435523 October 2024).

The IDC MarketScape report evaluated 13 worldwide vendors of EV charging management solutions, highlighting the critical role of charging infrastructure in the expanding EV market. The report assessed vendors' capabilities and strategies, emphasizing the need for flexible, scalable, and standards-compliant solutions to support growing demand for EV charging networks. According to IDC analysis, Driivz was positioned in the Leaders category.

“We’re honored to be a part of the recent IDC MarketScape report on EV charging software. We believe being named a Leader is further evidence of our commitment to innovation, quality and scalability,” said Andrew Bennett, CEO of Driivz. “As our customers continue to scale their operations, the complexity of their business grows as well. The Driivz platform provides the data-driven decision-making needed for future growth in order to meet the needs of the growing EV market.”

The Driivz software platform provides hardware agnostic solutions to leaders in the e-mobility landscape, and supports over 1,200 charger models. Driivz services global EV charging network operators and providers such as EVgo, Mer, Shell, Francis Energy, Recharge, ESB, ST1 and many more.

The EV charging and energy management solution from Driivz offers innovative modules that allow charge point operators (CPOs), fleet managers and EV charging providers the flexibility to add new solutions as the business grows. This includes:

About Driivz

Driivz, a Vontier (NYSE: VNT) company and part of its EVolve™ e-mobility portfolio, is a leading global software supplier to EV charging operators and service providers, accelerating the plug-in EV industry’s dynamic and continuous transformation. The company’s intelligent, cloud-based platform spans EV charging operations, energy management, advanced billing capabilities and driver self-service tools.

Driivz’s team of EV experts serves customers in more than 30 countries, including global industry players such as EVgo, Shell, Circle K, Volvo Group, Centrica, Recharge, St1, ElaadNL, ESB, Mer, Francis Energy, Ennet Corporation and eMobility Power. The Driivz platform currently manages a hundred thousand public chargers (hundreds of thousands in roaming) and hundreds of millions of events for millions of EV drivers in North America, Europe and APAC. For more information, please visit https://driivz.com/

About IDC MarketScape

IDC MarketScape vendor assessment model is designed to provide an overview of the competitive fitness of technology and service suppliers in a given market. The research methodology utilizes a rigorous scoring methodology based on both qualitative and quantitative criteria that results in a single graphical illustration of each vendor's position within a given market. IDC MarketScape provides a clear framework in which the product and service offerings, capabilities and strategies, and current and future market success factors of vendors can be meaningfully compared. The framework also provides buyers with a 360-degree assessment of the strengths and weaknesses of current and prospective. For more information, visit www.idc.com .

