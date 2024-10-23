Attorney General James Announces Convictions of Orange County Transportation Company Owners for Stealing More Than $2.1 Million from Medicaid

NEW YORK – New York Attorney General Letitia James today announced that the owners of DYD Universe, Inc. (DYD), a New York Medicaid-enrolled transportation company, have pleaded guilty for their roles in a scheme that stole more than $2.1 million from Medicaid and paid illegal kickbacks to Medicaid recipients. Damir Yuldashev, 64, his son Daler Yuldashev, 38, and Daler’s mother Nigina Iskandarova, 60, all of Monroe, New York, admitted that from April 2018 to March 2023, they stole more than $2.1 million from Medicaid by submitting fraudulent claims for services that they knowingly did not provide and toll charges that they knew were not incurred. The owners also admitted to paying illegal kickbacks to Medicaid recipients in exchange for providing DYD with their confidential Medicaid identification in order to carry out the scheme. As a result of the pleas, Damir Yuldashev will be sentenced to two to six years in prison and, along with Daler Yuldashev, must pay back over $2.1 million to Medicaid. Daler Yuldashev and Nigina Iskandarova will be sentenced to probation, and all three defendants will be permanently banned from being providers in all government-funded health programs.

“Stealing taxpayer funds that are meant to provide health care for low-income New Yorkers is unacceptable,” said Attorney General James. “Instead of providing vulnerable patients with the transportation services they needed to get them to their appointments, these individuals exploited Medicaid recipients to carry out their fraud. I will not tolerate schemes like these that damage our health care system, and my office will continue to go after fraudsters who steal from Medicaid.”

Medicaid recipients who lack access to transportation can use approved transportation providers to travel to and from covered medical services. These providers receive reimbursements from Medicaid for the rides they provide. From April 2018 to March 2023, Daler and Damir Yuldashev billed Medicaid for fictitious trips and added fake tolls to their trips to inflate their costs. DYD’s claims often added toll charges from $15 to as much as $50 when the trip did not actually incur any tolls at all. As a result of their scheme, DYD illegally overcharged Medicaid more than $2.1 million.

To carry out their scheme, the defendants paid Medicaid recipients to sign up with DYD and use fake addresses or drive themselves to their appointments, allowing DYD to either inflate or submit entirely false claims for transportation to Medicaid. These payments were illegal and undermined the businesses of other transportation providers in the Hudson Valley. Some passengers were paid thousands of dollars each to take rides that allowed DYD to collect tens of thousands of dollars in fees per passenger.

All three defendants pleaded guilty in Orange County Court in front of Judge Richard Guertin. Damir Yuldashev pleaded guilty to Grand Larceny in the First Degree, a class B felony. Daler Yuldashev pleaded guilty to Grand Larceny in the Third Degree, a class D felony. Nigina Iskandarova pleaded guilty to violating New York’s anti-kickback statute, Social Services Law section 366-d, a class E felony. DYD also pleaded guilty to Grand Larceny in the First Degree.

Damir Yuldashev faces a sentence of two to six years in state prison. Daler Yuldashev and Nigina Iskandarova, both of whom played lesser roles in the scheme, will be sentenced to probation, with Daler Yuldashev required to perform at least 1,200 hours of community service. As part of their sentence, Damir and Daler Yuldashev must pay $2,127,624 to Medicaid in restitution for their crimes. If they fail to pay restitution as ordered by the Court at sentencing, Damir and Daler Yuldashev will be required to serve additional time in state prison. As a result of their convictions, each defendant is also permanently excluded from being a provider in all government-funded health programs, including Medicaid and Medicare.

The Office of the Attorney General thanks the New York State Department of Health and the Office of the Medicaid Inspector General for their assistance in this investigation.

This matter was investigated by Detectives Peter Olsen and Frank Bluszcz with assistance from Supervising Detective Jeffrey Pitts. The financial analysis was conducted by Principal Auditor-Investigators John Annunziata, Lora Pomponio, and Melissa Stoebling, and Senior Auditor-Investigator Christopher Giacoia. Legal Support Analyst Kelvin Caraballo provided paralegal assistance.

The case was handled by Special Assistant Attorneys General Eva Urrutia and Robert Trudell, and the MFCU Pearl River Regional Office Regional Director Todd Pettigrew, with assistance from MFCU Chief of Criminal Investigations Thomas O’Hanlon and Deputy Chief of MFCU’s Civil Enforcement Division Konrad Payne. Alee Scott is MFCU’s Chief of the Civil Enforcement Division. MFCU is led by Director Amy Held and Assistant Deputy Attorney General Paul J. Mahoney. The Division of Criminal Justice is led by Chief Deputy Attorney General José Maldonado under the oversight of First Deputy Attorney General Jennifer Levy.

Reporting Medicaid Provider Fraud: MFCU defends the public by addressing Medicaid provider fraud and protecting nursing home residents from abuse and neglect. If an individual believes they have information about Medicaid provider fraud or about an incident of abuse or neglect of a nursing home resident, they can file a confidential complaint online or call the MFCU hotline at (800) 771-7755. If the situation is an emergency, please call 911.

